Why Chaim Bloom Dealt Christian Vázquez; Kept J.D. Martinez, Nate Eovaldi

NBC Sports
Pedro Martinez gives brutally honest Red Sox take after MLB trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox' moves before last Tuesday's MLB trade deadline didn't make much sense, and left many fans with even more questions about the franchise's future. The team held on to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They now face the possibility of him leaving for nothing. They also traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez, who's having an excellent season and, by many accounts, was a beloved teammate in the clubhouse. The Red Sox also made a few additions, including Eric Hosmer in a deal with the San Diego Padres, but none of those moves upgraded the roster in a significant way.
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Looking back at how Red Sox messed up Christian Vazquez deal beyond the trade itself
The trade sending Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros was frustrating enough, but everything around it makes the Red Sox look even worse.
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger’s House is For Sale and is Ridiculous, Reactions
If you’re searching for a house with a private jet hangar, indoor basketball court, practice facility, pool, and three bedrooms, then search no more as Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger is selling his home in Arizona for a low rate of $4 million dollars. The two time All-Star knows how...
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Pete Rose Has Troubling Message For Female Reporter
Baseball's all-time leading hitter Pete Rose was at Citizens Bank Park to commemorate the 1980 World Series title he helped them win. But his return to the Phillies after decades led to a rather uncomfortable moment. At one point, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey asked Rose if he believed his...
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Dennis Eckersley retiring from Red Sox broadcasts
BOSTON -- A familiar voice will no longer be heard on a regular basis in New England, as Dennis Eckersley has decided to retire from his role as color analyst on Red Sox television broadcasts.The Boston Globe's Chad Finn reported the news on Monday, noting that the 67-year-old Eckersley will be moving to California to "spend as much time as possible with his twin grandchildren.""There are times in your life when you realize you've got to get on with it," Eckersley told Finn. "Having grandkids in the Bay Area and visiting them in the offseason, that pushed me along. I...
MLB Pitching Coach Suffered Injury During A Mound Visit
In the pantheon of weird baseball injuries, this one is certainly up there. Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder hurt himself trying to visit the mound during last night's 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Snyder was unable to make it out to speak with pitcher Shane McClanahan, leaving...
Fan favorite announces he is leaving Red Sox broadcasts
Boston Red Sox broadcasts are going to have a much different feel next season. Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley announced on Monday that he is leaving the NESN broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he is planning to return to his native California to spend more time with his family.
Field of Dreams: Cubs, Reds uniforms are here and they’re spectacular
If you build it, they will come. And by they, I mean two failing professional baseball teams in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds in the now-annual Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11. The uniforms for the showcase were officially revealed on Monday,...
Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers: Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
For Dodgers fans, there was a painful reminder of Manny being Manny.
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
"Confusion" abounds within Red Sox organization on team's direction
BOSTON -- If you find yourself confused about the direction of the Boston Red Sox, you're not alone. Turns out, actual members of the Red Sox are in the same boat.That's according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, who reported that "confusion" is the most commonly used word from people within the organization when it comes to the team's approach at last week's trade deadline."Multiple members of the organization — from players and uniformed personnel to front-office members — used a common word in assessing the team's unwillingness to define itself as either a buyer or seller while orbiting the...
Yardbarker
Boston Red Sox hitter Bobby Dalbec looking to increase playing time with position change
As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had suggested in the days leading up to the August 2 trade deadline, the Red Sox resisted strict categorization as a “buyer” or “seller.” Boston dealt #1 catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, flipped reliever Jake Diekman to the White Sox for Vázquez’s replacement Reese McGuire, and acquired Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham. While Boston reportedly listened to offers on J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill, that group of rentals remained. So did stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, neither of whom was apparently ever really available.
NBC Sports
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB・
David Krejci returns to Bruins, signs one-year contract
The 36-year-old will be back in Boston after leaving for a season. The Bruins continued to announce impactful signings on Monday with the revelation that David Krejci will return to Boston on a one-year contract. Having already disclosed the re-signing of Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins welcomed back Krejci after the...
