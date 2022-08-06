ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote

It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson

A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter

Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
zagsblog.com

Four-star wing Coen Carr poised to announce Tuesday

Coen Carr, the 6-foot-7 4-star wing from Legacy Early College (S.C.), is poised to announce his college choice on Tuesday. Ranked the No. 11 small forward in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports.com, he is considering Michigan State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Indiana, with Michigan State the heavy favorite. Carr is...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Brando names his preseason top 10 for 2022 CFB season

Tim Brando is back with his preseason top 10 ahead of the 2022 college football season. A pair of Big Ten programs, Ohio State and Michigan, are among the 16 teams mentioned. As Brando’s followers should expect, the FOX Sports commentator has different takes than some of his peers in the college football media.
COLUMBUS, OH
WZZM 13

West Michigan softball world champs return home

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The magical ride came to a fantastic finish for the Georgetown Township softball all-stars on Saturday night. Michigan defeated South Carolina 5-1 in the championship game to claim the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series crown. But the magic continued on Sunday night. After the team...
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
247Sports

Michigan football: Georgia, in-state rival Spartans 'biggest motivation' for Wolverines, OL Ryan Hayes says

The Michigan football team has a few motivating factors going into the 2022 season. The defending Big Ten champions suffered a loss to the in-state rival Michigan State Spartans before finally taking down Ohio State under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and got to Indianapolis for its first-ever conference title game. From there, the team dominated Iowa and made it the College Football Playoff. Of course, the season didn’t end with a win as Michigan fell short to Georgia in the semifinal. That prompted Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes to make a bold proclamation about 2021 and the upcoming season.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

What Cam Spencer is bringing to Rutgers Basketball

In a world where the transfer portal spins like a revolving door shuffling players in and out of college basketball programs, Rutgers had very little movement this past offseason. No players left via the transfer portal and the staff added just one. After playing the past three seasons at Loyola-Maryland, Cam Spencer has joined the Scarlet Knights, giving the team a bona fide outside scoring threat.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
On3.com

Michigan football ranks No. 6 in preseason coaches poll

The preseason edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll was released ahead of the 2022 college football season, and Michigan Wolverines football stands No. 6. The Maize and Blue are behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Notre Dame. This marks U-M’s highest preseason placement since 2007, when it slotted No. 5.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan football fall camp: Jim Harbaugh updates the QB battle, offensive standouts

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team has concluded its tour of the state, returned to campus and has begun its preparations for the 2022 campaign. With less than a month to go before the Wolverines begin their season, coach Jim Harbaugh joined "In the Trenches," a Michigan Athletics podcast, to discuss the first week of fall camp. Here's what he said about the offense: An update on the quarterback battle, a discussion of the team's talent at wide receiver and running back, and much more.
ANN ARBOR, MI

