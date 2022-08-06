Read on www.cbssports.com
Panthers QB battle: Matt Rhule calls Baker Mayfield's strides in just 10 days of camp 'pretty impressive'
The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a quarterback competition during this early stage of training camp, but it does look like Baker Mayfield may have the inside track of winning the job when the dust settles. The former No. 1 overall pick was acquired by the team just over a month ago and has seemingly begun to separate himself from the competition, specifically incumbent starter Sam Darnold.
NFL・
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Could be traded
Williams is a potential trade candidate for the Dolphins and has had limited opportunities during training camp, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Williams has been outshone by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma and undrafted free agent Braylon Sanders throughout training camp, while the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson are entrenched atop the depth chart. Considering the fact that Williams hasn't proven an ability to contribute on special teams, he could be left on the outside looking in for a roster spot in Miami. Despite Williams being a capable depth piece, it's unclear whether another organization would be tempted to part with future draft capital in order to trade for him.
WATCH: Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero are feuding following highlight dunk at pro-am game
Multiple NBA players were on hand to participate in Isaiah Thomas' annual summer basketball tournament, the "Zeke-End," on Saturday and Sunday. it wasn't all smiles, though, because during the festivities a new feud appeared to emerge between Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic No. 1 pick from the draft, former Duke star Paolo Banchero.
Steelers' Najee Harris: Could lose a few snaps
The Steelers are looking to slightly reduce Harris' snap count, with RBs coach Eddie Faulker suggesting about seven fewer plays per game (compared to last season) as a reasonable target, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports. The idea is to take Harris off the field mostly on plays where he...
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Ends four-game lineup absence
Tucker (illness) will start in right field and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. As anticipated, Tucker is ready to go for the Astros' first game of the week after he had been excluded from the lineup in each of the previous four games while battling an illness. Tucker had already showed improvement over the weekend, as he came off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Guardians and walked in his lone plate appearance while also playing an inning in the outfield. After a team off day Monday, a well-rested Tucker should be capable of starting in all six of the Astros' games this week.
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Listed as No. 3 running back
Lindsay is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Colts' first depth chart of the preseason. Lindsay split time between the Texans and Dolphins last season, but he didn't garner much success with either team. Jonathan Taylor is expected to be a workhorse back once again, while Nyheim Hines operates as the change-of-pace back, so there may not be much work for the No. 3 running back. Still, Lindsay has looked good in camp and is head of Ty'son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price and CJ Verdell for the role.
Bears' Dante Pettis: Inconsistent start to camp
Pettis hasn't risen above the Bears' less experienced receivers the way a former second-round pick may be expected to, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. Pettis hasn't been getting consistent separation against defensive backs with little NFL experience during practices. He's also struggled with occasional drops. Although Pettis had a strong rookie season in 2018, when he posted 467 yards and five touchdowns, he's recorded just 172 yards and four scores in 21 games over the last three seasons. It's likely he'll remain in a battle for one of the last wide receiver spots on the roster.
NFL owners unanimously approve sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner family
It's officially official. On Tuesday, the NFL owners voted to approve the sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner family. The vote required at least three-fourths (24) of the league's 32 owners to approve the sale, and was the final hurdle for the sale to be completed. The league noted that the vote was unanimous.
Cubs add Franmil Reyes after Guardians part ways with their Opening Day cleanup hitter
The Cleveland Guardians announced a series of roster moves on Saturday, most notably designating outfielder Franmil Reyes for assignment and releasing first baseman Bobby Bradley. On Monday, Reyes found a landing spot, as the Chicago Cubs announced they that had claimed him off waivers from Cleveland. Reyes, 27, entered the...
CBS Sports
Bears' David Moore: Struggling with drops
Moore has had many dropped passes, both in one-on-one drills as well as in full-squad snaps, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. After averaging 387 yards and and four touchdowns with the Seahawks between 2018 and 2020, Moore played in just three games (and 23 snaps) with the Broncos and Packers last year. During camp, he's struggled with drops, which will likely put him in a difficult position as he tries to earn a roster spot with the Bears.
Rockies' Chad Smith: Gets demoted
The Rockies optioned Smith to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. Smith's latest stint in the big leagues lasted all of three days. He made one appearance out of the bullpen for Colorado, striking out three over two scoreless frames in a game Wednesday against the Padres.
Matt Gono: Done with Giants
New York terminated the contract of Gono (neck) on Monday. The Giants signed tackle Eric Smith in a corresponding move. Gono was believed to have suffered a career-ending neck injury before he was placed on the exempt/left squad list Wednesday, and this transaction may unfortunately indicate that those concerns were well-grounded.
NFL・
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: Makes return to practice field
Williams returned to practice Monday. It's a good sign that Williams has fully put behind him the non-contact knee injury he suffered during training camp just over a week ago. Now that he's back, he'll compete for reps as the Broncos' third corner with fellow Panther and 2022 fourth-rounder Damarri Mathis.
Giants' Robert Foster: Full go at practice Monday
Foster (undisclosed) was a full participant during Monday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Foster was injured making a diving catch during Wednesday's practice and needed to be carted off the field. However, the undrafted wideout appears to have avoided a major injury and has already returned to full participation after sporting a non-contact jersey Sunday. Although Foster is probably a longshot to make the roster, he does have history with head coach Brian Daboll, playing for him at Alabama and also spending the 2018 and 2019 campaigns with him in Buffalo.
Giants' Eric Smith: Signs with Giants
Smith signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Smith's signing coincides with the release of Matt Gono, who is dealing with a potentially career-ending neck injury. Smith played for the Giants in 2019 and has since spent time in the Cowboys and Cardinals organizations. He'll provided much-needed depth for a New York offensive line that has already been decimated by injuries.
Bears' Isaiah Coulter: Struggling with consistency
Coulter has shown the ability to make downfield catches, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. Coulter has played in three games in his two years with the Texans and Bears, resulting in 21 offensive snaps. He's shown the speed needed to make big plays, but he hasn't been able to do so on a consistent basis. He may need to show well in preseason games in his battle to earn a roster spot.
Ravens' James Proche: Excels at camp
Proche has been one of the standouts from the first two weeks of Ravens training camp, building chemistry with QB Lamar Jackson, Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com reports. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic agrees that Proche has been one of the team's most consistent players, catching passes at "pretty much every area of the field" while running precise routes. It's perhaps a bit of a surprise to hear the 2020 sixth-round pick is having success downfield, considering he ran a 4.63 40-yard dash coming out of SMU, where he was mostly a high-volume possession receiver. Regardless of the exact role, Proche has a nice opportunity entering Year 3, after the Ravens traded away Marquise Brown without acquiring a potential replacement. Receiver jobs are open for the taking behind 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman, with Proche and Devin Duvernay considered the favorites for starting jobs. Duvernay missed a bunch of practice time with a thigh bruise recently, giving Proche more chances, but both now seem to be healthy as the Ravens prepare to begin the preseason.
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
Dolphins' Sony Michel: Listed as backup for now
Michel and Myles Gaskin are listed as backups on the Dolphins' initial preseason depth chart, while Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert are both listed as starters, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports. Michel has proven himself capable of carrying a backfield load when necessary, and he averaged a...
