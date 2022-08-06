Read on www.cbssports.com
Panthers QB battle: Matt Rhule calls Baker Mayfield's strides in just 10 days of camp 'pretty impressive'
The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a quarterback competition during this early stage of training camp, but it does look like Baker Mayfield may have the inside track of winning the job when the dust settles. The former No. 1 overall pick was acquired by the team just over a month ago and has seemingly begun to separate himself from the competition, specifically incumbent starter Sam Darnold.
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Could be traded
Williams is a potential trade candidate for the Dolphins and has had limited opportunities during training camp, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Williams has been outshone by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma and undrafted free agent Braylon Sanders throughout training camp, while the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson are entrenched atop the depth chart. Considering the fact that Williams hasn't proven an ability to contribute on special teams, he could be left on the outside looking in for a roster spot in Miami. Despite Williams being a capable depth piece, it's unclear whether another organization would be tempted to part with future draft capital in order to trade for him.
Steelers' Najee Harris: Could lose a few snaps
The Steelers are looking to slightly reduce Harris' snap count, with RBs coach Eddie Faulker suggesting about seven fewer plays per game (compared to last season) as a reasonable target, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports. The idea is to take Harris off the field mostly on plays where he...
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Listed as No. 3 running back
Lindsay is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Colts' first depth chart of the preseason. Lindsay split time between the Texans and Dolphins last season, but he didn't garner much success with either team. Jonathan Taylor is expected to be a workhorse back once again, while Nyheim Hines operates as the change-of-pace back, so there may not be much work for the No. 3 running back. Still, Lindsay has looked good in camp and is head of Ty'son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price and CJ Verdell for the role.
Cowboys' Jeremy Sprinkle: Returns to practice Tuesday
Sprinkle (Achilles) returned to practice Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Sprinkle was sidelined for a week after an Achilles issue flared up, but as expected, the injury wasn't severe and he's already back at practice. The 2017 fifth-round pick agreed to terms on another one-year deal this offseason after the tight end recorded his fewest offensive snaps in 2021 since he was a rookie. With Dalton Schultz locked in as the starter, expect the 6-foot-5, 252-pound Sprinkle to compete with rookie Jake Ferguson and Sean McKeon for a depth role in 2022.
Bears' Dante Pettis: Inconsistent start to camp
Pettis hasn't risen above the Bears' less experienced receivers the way a former second-round pick may be expected to, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. Pettis hasn't been getting consistent separation against defensive backs with little NFL experience during practices. He's also struggled with occasional drops. Although Pettis had a strong rookie season in 2018, when he posted 467 yards and five touchdowns, he's recorded just 172 yards and four scores in 21 games over the last three seasons. It's likely he'll remain in a battle for one of the last wide receiver spots on the roster.
Broncos' Ronald Darby: Suffered injury Monday
Darby missed practice Tuesday after suffering a chest contusion Monday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Darby is considered day-to-day, and the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, which is good news for the Broncos. The injury happened while he was defending Courtland Sutton on a deep pass. Darby figures to be an integral piece to Denver's secondary, never playing less than 87 percent of their defensive snaps last season in the 11 contests he suited up for.
Ravens' James Proche: Excels at camp
Proche has been one of the standouts from the first two weeks of Ravens training camp, building chemistry with QB Lamar Jackson, Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com reports. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic agrees that Proche has been one of the team's most consistent players, catching passes at "pretty much every area of the field" while running precise routes. It's perhaps a bit of a surprise to hear the 2020 sixth-round pick is having success downfield, considering he ran a 4.63 40-yard dash coming out of SMU, where he was mostly a high-volume possession receiver. Regardless of the exact role, Proche has a nice opportunity entering Year 3, after the Ravens traded away Marquise Brown without acquiring a potential replacement. Receiver jobs are open for the taking behind 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman, with Proche and Devin Duvernay considered the favorites for starting jobs. Duvernay missed a bunch of practice time with a thigh bruise recently, giving Proche more chances, but both now seem to be healthy as the Ravens prepare to begin the preseason.
Bears' Isaiah Coulter: Struggling with consistency
Coulter has shown the ability to make downfield catches, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. Coulter has played in three games in his two years with the Texans and Bears, resulting in 21 offensive snaps. He's shown the speed needed to make big plays, but he hasn't been able to do so on a consistent basis. He may need to show well in preseason games in his battle to earn a roster spot.
Rams' Leonard Floyd: Leaves field Monday
Rams coach Sean McVay said that the team wanted to be "smart with [Floyd]" after he exited practice early Monday with a "lower half" issue, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Floyd recently returned to football activities at the opening of training camp after he underwent offseason surgery to address...
Giants' Eric Smith: Signs with Giants
Smith signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Smith's signing coincides with the release of Matt Gono, who is dealing with a potentially career-ending neck injury. Smith played for the Giants in 2019 and has since spent time in the Cowboys and Cardinals organizations. He'll provided much-needed depth for a New York offensive line that has already been decimated by injuries.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Working as No. 1 tight end
Bellinger has been getting the clear majority of first-team work at tight end during camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Bellinger spent some time on the PUP list in late July, but he's since recovered from a quadriceps issue and may have worked his way into the lead role at tight end for New York to begin his rookie season. Ricky Seals-Jones initially was thought to be the slight favorite to top the depth chart at the position, but he's missed the entire past week of practice with an undisclosed issue. Should Bellinger secure the No. 1 TE role, he'd be an interesting target in fantasy given the team's potential offensive growth in head coach Brian Daboll's new system.
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Ankle injury appears to be severe
Harry suffered an apparently severe ankle injury during Saturday's practice, but he's awaiting further evaluation, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Harry was traded to Chicago this offseason and was looking to restart his career after poor showings in New England. However, the 2019 first-round pick appears to have suffered another setback and may be sidelined for an extended period. Harry's ankle issue is just one of a recent slew of injuries to the Bears' wideout corps, which now features Equanimeous St. Brown as the top healthy wideout behind Darnell Mooney.
Jarren Williams: Let go by Giants
Williams (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Williams played in six games for the Giants last season, collecting 18 tackles. He'll now work to get healthy and earn an opportunity with another franchise.
Lions' Jared Goff: Expected to play Friday night
Lions coach Dan Campbell suggested Goff and other starters will play about one quarter in Friday's preseason game against Atlanta, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Campbell also said the Falcons will play their starters, perhaps making this one of the few preseason openers in which the first...
Dolphins' Sony Michel: Listed as backup for now
Michel and Myles Gaskin are listed as backups on the Dolphins' initial preseason depth chart, while Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert are both listed as starters, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports. Michel has proven himself capable of carrying a backfield load when necessary, and he averaged a...
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Heads to bench Tuesday
Madrigal is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals. With starts at second base in four of the past five games, Madrigal looks to be the Cubs' preferred option at the position for the moment, though he'll need to sustain a good run of health and offensive production to keep his spot atop the depth chart. Christopher Morel will get the start at the keystone Tuesday at Madrigal's expense.
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Sidelined due to elbow injury
Kelce won't practice Tuesday due to an elbow injury, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the elbow issue doesn't appear to be significant, but the Eagles will likely remain cautious with their veteran offensive lineman. The 2011 sixth-round pick was mulling retirement this offseason but ended up signing a one-year, $14 million deal to return as Philadelphia's starting center.
Fantasy Football Today: Sleepers and breakouts at WR plus an expert league draft review
We give a lot of generalized advice on how you should approach your Fantasy Football drafts this time of year, but not everything is relevant to everyone. If you have the 11th pick in your draft, debates about Jonathan Taylor vs. Christian McCaffrey are mere academic exercises – you aren't getting either on your team from that point in the draft order anyway.
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Held out of Sunday's lineup
(hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. The 23-year-old exited Saturday's contest with right hamstring tightness and will be out of the starting nine for at least one game. Nelson Velazquez will start in center field while Nick Madrigal is at the keystone for Chicago, and it's unclear if Morel will be available off the bench Sunday.
