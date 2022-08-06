Sauvage Bottle Shop Gets Ready to Relocate to Helen Anderson House

Sauvage , a natural wine destination located in The Churchill, is getting ready to move to a new location in downtown Phoenix . The city issued a building permit late last month for interior remodeling in the historic Helen Anderson House at 149 W. McDowell Road , where Sauvage will be taking over the former Luana’s Coffee & Beer.

It looks like Sauvage is on track to open from its new post by late summer as previously reported, however, the timing of permitting suggests that the opening could head into early fall. That said, it shouldn’t take too long to transform the space into a gathering place for folks to enjoy wine and food, given the previous tenants.

In addition to the bottle shop, Sauvage’s new location will include a wine bar hosting pop-ups in collaboration with local chefs. Lo-fi and vinyl selections will be paired with their rotating wine offerings.

“I’ve been really grateful to already have this amazing incubator for this concept and I want to take this same feeling, but give it more space, like the ability for guests to drink wine by the glass and experience a curated environment,” owner Chris Lingua told AZ Central .

For more information, visit www.sauvagephx.com .

