350 southeastern Kentuckians still without power since July 28

wfxrtv.com
Concord nonprofit still collecting supplies for Kentucky flooding victims
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — With 13 Kentucky counties declared federal disaster areas following the flooding from July 30, a central Virginia nonprofit says the need for help is critical. “With slow receding waters, high rivers, and mudslides throughout the mountainous region, recovery and reconstruction efforts will take months and...
wfxrtv.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia
(STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
wfxrtv.com
Study: WV one of worst states to have a baby
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study by WalletHub, West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states, including the District of Columbia, of 2022’s best and worst states to have a baby. The study says this is based on four categories: cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. West...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Hot with p.m. storms Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Tuesday will be a rinse-and-repeat of Monday. The heat and humidity will continue to impact Southwest and Central Virginia with spotty storms developing during the afternoon and evening. A bit of morning fog is possible early Tuesday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly to partly sunny...
wfxrtv.com
VSP: ATMs destroyed, cash stolen in southwest Virginia
(WFXR) — Virginia State Police are turning to the southwest Virginia community for help as they investigate the destruction of ATMs at banks in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. According to authorities, the first incident took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the Town of Haysi. Even...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Hot and muggy start to the week
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A very summer-like weather pattern continues across Southwest and Central Virginia. Expect the hot and muggy conditions to stick around with daily showers and storms through the middle of the week. Some patchy fog may impact the Monday morning commute. Once the fog dissipates, we’re...
wfxrtv.com
Waterspouts seen along SC coast
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island South Carolina on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, Aug. 7, but said there were no reports of any moving over land.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews: North Cross Raiders
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — For the last few years, North Cross has been in the conversation for a state championship in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association, winning the VISAA Division II title in 2019 and finishing as a state runner-up in 2021. “Everybody’s been grinding all summer and...
