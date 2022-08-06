Kiosk at Riverside Epicenter offers COVID PCR test 24 hours per day

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art posted the following announcement to the City of Marietta website about their upcoming “Art of the Cocktail” fundraiser:. MARIETTA – Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is pleased to announce the “art of the cocktail”. This event will be held August 19th from 6:00 pm until 8:30 pm. The featured specialty cocktails are “The Elderflower Spritz” and “The Venetian Spritz” presented by Santa Margherita. Tangible Jazz Dreams will provide fun, interesting, and melodic Jazz-fusion music to entertain guests. Entertainment provided in partnership with MCMA and Robinson’s Coins. Attendees to this event will also enjoy the current exhibition, Metro Montage XXII. Metro Montage is the annual juried exhibition featuring artists from around the country.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO