ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Sauvage Bottle Shop Gets Ready to Relocate to Helen Anderson House

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHSqC_0h7TPgoU00

Sauvage , a natural wine destination located in The Churchill, is getting ready to move to a new location in downtown Phoenix . The city issued a building permit late last month for interior remodeling in the historic Helen Anderson House at 149 W. McDowell Road , where Sauvage will be taking over the former Luana’s Coffee & Beer.

It looks like Sauvage is on track to open from its new post by late summer as previously reported, however, the timing of permitting suggests that the opening could head into early fall. That said, it shouldn’t take too long to transform the space into a gathering place for folks to enjoy wine and food, given the previous tenants.

In addition to the bottle shop, Sauvage’s new location will include a wine bar hosting pop-ups in collaboration with local chefs. Lo-fi and vinyl selections will be paired with their rotating wine offerings.

“I’ve been really grateful to already have this amazing incubator for this concept and I want to take this same feeling, but give it more space, like the ability for guests to drink wine by the glass and experience a curated environment,” owner Chris Lingua told AZ Central .

For more information, visit www.sauvagephx.com .



Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Try the Italian Beef Sandwich From 'The Bear' at This Downtown Phoenix Brewery

Riding on the popularity of FX's hit show The Bear, a dramedy about the cutthroat restaurant industry told through a small Chicago Italian beef joint, Huss' Downtown Phoenix Brewpub is serving its own rendition of the sandwich. The classic Chicago creation is comprised of a crusty roll stuffed with slowly-braised...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Eat Up Drive In

From the team behind Valley hotspots like The Hot Chick and Diego Pops, Eat Up Drive In is a family-owned, chic comfort food hub in Arcadia, with food that is cooked with care and served up fast. Forget everything you know about drive-throughs; Eat Up Drive In offers the convenience...
azbigmedia.com

Camelot Homes begins selling Willow luxury community in Phoenix

Camelot Homes announce the start of sales at their newest luxury community, Willow, located at N. 15th Ave and W. Northern Ave in Phoenix. Willow is a private gated community with 14 home sites situated on ¼-acre lots in North Central Phoenix. The single-level floor plans range from 3,100-4,100 square feet with 3-5 bedrooms and 3.5-5.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1,499,900.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Glendale Star

Ono Hawaiian Barbecue brings the luau to Glendale

Ono Hawaiian Barbecue opened its 11th Arizona location on 58th Avenue and West Bell Road. The new location opened on July 28, and a grand celebration was held to welcome the restaurant to the city. Ono Hawaiian Barbecue focuses on Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialities such as katsu chicken...
GLENDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Build Your Own Camper Van

Are you someone who wants to live a completely unplugged life? Who wants to travel and have a front-row seat to the most beautiful parts of the country? Here, Mikey Rudman, the founder of Phoenix-based Tommy Camper Vans, discusses how the one-stop shop takes you on a journey of building your own custom camper van.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Bottle#Wine#To Helen#Food Drink#Sauvage Bottle Shop#Coffee Beer#Az Central
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity

Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Moon roof shatters in car wash in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was just a quick drive through the car wash. Denise DeMarco had taken her car to the same Cobblestone Auto Spa location several times, but this time was different. “When I got to the dryer section, I heard what sounded like a gunshot going off in my car, and then all of the air started pushing in through my sun shade,” DeMarco said.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
azbex.com

Andretti Karting Planning 2nd Valley Location

As the planning and approvals process for Andretti Karting & Games’ Chandler location makes its way to the finish line in anticipation of starting construction this fall, the company is revving up for a second Valley location near State Farm Stadium and Loop 101 in Glendale. The company paid...
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AZFamily

Rat infestation at Phoenix VA forcing patients to leave

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix VA leaders say they are dealing with a rodent infestation at its Community Living Center. Last month, officials say a worker noticed a chewed-up ceiling tile. Crews then investigated and found the rats in the walls and ceilings. “We immediately started planning to get the...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Happy Cans finds a little known household niche

Ted Jennings provides one of those services you don’t necessarily think people want, but the Gilbert man says you’d be surprised. Jennings cleans garbage cans. And his business, Happy Cans, is thriving, according to the father of five. “I have found that people care more than you would...
GILBERT, AZ
tornadopix.com

AZ Big Media 10 Cities With The Most Expensive Studio Apartments

Living in a one-room apartment is practically a rite of passage. As one of the most affordable housing options, studio apartments give you the independence you’ve been looking for – at a budget-friendly price. However, in recent years, the price of studio apartments is already higher than the price of one-bedroom apartments.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

12221 W Bell Rd #156

1 bedroom 1 bath condo on the ground level in Springs Condominium is available for immediate move in! - 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on the ground level in Springs Condominium is available for immediate move in. This updated condo features granite counter tops, a kitchen island, tile back splash, brand new paint, brand new flooring, French doors in the master leading to a covered porch, updated shower and cabinet in the bath, and a full size washer and dryer. Rent includes water and garbage collection. This property has a community pool and is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.
SURPRISE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Glendale inventor develops machine to iron, fold and stack laundry

“I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry,” said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., “so I invented the ROBO – FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities.”
GLENDALE, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
427
Followers
150
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy