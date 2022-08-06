The Michigan football team has a few motivating factors going into the 2022 season. The defending Big Ten champions suffered a loss to the in-state rival Michigan State Spartans before finally taking down Ohio State under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and got to Indianapolis for its first-ever conference title game. From there, the team dominated Iowa and made it the College Football Playoff. Of course, the season didn’t end with a win as Michigan fell short to Georgia in the semifinal. That prompted Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes to make a bold proclamation about 2021 and the upcoming season.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO