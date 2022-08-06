Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Report: RB Leipzig Sign Liverpool And Manchester United Target Benjamin Sesko
Liverpool and Manchester United have missed out on target Benjamin Sesko from Salzburg as he joins Red Bull partner-club Leipzig.
BBC
Blackpool 0-0 Barrow: League Two Bluebirds knock out Championship side on penalties
League Two Barrow made it to the second round of the Carabao Cup after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over Championship side Blackpool. The Cumbrian side thought they had won it when goalkeeper Paul Farman saved Shayne Lavery's spot-kick. However a retake was ordered, which Lavery converted, before Harrison...
BBC
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Graham Potter hails 'amazing' Seagulls
Brighton manager Graham Potter says his team were "amazing" in securing the club's first ever league win at Old Trafford, beating Manchester United 2-1. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 GMT on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.
SB Nation
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Ten Hag reign begins with defeat
As a wise man once said, you can lead Fred to water, but you can’t make him an elite Premier League midfielder. Manchester United’s new era got off to a stuttering start on Sunday, as they ushered in the new Premier League season with a 2-1 defeat to the impressive Brighton & Hove Albion.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
Report: Timo Werner's Return To RB Leipzig 'Almost' Complete
After not making the matchday squad yesterday against Everton, all signs point to the exit of the German, with his old club RB Leipzig reportedly closing in on a deal.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Wycombe Wanderers
That. Was. Brilliant. After years of watching dross Bolton performances with long-ball tactics, inept defending and insipid attacking, it feels as though we have a team that is actually capable of doing it all. Wycombe have been a massive bogey-team in the last few years and until this game we...
BBC
Morecambe 0-0 Stoke City (5-3 on pens): Shrimps shock Championship Potters
Shane McLoughlin scored the winning penalty as League One Morecambe knocked Stoke City of the Championship out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage. Despite totally dominating and playing against 10 men for the last 30 minutes, Stoke could not find a way through and the game went straight to penalties after ending goalless.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Cardiff City 0-3 Portsmouth: Piggott, Curtis, Bishop give League One side EFL Cup win
League One side Portsmouth produced a clinical second-half display to win at Championship Cardiff City and progress to the second round of the EFL Cup. Despite enjoying almost total control of possession, Cardiff created few chances in a goalless first half. Joe Piggott seized on a Curtis Nelson mistake to...
SB Nation
Leeds United complete Joel Robles signing
Leeds United have signed former Wigan, Everton and Real Betis goalkeeper, Joel Robles on a free transfer. The 32-year-old Spaniard will provide back-up and competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson, as well as adding experience to the team’s goalkeeping pool. The 32-year-old left Real Betis this summer and...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Tears and cheers for Wales table tennis team
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. It proved to be Wales' 28th and final medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games...
‘Nunez Has All the Attributes to Be a Top Scorer in the Premier League’ - Former Uruguayan International on Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez made the move to Liverpool this summer from Portuguese outfit Benfica, making an impressive start to life on Merseyside the former Uruguay international and Premier League manager Gus Poyet has his say on his fellow countryman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nottingham Forest ‘snap up former Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley for consultancy role’… with newly promoted side ‘keen to use the experience of Mike Ashley's ally to navigate life in Premier League’
Nottingham Forest have brought in former Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley to help with their business arrangements, according to reports. Charnley is one of Mike Ashley's closest allies, and the two worked together with the Magpies, until Ashley sold the club to a Saudi Arabia-led consortium in October 2021.
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
BBC
Carabao Cup: Coventry City v Bristol City moved to Burton Albion because of 'unsafe' pitch
Coventry City's Carabao Cup first-round tie with Bristol City on Wednesday has been moved to Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium due to their pitch still being deemed "unsafe". The Coventry Building Society Arena hosted rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July. Home ticket-holders will be refunded,...
BBC
Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"
Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
BBC
Leigh Griffiths: Former Celtic striker joins Mandurah City in Australia's third tier
Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has agreed to join semi-professional club Mandurah City in Australia's third tier. City say the 31-year-old, who has been capped 22 times for Scotland, will play in their last two home games of the league season. Mandurah currently lie fourth in the Football West State...
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
BBC
Rangers, Celtic & Glasgow City score combined 30 goals in opening SWPL1 wins
Rangers opened their SWPL1 defence with a 14-0 win against Glasgow Women as Celtic defeated Hibernian 9-0. Rangers had 10 different scorers and Celtic's Jacynta Galabadaarachchi and Clarissa Larisey each scored trebles. Last season's runners-up Glasgow City beat visitors Spartans 7-0, with Clare Shine netting a hat-trick. Hamilton beat Aberdeen...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's women beat Australia to win historic first hockey gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England women's hockey team won Commonwealth Games gold for the first time with a...
Comments / 0