Another UFC Vegas 59 bout bites the dust with just hours before start time

UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Jamahal Hill stops Thiago Santos with late TKO in main event
Jamahal Hill delivered another impressive performance last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” put a stop to former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos with a fourth-round TKO (punches). Santos...
UFC Vegas 59 results: Julianna Miller and named Mohammed Usman named Ultimate Fighter champions after knockout wins
Earlier tonight (Sat. Aug. 6, 2022), two athletes were named The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) champion after a pair of bouts on the main card of UFC Vegas 59 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the women’s Flyweight finale fight, Brogan Walker took on Julianna Miller. Walker came...
Eight-time World BJJ champion Leandro Lo murdered in Sao Paulo
The Brazilian jiu jitsu community lost an important member of its family when eight-time Jiu Jitsu World champion Leandro Lo was shot in the head and killed in a senseless act of violence on Saturday night. Details are still emerging regarding the incident, but reports claim a man came up...
Kamaru Usman expects to ‘dog walk’ Jake Paul, but still gives ‘Problem Child’ a ‘puncher’s chance’
Social media star Jake Paul, currently moonlighting as a celebrity boxer, has knocked out every opponent he’s ever faced inside the squared circle. That includes former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who kissed the canvas in their late 2021 rematch. So what would happen if Paul fought reigning UFC...
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Mohammed Usman wins TUF with vicious knockout over Zac Pauga
Mohammed Usman delivered a memorable finish to his Ultimate Fighter journey with a second-round knockout over Zac Pauga last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale On ESPN+. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE!...
Anthony Pettis posts X-rays of fractured hands, heads for surgery following latest PFL loss
Anthony Pettis is headed for surgery. The former UFC lightweight champion continues to struggle under the PFL banner, losing four of five and coughing up back-to-back losses to Stevie Ray, the latter of which bounced the 35 year-old “Showtime” from the promotion’s 2022 lightweight tournament. In addition,...
UFC Vegas 59 results: Jamahal Hill overwhelms Thiago Santos for fourth-round knockout win
Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill squared off in a Light Heavyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following a back-and-forth war, Hill secured his third-straight knockout win. Santos began the bout with a pair of low kicks. Hill pressed, firing fast...
Sam Alvey releases statement following ninth non-victory in a row at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey returned to action at UFC Vegas 59 last night, lasting just 1:56 in the cage against a very game and violent Michal Oleksiejczuk. “Smilin’ Sam” never managed to get much going as Oleksiejczuk backed him up against the cage and dropped him twice before referee Herb Dean stepped in and mercifully stopped things.
KSI turns down Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley to fight rapper ‘friend’ Swarmz
As Dana White recently said, throwing fights ain’t easy and all the boxing YouTubers are learning this the hard way this summer. First Jake Paul vs. Hasan Rahman Jr. was canceled because Rahman Jr. couldn’t make weight, and now KSI vs. Alex Wassabi is off because Wassabi suffered a concussion in training.
What happened to Dominick Reyes? Former UFC title challenger reveals MMA future
Dominick Reyes nearly defeated Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title when they went to war across five rounds in the UFC 247 main event back in early 2020. In fact, several media outlets (including this one) — along with promotion president Dana White — scored their 25-minute contest in favor of “The Devastator.”
New free agent Sam Alvey teases Jake Paul after extending UFC record at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey’s time inside the Octagon appears to have come to an end ... for now. This past weekend (Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59, Alvey fell victim to yet another tough defeat. Tasked with Michal Oleksiejczuk, “Smilin’” put up his best efforts for as long as the action lasted, ultimately suffering a technical knockout loss just under two minutes into the bout (watch highlights).
Texas judge claps back at Joe Rogan: ‘Now I have a reputation of being a bad judge’
Joe Rogan’s words on commentary may have had a bigger impact than he expected at UFC 277 late last month (July 31, 2022). By the end of the night, the event had seen six of the 13 bouts go to the judges’ scorecards, all but two were unanimous decisions. Among the two splits was a Heavyweight tilt between Don’Tale Mayes and promotional newcomer, Hamdy Abdelwahab.
Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya rebooked for Oct. 1 UFC Fight Night
If all had gone according to plan, UFC Vegas 58 on July 9, 2022, would have featured a Bantamweight showdown between former champ Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya. Unfortunately, that bout was scrapped after Yahya suffered a neck injury in training. Now MMAmania.com has confirmed via sources close to the...
Sam Alvey set to have jaw wired shut after disastrous UFC Vegas 59 loss
With his latest defeat at UFC Vegas 59 last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sam Alvey leaves “Sin City” with a record-setting 0-8-1 winless streak, no UFC contract, and a broken jaw. In an earlier video, Alvey suspected the worst he was looking at...
Julianna Pena claims Amanda Nunes ‘doesn’t touch me next time,’ unimpressed ‘Lioness’ responds
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena was on the scene for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30 finals as part of the UFC Vegas 59 mixed martial arts (MMA) event last weekend in Las Vegas, supporting the fighters she coached during the 2022 season. Opposing coach, Amanda Nunes, was...
Marlon Vera reveals he was originally offered Petr Yan for Aug. 13 in Boston, but ‘fat c—t’ declined
Marlon Vera’s upcoming fight was originally supposed to look a lot different than a dance with Dominick Cruz in San Diego, California. “Chito” and Cruz will headline this weekend’s (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return to San Diego. According to Vera, however, the opponent and location first offered were fairly different.
UFC Paris fighter injured after toilet accident, severs pinky tendon
Christos Giagos’ hopes of competing at UFC Paris have been flushed down the drain. Initially set to compete opposite Benoit Saint-Denis at the promotion’s debut event in France on Sept. 3, 2022, Giagos revealed today (Mon., Aug. 8, 2022) that he’s suffered an injury thanks to a mishap involving some home appliances.
Video: Hasbulla raises chicken named Conor McGregor, completes UFC’s circle of poultry
Hasbulla raises the chicken, Khabib Nurmagomedov kills the chicken, Dagestani supermarket sells the chicken. That is what is known as the circle of poultry, recently completed by the pint-sized social media star. “This is my chicken named Conor McGregor,” Hasbulla said on Twitter. “There’s my beauty.”. Save...
Midnight Mania! UFC Flyweight sells her underwear after UFC London knockout loss
The second UFC London event of 2022 couldn’t hold a candle to the first show. The crowd was lively as ever, but the fights simply weren’t as good! Still, one highlight of the evening was Molly McCann’s star-making win over Hannah Goldy, her second spinning elbow finish of the year. McCann is not the textbook fan favorite, but she’s done well to maximize her stardom and earning potential by building a dedicated base of fans.
UFC 280 poster drops for ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over two months away from the upcoming UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, recently made official for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
