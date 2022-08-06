ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island named one of ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4f5j_0h7TPNEn00

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Dauphin Island was selected as one of 13 ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’ in a Fodor’s Travel report , a travel guide.

Among the 13 beaches highlighted, Dauphin Island was the only beach in Alabama and one of three in the southeast including Crescent Beach in Sarasota, Fla. and Shell Key Preserve in St. Petersburg Fla.

Mobile County offers monkeypox vaccines, limited supply

Fodor’s Travel is a “trusted resource offering expert travel advice for every stage of a traveler’s trip,” for over 80 years, according to the company website .

Dauphin Island, just 45 minutes outside of Mobile, is home to just “1,300-something permanent residents,” making for a significant difference in numbers of families on the beach in comparison to more popular beach spots in Alabama including Orange Beach and Gulf Shores.

Dauphin Island was also named the ‘Sunset Capital of Alabama,’ in 2013 by the Alabama Tourism Department . You can find this honor on billboards as you make your way into the island.

Dauphin Island offers three public beach accesses along with several things to do while on the island. The Mobile Bay Ferry runs from 8 a.m. until dark and takes people and their vehicles back and forth from Dauphin Island and Fort Morgan. The cost is $6 per person and vehicles are priced based on length . Here is a look at the ferry schedule .

Here is a list of some of the attractions and restaurants on Dauphin Island:

You can find what is going on around the island on their website . The island holds a free family movie night every Thursday and Friday throughout the Summer.

The island also has several shops including Beach Planet , a store that offers any and all things you’ll need for a successful beach trip including clothes and souvenirs. You can also find a full list of stores on the website. The island is home to five churches .

Here is a look at all 13 beaches recognized in the Fodor’s Travel report:

  1. Haskell’s Beach (Santa Barbara, Calif.)
  2. Gray’s Beach (Honolulu, Hawaii)
  3. Amsterdam Beach Preserve (Montauk, NY)
  4. Cape Charles (Cape Charles, Va.)
  5. Shell Key Reserve (St. Petersburg, Fla.)
  6. San Jose Island (Port Arkansas, Texas)
  7. Oxnard’s Hollywood Beach (Oxnard, Calif.)
  8. Chatham Lighthouse Beach (Cape Cod, Mass.)
  9. Padre Island National Seashore (Corpus Christi, Texas)
  10. Crescent Beach (Sarasota Fla.)
  11. Dauphin Island (Mobile, Ala.)
  12. Daufuskie Island (Hilton Head, SC)
  13. Ocracoke Island (Ocracoke, NC)

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch at Perdido Key

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first sea turtle hatch of the season happened Monday, Aug. 8, for Perdido Key. Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers discovered the hatch during routine nest checks and were able to safely recover a small number of hatchlings, but the majority of the hatchlings disoriented towards artificial lights,” The […]
PERDIDO, AL
WKRG News 5

Sail on a pirate ship in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Ready to hit the high seas for a fun pirate adventure? Drexel Gilbert was in Orange Beach, where she said “come aboard, matey!” “This is the most unique experience along the Gulf Coast,” says pirate Captain Barnacle. “You can say ‘I got to sail on a pirate ship.’ You get […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile County, AL
Lifestyle
Dauphin Island, AL
Government
City
Dauphin Island, AL
State
Texas State
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Mobile County, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
State
Hawaii State
WKRG News 5

Last minute back-to-school shopping guide for Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With school starting tomorrow, August 10 for Escambia County Public Schools, there are several parents that may have forgotten essential school supplies to help their kids start the new school year on the right foot. School supplies: Office Depot – The featured sale of the week at Office Depot is […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach working to improve cell reception for residents

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Orange Beach will be adding 10 feet to the city’s current cell towers to improve cell reception for residents. Some Orange Beach residents said they have struggled with cell phone reception for years, and they are demanding action. According to city leaders, the current cell towers are […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Travel Beach#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Beaches#Daufuskie Island#Crescent Beach#Hollywood Beach#Shell Key Preserve
WKRG News 5

Pensacola, UF teaming up to host Climate Smart Floridians Program

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In an attempt to better educate its citizens on climate change, the City of Pensacola is teaming up with the University of Florida IFAS Extension to host the Climate Smart Floridians Program. The program was developed by the University of Florida IFAS Extension to provide citizens with information about climate change […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores International Airport awarded $500,000 grant

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores International Airport has been awarded a $500,000 grant to continue the progress on expansion. For years, there have been plans to bring commercial flights to Gulf Shores. The $500,000 grant will go towards building a new terminal. The terminal is needed to accommodate more commercial airlines. The […]
GULF SHORES, AL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

15 of the Best Things to do in Pensacola with Kids

Fun on the beach is just a tiny portion of the entire array of splendid activities and attractions that Pensacola has in store for your family. Here are 15 of the best things to do in Pensacola with kids, some of which are guaranteed to find their way onto your Pensacola bucket list!
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
OBA

Orange Beach man sues Gulf Shores over business license denial

Officials say owner rented golf carts without a license and in restricted areas. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach business owner John “Tater” Harris has filed suit against the city of Gulf Shores after his application for a business license to rent golf carts in the city was denied. Named in the suit besides the city are the city council and Revenue Supervisor Layla Andrews.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy