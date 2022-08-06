IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
01-08-13-18-40, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3
(one, eight, thirteen, eighteen, forty; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $18,070,000
Lucky For Life
10-16-32-45-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(ten, sixteen, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
9-2-7
(nine, two, seven)
Pick 3 Midday
1-2-1
(one, two, one)
Pick 4 Evening
3-0-3-6
(three, zero, three, six)
Pick 4 Midday
5-5-5-7
(five, five, five, seven)
Powerball
08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000
Comments / 0