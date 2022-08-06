ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Smith in no hurry to settle on Falcons' starting O-line

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLD2C_0h7TPdAJ00

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons coach Arthur Smith likes what he’s seen thus far from the offensive line even though the unit still has three unsettled positions.

Atlanta is set at left tackle with Jake Matthews and right guard Chris Lindstrom. Both are former first-round picks signed to lucrative contract extensions, but the other spots are less clear.

Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman are battling at center. Elijah Wilkinson has moved past Jalen Mayfield at left guard, and Kaleb McGary, whose team option was not picked up in the offseason, appears to be holding off Germain Ifedi at right tackle.

Smith said Saturday that the team is prepared to wait as long as Week 1 to settle on a five-man front. Atlanta opens the regular season Sept. 11 at home against New Orleans.

“As long as it takes,” Smith said. “Last year we thought we had our starting left guard and Josh Andrews broke his hand. It’s just fluid. A guy might go down on the second play of the game and you’ve got to have that (depth), obviously.

“Conventional wisdom is there’s chemistry, but that’s not reality in the NFL. At some point, somebody will emerge, but I’m not worried about the timeline.”

Mayfield, a starter in 16 of 17 games last year, has missed the last two practices with a sore back, but his previous struggles in training camp have opened the door for Wilkinson the last couple of weeks.

“Elijah’s got some experience,” Smith said. “It’s a little bit different for him playing in there at left guard. There’s some things — you have a little leeway, but you like some of the movement. Experience, intelligence, things happen a lot quicker right there. It’s close quarters. A little different from tackle. I feel like he’s progressing. It’ll play itself out.”

Hennessy and Dalman are continuing to swap reps with the first-team offense, which is led by quarterback Marcus Mariota. The other hikes the ball to Desmond Ridder with the No. 2 offense.

The Falcons are coming off a 7-10 season in which they allowed 40 sacks, tied for 11th-most in the league. Mariota and Ridder are both more mobile than their predecessor, franchise cornerstone Matt Ryan, who was traded to Indianapolis during the offseason.

Smith stopped short of saying who will start and who will get the most reps for Atlanta’s preseason opener next Friday at Detroit, but he did like what he saw overall in Saturday’s 2-hour session.

“You’re balancing two things, right?” he said. “You’re getting ready to play a preseason game, managing whatever kind of strategy you want, how many reps for everybody, but you’re also still trying to work on your own team and have some training camp days. It’s good to finish the week like that. It says a lot about our guys’ mindset, trying to string together good practices, competitive. I was really pleased. That was a good physical practice.”

Notes: Reserve defensive tackle Bryce Rodgers was helped off the field by a trainer and then driven on a cart to the locker room after crumpling to the field near the end of practice. Smith said it was to early to give a prognosis. ... The Falcons got bad news earlier this week when DT Vincent Taylor was lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles and their defensive line depth took a blow at the eve of camp when Eddie Robinson retired. ... RB Damien Williams, who signed as a free agent from Chicago, got a veteran’s day to rest on Wednesday but was back on the field Friday and Saturday. ... The team will take Sunday off.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote

It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football

Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns

The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their wide receiver depth, but team owner Jerry Jones is not one bit concerned about it. Instead, he expressed his confidence that the weapons the team has are enough to help them contend. With James Washington sustaining an injury recently and Michael Gallup...
NFL
DawgsDaily

Where Will Rickey Gibson III Land?

Georgia has already landed a commitment this cycle from AJ Harris, one of the top DBs in the state of Alabama. Once August 14th rolls around, they could have another in Rickey Gibson III out of Hewitt-Trussville.  However, it will be a battle.  Throughout this process, Gibson has ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Jalen Mayfield
Person
Marcus Mariota
The Spun

Cowboys Line Had A Rough Practice: NFL Fans React

It's early August, and Dallas Cowboys fans are already fretting over brief clips from training camp. Clarence Hill Jr. of Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted that the offensive line struggled to provide Dak Prescott a clean pocket during Saturday's practice. He provided footage of one such non-contact "sack" during the day.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State

Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Brando names his preseason top 10 for 2022 CFB season

Tim Brando is back with his preseason top 10 ahead of the 2022 college football season. A pair of Big Ten programs, Ohio State and Michigan, are among the 16 teams mentioned. As Brando’s followers should expect, the FOX Sports commentator has different takes than some of his peers in the college football media.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho

South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy