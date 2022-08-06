Kiosk at Riverside Epicenter offers COVID PCR test 24 hours per day

Read on cobbcountycourier.com
Be part of the Great Georgia Pollinator Census on August 20 at Cobb Water
Pollinators and native North American plants are both a vital and interconnected part of our ecosystem, but have been vulnerable to a variety of human generated and natural challenges over the decades. To help identify the trends in the pollinator population, there is an event called the Great Georgia Pollinator...
Cobb Law Library hosting free program on legal issues related to custody
The Cobb County Law Library distributed the following announcement about a free program on legal issues related to custody issues:. Cobb Law Library will sponsor a free public program on custody issues. Attorney Brandy Daswani will focus her Sept. 13 talk on three areas: legitimation; steps to enforcing out-of-state orders; and a minor’s affidavit of custody election.
Cobb PARKS offers women’s self-defense courses
Cobb PARKS offers a course in women’s self-defense on the second Friday of each month. For information on the session upcoming this Friday, refer to the notice posted on the Cobb County government Facebook page reprinted below:. Women’s Self Defense at Ward Recreation Center for all ages, 6 -7:30...
Marietta launches Youth Government Academy
The City of Marietta is launching a Youth Government Academy to teach young people the nuts and bolts of how the city works. Registration is limited to 25 students and the deadline to register is Friday September 9. Registration will open on August 15, and the Courier will run updated information when registration opens.
Cobb Chairwoman Cupid hosts Dobbins Air Reserve Base stakeholder’s meeting
Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid hosted the second annual stakeholders roundtable meeting to discuss Dobbins Air Reserve Base and exchange ideas on how to ensure its continued success. According to the county’s news release about the meeting:. Those in attendance included a group of the US...
Cobb County Library introduces the Read Around the World interactive map
The Cobb County Public Library published a Read Around The World interactive map to introduce readers to books set in nearly every continent (Antarctica was the only holdout). The map was created by Raymond Goslow, possibly the most well-known staffer at the library system after he advanced to the finals in the Jeopardy! National College Championship tournament.
Cobb Chamber seeks nominations for its Citizen of the Year awards
The Cobb Chamber has opened nominations for its 2022 Citizen of the year awards. The details are in a Chamber press release, which we’ve reprinted below:. The Cobb Chamber is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Awards. The Citizen of the Year Awards, created by Cobb County civic clubs and cosponsored by the Cobb Chamber Area Councils and Cobb County business associations, have annually been presented to extraordinary individuals for the work they have done in Cobb County.
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and region: “a few isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out”
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Tuesday August 9 due to the possibility of scattered and numerous thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:
Cobb County weather forecast and climate summary: Tuesday August 9
The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Tuesday August 9, with a high near 88. Patchy fog is expected before 9 a.m., and the expected scattered thunderstorms have prompted the National Weather Services to issue a hazardous weather outlook for the region. Extended forecast.
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Monday August 8 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms across the region, some of which could become strong, with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. What is in the statement?
Man convicted in Smyrna murder sentenced to life without possibility of parole
According to a public information release from the office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr., Elias Bustamente, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson. Bustamente was convicted of Malice Murder, two counts of Felony...
Marietta Cobb Museum of Art presents “Art of the Cocktail”
The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art posted the following announcement to the City of Marietta website about their upcoming “Art of the Cocktail” fundraiser:. MARIETTA – Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is pleased to announce the “art of the cocktail”. This event will be held August 19th from 6:00 pm until 8:30 pm. The featured specialty cocktails are “The Elderflower Spritz” and “The Venetian Spritz” presented by Santa Margherita. Tangible Jazz Dreams will provide fun, interesting, and melodic Jazz-fusion music to entertain guests. Entertainment provided in partnership with MCMA and Robinson’s Coins. Attendees to this event will also enjoy the current exhibition, Metro Montage XXII. Metro Montage is the annual juried exhibition featuring artists from around the country.
