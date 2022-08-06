ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Robins
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
WORLD
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Wycombe Wanderers

That. Was. Brilliant. After years of watching dross Bolton performances with long-ball tactics, inept defending and insipid attacking, it feels as though we have a team that is actually capable of doing it all. Wycombe have been a massive bogey-team in the last few years and until this game we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Morecambe 0-0 Stoke City (5-3 on pens): Shrimps shock Championship Potters

Shane McLoughlin scored the winning penalty as League One Morecambe knocked Stoke City of the Championship out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage. Despite totally dominating and playing against 10 men for the last 30 minutes, Stoke could not find a way through and the game went straight to penalties after ending goalless.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Commonwealth Games#Cup Game#Game Off#Championship#Bst#Bbc Cwr
SB Nation

Leeds United complete Joel Robles signing

Leeds United have signed former Wigan, Everton and Real Betis goalkeeper, Joel Robles on a free transfer. The 32-year-old Spaniard will provide back-up and competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson, as well as adding experience to the team’s goalkeeping pool. The 32-year-old left Real Betis this summer and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Tears and cheers for Wales table tennis team

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. It proved to be Wales' 28th and final medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest ‘snap up former Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley for consultancy role’… with newly promoted side ‘keen to use the experience of Mike Ashley's ally to navigate life in Premier League’

Nottingham Forest have brought in former Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley to help with their business arrangements, according to reports. Charnley is one of Mike Ashley's closest allies, and the two worked together with the Magpies, until Ashley sold the club to a Saudi Arabia-led consortium in October 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"

Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
RUGBY
BBC

Rangers, Celtic & Glasgow City score combined 30 goals in opening SWPL1 wins

Rangers opened their SWPL1 defence with a 14-0 win against Glasgow Women as Celtic defeated Hibernian 9-0. Rangers had 10 different scorers and Celtic's Jacynta Galabadaarachchi and Clarissa Larisey each scored trebles. Last season's runners-up Glasgow City beat visitors Spartans 7-0, with Clare Shine netting a hat-trick. Hamilton beat Aberdeen...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy