ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Bring Back Stylish Analog Gauge Clusters

By Kristen Lee
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpGta_0h7TPhhD00 Kristen Lee

Analog cars are good, not just because the chances of them tracking you are lower, but because there was just a bit more soul to them. Obviously, that’s my very powerful nostalgia talking, but when it comes to stylish analog driver information gauges, I know I’m onto something here.

Recently, I spent the morning driving a friend and colleague’s 2004 Volvo V70 R. I’ll tell you about what that was like in a review later on, but I was reminded of how much I’ve always loved the blue driver information gauges in the V70 R and its sedan sibling, the S60 R. If you ever see one of those in the wild, take a peek in through the driver’s-side window. You won’t be disappointed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vaKoe_0h7TPhhD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiQ5z_0h7TPhhD00
That’s the good stuff. Volvo

I drive a car from 2002, so I’m used to an analog gauge cluster, but the one in the Volvo is just beautiful. Unlike the plain, amber-lit one in my car, the V70 R’s is backed by this shimmery, metallic blue plating that doesn’t need to be illuminated for you to appreciate it. They look great during the day and photograph beautifully. The font used, too, is a bigger, rounded, and friendlier-looking type that stacks comfortably on the gauge.

What I also love about the Volvo’s gauge cluster is that it’s simple. There are only four dials: one for oil temperature, one for the speedo, one for the tach, and one for the fuel level. The speedo and tach are the biggest and easiest to read, as they display the most important information. The whole thing is clean and uncluttered—and exclusive to the high-performance R models. I am not above wanting my special, hi-po car to have its own special gauge cluster; the Volvo Rs deliver.

Here’s the thing with digital gauge clusters. They are, without a doubt, probably much cheaper to manufacture and therefore make profitable sense. Instead of manufacturing and installing all the individual little parts, pieces, and their subsequent hookups, a digital gauge cluster is just a bit of screen and some lights underneath. You can configure them, change their colors, use them to indicate what driving mode the car is in. They offer way more possibilities. More often than not, though, they are deeply impersonal and boring. And not only that, but automakers can sometimes take them and run too far with the idea, displaying way too much formation that I barely need, let alone want. I don’t want to know what the TPMS reads at all times. I don’t care that the indicator for adaptive cruise control says it’s ready for use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdiF8_0h7TPhhD00
Bleh. Kristen Lee

Chris Rosales totally nailed it when he said analog gauge clusters reflect a car’s character. It’s that extra bit of personality that makes them so compelling for us. Cars aren’t, after all, just spiritless lumps of metal. I see no one lining up for a watch that mirrors the all-digital gauge cluster in the new BMW M3 . Stylish analog gauges, though? It’s not a far leap to have folks want to wear them as watch faces. Give the people something to aspire to. Give us back our analog gauges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B50sd_0h7TPhhD00
Aaron Segal

Send me a note if you agree: kristen@thedrive.com

Comments / 5

Related
CarBuzz.com

Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor

Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines

If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
CARS
Motorious

Steve McQueen Green R-Code Mustang Found

It could use a little love... On the exterior of this beautiful '68 Mustang, you'll find a McQueen green paint which harkens back to the bays of exotic colors and movie car icons. True American sports car enthusiasts will recognize this color as the same one featured in the movie Bullitt. Scenes of cars that looked just like this one barrelling through narrow straits and challenging similarly powerful muscle cars with their lightweight design and more petite body carved a space in every enthusiast's heart for a McQueen Green driving machine. But, of course, they were a pretty rare find even when brand new, and today it's one of the most desirable color schemes available on the classic car market.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Vehicles
Top Speed

Nürburgring Expert Drives The C8 Corvette for The First Time and is Blown Away

The Nürburgring Nordschleife has the tendency of putting the egos of unsuspecting drivers in check. Those with years of experience know even better that you can’t find every nuance in every one of the 154 turns. Keeping the car clean over 12.9 miles is a grueling test of both endurance and consistency.
CARS
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
MotorBiscuit

Thieves Love These Cars: 2021’s Most Stolen Cars

Depending on where you live, car theft and car break-ins can be common. If it happens to you, it’s a stressful and unsettling experience. Not only do you have to deal with losing your car and possibly getting a new car, but you have to come to terms with what you have lost. Every year there is a ranking for the most stolen cars; in 2021, these are the top 10 most stolen cars.
CARS
TheStreet

Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

2023 Corvette Z06 Is as Fast as These Supercars, yet Much Cheaper

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the newest addition to the mid-engine C8 Corvette family. Certainly, there’s been no shortage of hype surrounding its announcement and rollout. After all, Chevrolet did give it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever put in a production car. Now that we know a price, we can clearly see what supercars it puts to shame in both performance and bang for your buck!
CARS
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500

Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…. Tom Cotter of Barn Find Hunter sure has lived an interesting life and made quite a few connections in his time chasing down rare cars tucked away from public eyes. The man has access to places the rest of us don’t even know exist, so it’s great when he brings us along for some of those adventures. This time around the man is in San Diego where he introduces viewers to a man with an incredibly cluttered shop just filled with amazing cars and memorabilia from back in the day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy