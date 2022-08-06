ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

11 video poker machines seized from illegal gambling operation in Columbia home

News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wltx.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store

COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Attempted murder suspect turns himself in to CPD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Zedekiah Coleman turned himself in to CPD after being accused of shooting a family member in the hand after an argument. The Columbia Police Department say the incident happened at the 600 block of Sunset Drive. The 33-year-old was arrested on charges of attempted murder. Notice...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
wach.com

4-year-old shot on Cindy Drive, officials investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the finger. According to police, the incident happened inside a home on Cindy Drive around 11 a.m Monday. Officials say investigators are working to determine the circumstances and how the child was...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deputies: Suspect arrested in auto-shop murder

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say a woman is in custody in connection with an armed robbery turned murder at an auto repair shop. Investigators say on July 19th Priscilla Graves arranged to meet Willie McDuffie at his maintenance shop on Airport Rd.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poker Games#Video Poker#Marijuana#Crime#Columbia Police#North Beltline Blvd
News19 WLTX

Columbia Police investigate after 4-year-old shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating after a 4-year-old was shot in the hand at a residence on Cindy Drive, off Farrow Road and the I-20 interchange. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Monday, August 8. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that lead to the shooting and how the loaded gun was accessed.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Single-car crash in Columbia sends three people to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL: A single-car collision at 277 Bull Street headed into Columbia has sent three people to the hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say three people including two children have been...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News19 WLTX

Free gunlocks available Thursday, August 11, at Columbia event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, Columbia Police Department, the city's Parks & Recreation Department, the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative (NCYEI) and Richland County Sheriff's Department are partnering with Serve and Connect to provide free gun locks to the community. Gun violence has become an issue in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Cayce Police Dept., Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. announce new therapy dog program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a new joint therapy dog initiative. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said Monday the new partnership comes from his own work with Sheriff Leon Lott. Cowan shared that the department’s K9 fundraiser, Steel Paws, helped raise funds towards the new program.
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Tree falls on parked vehicles at Columbia area apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy storms in Columbia overnight caused some damage. At the Alera West Apartment Complex, a tree fell on three cars. "I'm old, my birthday is next week I'll be 57 with injuries and no car,” said Tonie Pringle, whose cars were damaged after a tree fell on them.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy