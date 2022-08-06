Dad killed, 11-year-old injured after 18-wheeler loses tires

Read on foxsanantonio.com
Horrifying footage shows cement truck that crashed from overpass and landed on SUV below killing 22-month-old twin
A HORRIFYING video has shown a cement truck that had crashed from an overpass and landed on an SUV below, killing a 22-month-old twin. The 36-year-old woman was driving the truck on the main lanes of Beltway 8 in Harris County, Texas when she lost control of the vehicle, police say.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
22-Month-Old Twin Dies in 'Freak Accident' After Cement Truck Falls Off Texas Bridge and Lands on Family SUV
A toddler died in Houston after an SUV was crushed by a cement mixer truck. The 22-month-old boy was killed Friday when the truck toppled over the overpass and onto the Ford Expedition transporting him on the Sam Houston Parkway, HCSO Senior Deputy Thomas M. Gilliland says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.
Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds
The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
Texas dad high on meth while driving truck that hit college golf team’s van in fatal collision: investigators
A Texas man with methamphetamine in his system, not his 13-year-old son, was behind the wheel of the pickup truck that crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a van carrying college golf teams from New Mexico, killing nine people, investigators said Thursday. Initial findings suggested that the...
Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii
A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
Missing San Antonio mom found dead in car that had been parked for a week
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A missing 39-year-old mother was reportedly found dead in her car this week after she called work to say she was running late but never showed up. San Antonio Police reportedly confirmed to KENS-TV that a security guard discovered Christina "Chrissy" Lee Powell’s body inside her Nissan Rogue on Saturday, July 23, on the 11700 block of I-10. The guard reportedly noticed the car had not moved for a week and received reports of a foul odor emanating from it. He reportedly saw her body in the passenger seat and called police.
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
Man fatally shot by neighbor, Fort Worth Police says she had stolen jewelry from him
A man is dead in Fort Worth where police are still sorting out details in a case that actually began over the weekend. Last night, a woman called 911 to say she had just shot her neighbor at her own home in the Como neighborhood.
Kansas man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman is found strangled
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was taken into custody on several charges after a woman was found strangled inside a home. According to KSNT-TV, on Saturday, July 23, Hutchinson Police Department officers went to a residence at 2:09 p.m. after receiving a call about a woman with injuries to her face. A neighbor reportedly called police when she saw the woman standing outside with her injuries. The woman was then allegedly directed back inside the home by a man.
Man Fatally Shoots His Own Mother in Front of 9-Year-Old: Police
Police said that after being evicted, the man arrived at his mother's house, fatally shooting her and injuring his stepfather.
Five children recovering, found in hot SUV in Fort Worth
Five children are recovering after being found in a hot SUV in Fort Worth. Police were called to a home on Littlejohn Ave. in southeast Fort Worth at around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's Home
Troy Khoeler was a foster child. In 2019 he was adopted by a childless couple in Spring, Texas in Harris County. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Constable deputies responded to a report of a missing child in the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood subdivision at 5:20 am. Troy's adopted parents reported that the 7-year-old has been missing since 4:00 am.
Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road
It is unclear why the officer initially stopped Eugene Lewis and his brothers, but the video shows the unidentified officer roughly handling a handcuffed Eugene. The post Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road appeared first on NewsOne.
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Identified
The network, which is under Black ownership, insists the offensive TV graphic ’did not originate with us.’. The horrendous study inflicted on deliberately untreated Black men to see how syphilis affected them, still resounds today. The WNBA star explains what happened when Russian authorities arrested her. The first video...
Man wounded in late night shooting in east Fort Worth
Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire on East Lancaster Avenue in east Fort Worth last night. Just past 11 p.m. a man was walking on the sidewalk near Loop 820 when two men came up
San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
2 shot, 1 dead after Fort Worth robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police have a suspect in custody related to an assault and robbery that happened three days ago.At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at 5515 Goodman Avenue. Once they arrived, the victim and his girlfriend were located with gunshot wounds and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Three days ago, the suspect in this shooting struck the victim with a shovel and took jewelry from him, police said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim and said he could come to her place to get the jewelry. Once the victim and his girlfriend arrived at the suspects house, the suspect shot at them both. Police said the victim and suspect are familiar with each other in an unknown way.
Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted In Texas
You might be one of the many unfortunate people who climbed into their car, started the engine, and was greeted by plenty of noise. No, we’re not talking about straight piping your ride. Instead, more and more drivers are falling victim to catalytic converter theft. A new report out of southeastern Texas details out how a theft ring was able to steal a dizzying number of cats before law enforcement put an end to the crime spree.
