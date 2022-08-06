2023 Cadillac XT6 Gets New Argent Silver Metallic Color: First Look

Read on gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Is Cheaper, Faster Than These Cars
At this point, it should be obvious that the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 offers impressive speed for relatively little money. However, the full scope of that statement isn’t revealed until we start delving into the C8 Corvette Z06 spec sheet and comparing the figures against a selection of modern performance vehicles – which is exactly what we’re doing in the following GM Authority spec breakdown.
2023 GMC Canyon Teaser Declares Nowhere Is Out There: Video
The 2023 GMC Canyon will introduce a brand-new third generation for the midsize pickup nameplate, ushering in a long list of changes and updates. Now, GM is teasing the new 2023 GMC Canyon with a brief teaser video ahead of the model’s full reveal later this week. The new...
Chevy Silverado Slammed On Vossen S17-16 40-Spoke Wheels
The Chevy Silverado is great as a practical work vehicle, but it can quickly be turned into a stylish street truck with just a few simple modifications, as seen with this 2017 Chevy Silverado LT riding on a new set of aftermarket wheels. This particular Chevy Silverado LT is equipped...
LSX-Powered 1973 Chevy Camaro Was Built For The Track: Video
A purpose-built 1973 Chevy Camaro autocross build that was recently completed by Long Beach, California-based shop P2 Fabrication was the subject of another video from the muscle car-obsessed folks behind the AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube. The owner of this unique 1973 Chevy Camaro, Laura, took delivery of the car in...
GM Releases 2022 GMC Acadia Service Update For Incorrect Instrument Cluster Calibration
General Motors has started a Service Update for certain examples of the 2022 model-year GMC Acadia midsize crossover to address an issue related to the vehicle’s instrument cluster calibration. The problem: the instrument cluster of affected vehicles may have received the incorrect calibration at the assembly plant. The GMC...
Second-Gen Cadillac CT6 Spied Without Heavy Camo
The upcoming second-generation Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan was just spotted testing in form-hugging camouflage covers, giving us a better look at the four-door’s new styling. This isn’t the first time we’ve caught a glimpse of the second-generation Cadillac CT6 out and about on public roads. However, while the sedan was previously seen in heavy vinyl camouflage, this particular prototype is draped in a body-tight black-and-white wrap, which provides better clarity on the overall shape and design of the second-gen model.
Callaway Cars Launches Cadillac Escalade SC602 Supercharger Package
The new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is certainly impressive, but now, Callaway Cars is offering an alternative in the form of this new SC602 supercharger package for the “standard” Cadillac Escalade luxury SUV. For those readers who may not know, Callaway Cars specializes in making GM products faster, with...
2022 Chevy Colorado Park Assist Constraint Resolved
The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the eighth model year for the second-generation nameplate, introducing only a few small changes and updates compared to the previous 2021 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the constraint for the 2022 Chevy Colorado’s park assist feature has been resolved. According to...
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 In Glacier Blue Metallic: First Live Photos
Making splashdown late in July, the 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces a fresh third generation for the midsize nameplate, with all-new styling, a completely overhauled interior, new tech, and more. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 trim level out in the real world with the first live photos.
Chevy Accessories Offering 15 Percent Off Exterior Products
Chevy Accessories is currently offering GM vehicle owners the chance to get certain exterior accessories at a slight discount, creating the perfect opportunity to load up on. With this promotion, Chevy Accessories customers can receive 15 percent off MSRP on exterior and exterior cargo management accessories. The discount amount is based on the total MSRP of the parts, excluding tax, shipping and installation, and the order must be placed through a participating GM dealership. The offer is valid from August 2nd, 2022 until August 31st, 2022 and cannot be combined with any other available offers and discounts. That latter point is noteworthy, as Chevy is currently offering low-interest financing on a select number of models.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
Small Cadillac EV Looks Very Similar To Chevy Equinox EV
GM is stepping into the all-electric vehicle space with a wide variety of new models across its various brands, including a new small Cadillac EV crossover and the new Chevy Equinox EV. Now, we’re comparing the upcoming Cadillac EV with the new Chevy Equinox EV in terms of exterior styling.
Deep Dive Into The 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate Interior: Video
The fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 introduces a long list of updates and changes, including the debut of the new GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate, the latest range-topper of the light-duty pickup trim level cadence. Indeed, the new Sierra Denali Ultimate is practically overflowing with equipment, design features, and unique touches, and now, we’re checking out the pickup’s impressive cabin with the following exclusive deep dive video.
Cadillac CT5 Average Transaction Price Up 28 Percent In Q2 2022
Sales of the Cadillac CT5 sedan rose by 70 percent in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. This impressive year-over-year sales hike can be attributed to production increases at the GM Lansing Grand River plant, which is now running at regular capacity after GM was forced to shutter the facility last year due to the global microchip shortage.
Artist Imagines Slammed 1989 Chevy Kodiak
Some custom Chevy fans simply can’t get enough of that Bow Tie brand goodness. For folks like that, this slammed 1989 Chevy Kodiak C70 could be just the ticket, with a blown 1957 Chevy Bel Air dragster sitting in back of the bespoke medium-duty truck. Coming to us from...
GM’s Cruise Reaches 250,000 Driverless Miles
GM-owned autonomous driving subsidiary Cruise began offering customers free rides in its Chevy Bolt EV-based test vehicles late last year and received a permit to begin charging these passengers for its services this spring. After giving thousands of driverless rides in San Francisco, the company says it has completed over a quarter of a million driverless miles as of August 1st, 2022 and is now setting its sights on unleashing the purpose-built Cruise Origin AV.
2023 Chevy Traverse Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Traverse adds two new exterior colors to its palette: Sterling Gray Metallic and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of eight exterior colors offered on the full-size crossover, which include:
GM Files To Patent Gesture Recognition System For Vehicles
GM has filed a patent application for a gesture recognition system capable of recognizing specific gestures made outside the vehicle. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2022/0219644 A1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on July 14th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on January 11th, 2021, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Wei Tong, Shuqing Zeng, Xiaofeng F. Song, Mohannad Murad, and Upali P. Mudalige.
2022 GMC Acadia Heated Seat Retrofits Now Under Way
Heated front seats (RPO code KA1), ventilated front seats (RPO KU9) and heated rear outboard seats (RPO KA6) returned to the 2022 GMC Acadia in the spring after GM was forced to pull these features from certain examples of the vehicle due to the semiconductor chip shortage. The automaker has now begun to retrofit these features to certain 2022 GMC Acadia models, GM Authority has learned, with affected vehicles set to be served through a customer satisfaction program.
2022 Chevy Traverse Easiest Midsize Three-Row Utility Vehicle To Drive, Says Consumer Reports
Crossovers are popular for a number of different reasons, one of which is that models in this segment frequently offer expanded practicality and cabin room without sacrificing drivability. Now, according to Consumer Reports, the 2022 Chevy Traverse is the easiest model to drive in the midsize three-row utility segment. To...
