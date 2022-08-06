Boynton Beach woman arrested after leaving dogs outside in crate with no food or water

Read on www.850wftl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: You Can’t Claim to Support “Law and Order” and Denounce the FBI RaidWalter RheinPalm Beach, FL
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
Man accused of video voyeurism at Florida mall caught with dozens of videos
A man's been arrested after filming multiple women without their consent at a South Florida mall.
850wftl.com
Armed man fatally shot a party after threatening partygoers
WEST PALM BEACH, FL– A 22-year-old man was shot and killed at a party after he allegedly threatened to shoot people at the party. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of 4th Street. Witnesses say there was an altercation between two people at the...
wpde.com
Person threatens to 'shoot the crowd up', shot and killed by a bystander
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed after threatening to open fire at party in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation has been launched after a man was shot and killed after threatening to open fire at a party Sunday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a family gathering in the 800 block of 4th Street. Police say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Video Voyeurism at Aventura Mall Had Dozens of Videos: Police
A man is facing a video voyeurism charge after police said he was filming multiple women at Aventura Mall. Andrew Joseph Eastburg, 22, of Lake Worth, was arrested Sunday at the mall, an arrest report said. The investigation began after Eastburg was pointed out by a mall patron as filming...
850wftl.com
Body pulled from the water in Lantana
LANTANA, FL– The Lantana Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled from the water. The discovery was made on Tuesday morning near a boat dock near 312 E Ocean Ave. Officials are still investigating but say they believe the person likely died from an accidental drowning. Authorities...
Dead man found buried in sand on South Florida beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said that a man found dead on the beach and buried in sand was likely the victim of a tragic accident. A person walking along Rock Beach called deputies on Monday after seeing feet sticking out of the sand, WPTV reported. “It was an...
NBC Miami
Parents Arrested in Miramar for Neglect After Hungry, Filthy Kids Found in Car
Three hungry, filthy children were found in the backseat of a vehicle and their parents could barely stand up, so police said they arrested the impaired parents and brought in child protection investigators. Police said the children, who were in a 2003 Chrysler, couldn’t remember the last time they ate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
‘I have a gun:’ Home alone, Cooper City woman scares away intruders
COOPER CITY, Fla. – A group of thieves that were seen on camera breaking into Cooper City homes are now behind bars. One homeowner told Local 10 News she was armed with a gun, and that she was able to scare the intruders off. That woman was able to...
Latest death marks 3rd fatal Brightline train crash in Palm Beach County in week
A person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Lake Worth Beach, becoming the third such fatality in Palm Beach County in a week.
Person walking along Martin County beach finds man's body
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered buried in the sand just south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island.
850wftl.com
Dual train accidents kill two, snarl traffic in Palm Beach
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)- Two people are dead following a pair of train accidents along different rail lines Tuesday morning. One person was killed in Lake Worth Beach when a northbound Brightline train struck and killed them at around 7:30 AM near 10th Ave. N. and and F Street according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Audi Strikes, Kills Woman In North Broward County
Woman Crossing Federal Highway In Middle Of Block Killed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Lighthouse Point woman is dead after being struck by an Audi on Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement Tuesday morning: Broward Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man beat unconscious on South Florida beach after fight over bathroom line
Man beat unconscious on South Florida beach after fight over bathroom line
WSVN-TV
Sanitation worker struck by police cruiser in Pompano Beach dies
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive involving a police officer in Pompano Beach has turned deadly. Fifty-nine-year-old Pedro Lugo-Bello, a sanitation worker, died Monday from his injuries after being hit by a police cruiser. The incident happened near North Ocean Drive back in July. Lugo-Bello was doing sanitation work...
850wftl.com
Another death on the railroad in West Palm Beach
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– Yet another person was struck and killed by a train in West Palm Beach. A man crossing the train tracks at Summit Boulevard between Easy Street and Dreher Train North, right near the Palm Beach Zoo was killed by a Tri-Rail train, according to West Palm Beach police.
Woman pedestrian dies after crash at downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection
A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Tuesday involving two vehicles at a busy downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection, officials said. A crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police. A City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle and a vehicle labeled with an AT&T logo collided, and ...
cw34.com
'Facial Specialist' arrested for practicing nursing without a license in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is facing charges of practicing nursing without a license when one of her patients needed medical treatment, after she removed their stiches. Pembroke Pines police say the Florida Department of Health got a complaint about an unlicensed person practicing without a license.
cw34.com
Postal Service offering rewards of up to $50,000 in 3 armed robberies
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Postal Service is offering rewards of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of armed robbers who struck mail carriers in three incidents. Two of those happened in Fort Pierce, while the other happened in Boca Raton. The armed...
850wftl.com
Body found in Tamarac canal
TAMARAC, FL– Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in a canal. The discovery was made just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place. Tamarac Fire Rescue and the BSO dive team worked to remove...
Comments / 3