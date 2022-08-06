Read on www.cbssports.com
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Denver ballot question squashes grassroots activism, residents sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Postino brings wine, ‘snacky things’ and a sprawling patio to Highlands RanchBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
Related
CBS Sports
MLB weekend recap: Cardinals move into first place with sweep of Yankees; Phillies dominate depleted Nationals
The MLB trade deadline is in the rearview mirror and the dog days of summer have arrived. A little more than eight weeks remain in the 2022 regular season and the postseason races are really beginning to heat up. Let's dive into what you need to know about this weekend's action.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rockies' Chad Smith: Gets demoted
The Rockies optioned Smith to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. Smith's latest stint in the big leagues lasted all of three days. He made one appearance out of the bullpen for Colorado, striking out three over two scoreless frames in a game Wednesday against the Padres.
CBS Sports
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Rests against lefty
Nimmo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds. The Mets will send three left-handed hitters to the bench against Reds southpaw Mike Minor, with Nimmo exiting the lineup along with Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin. Mark Canha will step in as the Mets' center fielder and leadoff batter in Nimmo's stead.
CBS Sports
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Ends four-game lineup absence
Tucker (illness) will start in right field and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. As anticipated, Tucker is ready to go for the Astros' first game of the week after he had been excluded from the lineup in each of the previous four games while battling an illness. Tucker had already showed improvement over the weekend, as he came off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Guardians and walked in his lone plate appearance while also playing an inning in the outfield. After a team off day Monday, a well-rested Tucker should be capable of starting in all six of the Astros' games this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero are feuding following highlight dunk at pro-am game
Multiple NBA players were on hand to participate in Isaiah Thomas' annual summer basketball tournament, the "Zeke-End," on Saturday and Sunday. it wasn't all smiles, though, because during the festivities a new feud appeared to emerge between Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic No. 1 pick from the draft, former Duke star Paolo Banchero.
CBS Sports
Cubs add Franmil Reyes after Guardians part ways with their Opening Day cleanup hitter
The Cleveland Guardians announced a series of roster moves on Saturday, most notably designating outfielder Franmil Reyes for assignment and releasing first baseman Bobby Bradley. On Monday, Reyes found a landing spot, as the Chicago Cubs announced they that had claimed him off waivers from Cleveland. Reyes, 27, entered the...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Sitting again Tuesday
Sheets will sit Tuesday against the Royals. Sheets will take a seat for a second consecutive game Tuesday, potentially receiving additional rest after recently suffering an ankle injury. That being said, the lefty-hitting Sheets' absence from the lineup against a right-handed starting pitcher (Brady Singer) could hint that he's moved into more of a fourth-outfield role, with AJ Pollock having gained more traction as a regular in the starting nine. Sheets is getting on base at a .154 clip thus far in August, while Pollock owns a .350 OBP on the month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Likely IL-bound with forearm strain
The Mariners are expected to place Borucki on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after he was removed from Monday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees with a left forearm strain, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI early Tuesday as the Mariners look to...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out Monday
Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. Hayes homered Sunday and is riding a five-game hitting streak, but manager Derek Shelton decided to give him a day off anyway. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner for the Pirates on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Throwing to hitters
Boyd (elbow) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Monday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Boyd, whom the Mariners acquired last week in a deadline deal with the Giants, has been on the shelf all season after undergoing left flexor tendon surgery last September. He was diagnosed with a strain in the surgically repaired tendon in June, but after a four-week shutdown period, he was cleared to start throwing again. Boyd appears to have navigated bullpen sessions without any setbacks, so facing hitters likely marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear before heading out on what could be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 31-year-old southpaw may not have enough time to build up for a starting role, but he could prove to be a useful asset out of the Seattle bullpen down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Twins' Randy Dobnak: Rehab assignment on tap
Dobnak (finger) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Dobnak has been sidelined since late in the 2021 season and his endured multiple setbacks in his recovery from lingering discomfort in his right middle finger. According to MLB.com, Dobnak ruptured two of the pulley tendons in his finger, and while a surgical fix is an option, the 27-year-old has been reluctant to go that route since there isn't any precedent for baseball players having such a procedure and resuming their careers. At least since he received a cortisone shot in the finger July 1, Dobnak seems to be progressing well, as he's been ramping up for nearly a month and reached an important milestone last Thursday, when he threw a live batting practice session. The Twins will likely have Dobnak get stretched out for a potential starting role during what could be a month-long rehab assignment, but it's more likely he pitches out of the bullpen if he rejoins the big club in September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate
LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
CBS Sports
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Ditches cast
Jeffers had the cast removed on his surgically repaired right thumb Aug. 1 and is now sporting a removable splint, MLB.com reports. At the time he underwent surgery July 20 to repair an avulsion fracture of the thumb, Jeffers was projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. Assuming that timeline still holds, Jeffers won't be a realistic option to rejoin the Twins until the early part of September at the soonest. Minnesota will get by with Gary Sanchez as its everyday catcher in the meantime.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Slated for rehab assignment
Rogers (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rogers threw a bullpen session this week and has been cleared to return to game action with the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll require, but it doesn't seem as though he'll need a lengthy stay in the minors since he's been on the injured list only since July 29.
MLB・
CBS Sports
White Sox's Davis Martin: Starting Game 2 of twin bill
The White Sox recalled Martin from Triple-A Charlotte and will have him start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Kansas City. Chicago is designating Martin as its 27th man for the twin bill, which means he'll head back to Charlotte immediately after the spot start. Martin has previously made seven appearances and three starts for the White Sox this season, turning in a 4.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 30.1 innings in those outings.
CBS Sports
Twins' Nick Gordon: Records theft in Saturday's win
Gordon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays. Gordon was involved in a scary collision with Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza, who left the game with a dislocated shoulder. Gordon was able to stay in and played the full game in center field. He's made himself valuable to the Twins with Byron Buxton battling nagging injuries lately -- Gordon has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 14-for-27 (.519) in that span. The outfielder has a .284/.333/.440 slash line, five steals, five home runs, 20 RBI and 29 runs scored through 254 plate appearances. He should still have a regular path to playing time with Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Trevor Larnach (abdomen) sidelined, leaving left field wide open as well as center when Buxton needs rest.
CBS Sports
Nationals' Donovan Casey: Exits 40-man roster
The Nationals designated Casey for assignment Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Casey, who was one of four prospects the Nationals acquired last summer in the deal that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers, was bumped off the 40-man roster to clear a spot for veteran reliever Jake McGee, whom the team claimed off waivers from the Brewers. The Nationals' decision to designate Casey for assignment comes after the 26-year-old outfielder failed to make a case for a promotion to the big leagues this season. He's produced a paltry .647 OPS while striking out in 32.5 percent of his plate appearances at Triple-A Rochester in 2022.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A
Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Louis Head: Called up from minors
The Orioles recalled Head from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Head will be joining the big club for the first time since the Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Marlins on July 12. During his month-long stay at Norfolk, Head struck out 12 and allowed three earned runs on four hits and seven walks over eight innings.
Comments / 0