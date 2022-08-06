ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four men who escaped from a Mississippi jail are back in custody nearly 24 hours after they escaped, authorities said Saturday.

Captured Friday night at a gas station in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton as well as an accomplice, Louisiana State Police said. The fourth escapee, Landon Braudway, was arrested early Saturday northwest of Corinth near the Tennessee state line, WTVA-TV reported.

Sheriff Ben Caldwell told the television station Braudway tried to get away from officers when confronted, but they subdued him and arrested him.

Louisiana State Police spokesman Christian Reed said he was unable to release further details about the Friday arrest because of the ongoing investigation, but said local authorities received a notice to be on the lookout for a vehicle driven by the missing men and found them.

Law enforcement in Alcorn County, Mississippi, said the inmates escaped the prison by cutting a hole in the facility’s roof. Security camera footage shows them running east from the prison toward the National Guard Armory in Corinth around 2 a.m. Friday, Caldwell said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Alcorn County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Corinth, MS
State
Tennessee State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Alcorn County, MS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Associated Press

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Prison#The National Guard Armory
The Associated Press

Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man in state corrections custody while facing charges has died at an Anchorage prison, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Monday. Austin Earl Wilson, 34, was pronounced dead Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, a statement from the department said. Wilson is the seventh person to die in department custody this year, the agency said. No foul play is suspected, according to the statement. A cause of death was not provided. In late July, the department reported the death of James Patrick Wheeler, 91, at the Goose Creek Correctional Center. The department said he had been in its custody since 1993 and was serving a sentence in a murder case.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
WJTV 12

4 men sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced four men were sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi. On August 1, Matthew R. Strempler, of Bay St. Louis, pled guilty and was sentenced by Hancock County Circuit Judge Lisa P. Dodson on one count of Child Exploitation. He was sentenced to 40 years […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

New troopers will soon be patrolling Mississippi highways

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – 29 new troopers will soon be patrolling Mississippi highways. Cadet Class 66 graduated Friday and to the oath to keep the state safe. This is a unique class, because each cadet had law enforcement experience before going to trooper school. That is a first for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

3 dead in Tennessee River boating accident

UPDATE: The bodies of the 18-year-old and 20-year-old have been recovered. DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two boaters are missing, and one is dead following a boating accident along the Tennessee River in Decatur County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. The accident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m., TWRA said. According to a press release, […]
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan’s unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much of the plan released Monday contains points the former Oregon state representative and House minority leader has discussed before, like repealing Measure 110, the 2020 ballot measure that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs including methamphetamine and heroin. Drazan named homelessness as a top priority in her campaign and said declaring a state of emergency would allow for bureaucratic “barriers to be broken down so that people can begin to work together more effectively.” “We have the opportunity right now with a lot of different stakeholders who are throwing a lot of money at this problem,” Drazan told The Associated Press. “But what we’re missing is really a central point of focus and leadership that can coalesce all those efforts.”
OREGON STATE
wcbi.com

A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. Tupelo officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on McCullough Boulevard at Coley Road. 48-year-old Terry Allen Montgomery ran from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
TUPELO, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy