Columbia, SC

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
College football coaches poll: Top 25 preseason rankings projections for 2022

College football's preseason USA Today Coaches Poll will be revealed Monday, the first official top 25 ahead of the 2022 season. Last fall, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
Vols balancing health vs. preparation with Jaylen Wright’s injury

A Tennessee backfield already dealing with a season-ending injury has been saddled with the preseason absence of one of its top returning players. Running back Jaylen Wright has been limited by a quad injury to largely working on the side with a strength-and-conditioning coach while the rest of the Vols go through their training camp practices this month. The sophomore could get back to a more normal workload soon, but until then Tennessee will have to continue its balancing act of wanting to get Wright ready to play and making sure he’s fully healthy.
Georgia football: Practice report from Bulldogs’ fall camp (8/9)

The Georgia Bulldogs returned to the practice field Tuesday for another fall camp practice. Media was allowed to view roughly 15 minutes’ worth of the action. The Bulldogs ran with the same two offensive line units Tuesday as they did on Thursday as well as on Sunday. The first-team unit was left tackle Broderick Jones, left guard Devin Willock, center Sedrick Van Pran, right guard Tate Ratledge and right tackle Warren McClendon. The second-team unit was left tackle Earnest Greene, left guard Xavier Truss, center Warren Ericson, right guard Dylan Fairchild and right tackle Amarius Mims.
'Blue collar' Bryan Hudson takes over at center for Louisville football

Bryan Hudson only started five games for the University of Louisville football team last season. But that doesn't mean he wasn't one of the most valuable players on the offensive side of the ball. Hudson played in all 13 games in his first season after transferring from Virginia Tech and played all three positions on the line during the season. In fact, on multiple occasions, he played all three positions in one game.
Sports
Ohio State's Jyaire Brown has black stripe removed

Fall camp is the time of year when college football players can establish themselves. At a place like Ohio State, where the talent pool is so deep, that's often harder for younger players, but these preseason practices allow them to at least begin to make a name for themselves. On...
Bell's 2022 goal is to be 'the best version of myself'

South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell has been talked about as one of the top tight ends in the country in 2022 and possibly a first or second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In 2021, Bell finished second on the team in receiving yards with 497 yards receiving on 30 catches. He also caught five touchdown passes with a long of 82.
Five-star 2024 OL Isendra Ahfua talks summer visit slate

Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea 2024 offensive lineman Isendre Ahfua is one of the nation's top interior linemen in his class. Ahfua had a busy summer, with an SEC/ACC swing that took him to four schools, and two of those visits turned into offers. Last summer, Ahfua visited Georgia and Alabama and...
