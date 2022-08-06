Read on www.kptv.com
Historic NE Portland Theater All But Destroyed In Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire nearly destroyed the historic Roseway Theater early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the building at Northeast 72nd and Sandy Blvd. around 5:45am. The floor began to collapse and fire began burning through the roof, forcing crews to evacuate and fight the flames from outside.
DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday
At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
Three-alarm fire destroys Longview home
A three-alarm fire destroyed a residence Saturday morning, according to the Longview Fire Department.
Beloved Hillsdale café victim of early morning burglary
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Someone broke into a beloved cafe in the Hillsdale neighborhood Monday morning. The owners tell FOX 12, that this is the first time someone has broken into Gigi’s Cafe in the eight years they’ve been there, but they also say they’re not exactly shocked this happened in the neighborhood.
Pair of gun battles erupt in downtown Gresham
Police officers recover nearly 200 bullet casings in six reported weekend shootings.Gresham Police recovered nearly 200 spent bullet casings and a bystander was shot in the head as gunfire rang out across the city this past weekend, including a gun battle taking place outside a downtown bar. Videos were shot of community members hunkering down in doorframes along Main Avenue as volleys of shots were fired across the street around 9:07 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at 2nd Street Bar, 40 N.E. Second St. Responding Gresham Police officers recovered 52 bullet casings — 9mm and 40mm — and many vehicles...
Sunken Ferry Removed in Astoria, Aug. 9
USCG release – ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite extensive damage to the starboard side of the vessel, Global Diving and Salvage was able to successfully mitigate a significant threat to the environment and Columbia River as a whole,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod Pomajzl, the Incident Management Division Chief at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “I commend all parties involved for their diligent and adaptable response to this challenging incident.” The final disposition of the vessel will be coordinated through the Oregon Department of State lands, in conjunction with the City of Astoria and the owner. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Gresham endures ‘dangerous’ weekend after 5 shootings in 3 days
The Gresham Chief of Police is speaking up after a weekend of extreme violence where five shootings took place in less than 72 hours.
Trucks used to try to steal ATM in an early morning heist attempt
Early Tuesday morning, two trucks attempted to steal an ATM from a building in east Portland.
1 injured in Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in Vancouver, Sunday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Just after 9 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Pedestrian Dies In I-84 Crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was hit by a car on Interstate 84 east of 82nd Avenue early Sunday morning and died at the scene. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes just after 1:00am. The person has not yet been identified. They’re the 17th pedestrian to lose their...
Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
One person shot Monday night in Gresham, reports say
Reports say someone was shot in Gresham Monday night.
‘It belonged to my dad’: Gresham man’s antique pickup truck stolen twice
GRESHAM, Ore. — The bright orange pickup truck sat outside a Gresham apartment building Sunday morning. To some, the 1974 Datsun is just a regular old truck, but for owner Jesse Christensen, it’s much more. "Had it all my adult life," he said. "It belonged to my dad."
Driver, 15, unhurt in crash that critically hurt motorcyclist, 22
A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a collision with a Dodge Nitro driven by a 15-year-old girl, Vancouver police said.
2 injured in NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police is investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night. Witnesses near Northeast 90th Avenue and Northeast Flanders Street told police they heard over 60 shots. Police found damage to nearby cars and a bus shelter. Officers did not find any victims at the...
Intruder caught on camera walking around inside Portland woman’s home while she’s asleep
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland woman is shaken up after discovering an intruder was walking around inside her home as she slept. Misha Pierce says she would have never known about the incident, had her son not noticed some of his belongings were missing. This happened about 2:30...
