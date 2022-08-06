Effective: 2022-08-09 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact Washington County through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Springfield, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Springfield, Willisburg, Mackville, Rineltown, Bearwallow, Briartown, Polin, Pulliam, Jenkinsville, and Pleasant Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO