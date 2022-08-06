IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto
01-14-30-43-48-50, Extra Shot: 23
(one, fourteen, thirty, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty; Extra Shot: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $8,750,000
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
14-19-22-33-43
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Pick Three-Midday
4-4-0, Fireball: 5
(four, four, zero; Fireball: five)
Pick Three-Evening
5-9-6, Fireball: 7
(five, nine, six; Fireball: seven)
Pick Four-Midday
9-7-2-1, Fireball: 6
(nine, seven, two, one; Fireball: six)
Pick Four-Evening
8-3-6-3, Fireball: 8
(eight, three, six, three; Fireball: eight)
Lucky Day Lotto
01-04-05-23-30
(one, four, five, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Powerball
08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000
