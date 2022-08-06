Read on 247sports.com
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
Will Jim Knowles bring the defense back at Ohio State?
247Sports' Nick Kosko is joined by Patrick Murphy on the College Football Daily to discuss the outlook for Ohio State in 2022.
Gamecocks wide receiver explains why South Carolina is now his home
Gamecocks football wide receiver Corey Rucker details the decision to come to South Carolina and the people who he's become closest with during his time with the program.
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
Pittsburgh linebacker 'in shock' after new WVU offer
Pittsburgh linebacker discusses his new WVU offer. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
College football coaches poll: Top 25 preseason rankings projections for 2022
College football's preseason USA Today Coaches Poll will be revealed Monday, the first official top 25 ahead of the 2022 season. Last fall, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
Late Kick: Under Jim Knowles, could Ohio State have a Top-10 defense in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Buckeyes will completely turn around their defensive fortunes under new coordinator Jim Knowles.
Four-star QB Rickie Collins locks in his college commitment date
Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn Top247 quarterback Rickie Collins will announce his college decision on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CST. LSU and Florida State are the finalists for the four-star passer who recently decommitted from Purdue. An Elite 11 Finalist where he threw alongside the nation’s best this summer out...
Video: Ohio State is loaded at wide receiver | Here is the group at practice during camp
Ohio State might have the best group of wide receivers in the country in 2022, and "might have" could easily be replaced with "does have" in this sentence. At a recent practice, the media got a good look at the Buckeyes' wide receivers and WR coach Brian Hartline. The WRs...
Vols balancing health vs. preparation with Jaylen Wright’s injury
A Tennessee backfield already dealing with a season-ending injury has been saddled with the preseason absence of one of its top returning players. Running back Jaylen Wright has been limited by a quad injury to largely working on the side with a strength-and-conditioning coach while the rest of the Vols go through their training camp practices this month. The sophomore could get back to a more normal workload soon, but until then Tennessee will have to continue its balancing act of wanting to get Wright ready to play and making sure he’s fully healthy.
Georgia football: Practice report from Bulldogs’ fall camp (8/9)
The Georgia Bulldogs returned to the practice field Tuesday for another fall camp practice. Media was allowed to view roughly 15 minutes’ worth of the action. The Bulldogs ran with the same two offensive line units Tuesday as they did on Thursday as well as on Sunday. The first-team unit was left tackle Broderick Jones, left guard Devin Willock, center Sedrick Van Pran, right guard Tate Ratledge and right tackle Warren McClendon. The second-team unit was left tackle Earnest Greene, left guard Xavier Truss, center Warren Ericson, right guard Dylan Fairchild and right tackle Amarius Mims.
UNC's Two Freshman Running Backs Impressing in Camp
Head coach Mack Brown highlights the "power plays" he has seen from newcomers George Pettaway and Omarion Hampton.
Ohio State has 'long-term' concerns at cornerback, moving DBs around
Ohio State finished its fifth practice of fall camp on Tuesday but is already experiencing some depth issues at a key spot. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles revealed after practice that the Buckeyes have some injuries at cornerback and have had to move players around to cover for guys being out.
'Blue collar' Bryan Hudson takes over at center for Louisville football
Bryan Hudson only started five games for the University of Louisville football team last season. But that doesn't mean he wasn't one of the most valuable players on the offensive side of the ball. Hudson played in all 13 games in his first season after transferring from Virginia Tech and played all three positions on the line during the season. In fact, on multiple occasions, he played all three positions in one game.
Ohio State's Jyaire Brown has black stripe removed
Fall camp is the time of year when college football players can establish themselves. At a place like Ohio State, where the talent pool is so deep, that's often harder for younger players, but these preseason practices allow them to at least begin to make a name for themselves. On...
Bell's 2022 goal is to be 'the best version of myself'
South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell has been talked about as one of the top tight ends in the country in 2022 and possibly a first or second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In 2021, Bell finished second on the team in receiving yards with 497 yards receiving on 30 catches. He also caught five touchdown passes with a long of 82.
Five-star 2024 OL Isendra Ahfua talks summer visit slate
Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea 2024 offensive lineman Isendre Ahfua is one of the nation's top interior linemen in his class. Ahfua had a busy summer, with an SEC/ACC swing that took him to four schools, and two of those visits turned into offers. Last summer, Ahfua visited Georgia and Alabama and...
Georgia football's Jalen Carter called top 3 pick by ESPN analysts, described as 'not fair'
ESPN statistics junkie Bill Connelly discussed his favorite random stat of the 2021 college football season on Tuesday and it involved Georgia football. Connelly compared the tackle rate of Butkus Award-winning linebacker Nakobe Dean to that of then-sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Carter. "On last year's Georgia defense, do-everything linebacker Nakobe...
247Sports
