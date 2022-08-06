The PGA Tour has filed a motion asking a judge to deny a temporary restraining order from three LIV Golf players looking to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Last week, Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford filed a restraining order to receive relief from a federal judge to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which start this week. The three LIV Golf players are formerly members of the tour after being banned from competing at PGA-controlled events in June. The FedEx Cup is a season-long points competition that comes to a close with three playoff events that have a $75 million winnings pool and pays out $18 million to the champion.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO