ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jon Dahl Tomasson delighted as Blackburn stick to the plan to triumph at Swansea

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQcto_0h7TMTbw00

New Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson praised his side for sticking to the game plan in their 3-0 victory at Swansea that took them to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Goals from new signing Sam Szmodics in the first half and Ben Brereton Diaz and skipper Lewis Travis after the break backed up the opening-day win over QPR to give Rovers the perfect start to the season.

“The performance was very high class tactically. We worked on this game all week and the way the players controlled the game out of possession against a very good and dangerous team with the ball was very pleasing,” said Tomasson.

“When Swansea attacked we were very solid and the players followed the plan like they should do. Maybe they are more tired in the head than in the legs.

“There were three beautiful goals and good transition moments. There was also another clean sheet.

“I’m very pleased with the performance and for the fans. We had some very good chances, although they needed to be taken.

“Clean sheets are also very important and we followed the game plan. We controlled the game out of possession against a good side on the ball.

“We had a different game plan against QPR and we won it in a different way.”

Swansea boss Russell Martin said his team had to “take it on the chin” after collapsing to a heavy defeat in front of their home fans.

But he was adamant there will be no change in the way he wants his players to approach games this season.

“We have to take today on the chin and we have to be better. But we aren’t going to go to Blackpool next week and changing what we are trying to do,” he said after watching his team enjoy 71 per cent of the possession.

“We were punished for mistakes and small details, moments that were not quite good enough. We had so much control.

“But then we make a mistake, and we follow it up with another one. I said a couple of weeks ago about how we react to mistakes will define what we do, and it defined it today.

“We have to make more of our dominance of the ball. There wasn’t enough ball speed in the first half or enough runs to threaten their backline.

“It’s something we need to work on and we’ll look at that for sure. Now it’s up to us and the guys to work as hard as we can and there wasn’t a lack of effort today.

“Expectancy has gone up from last season and we’ve had more time to work with the players. We need to stick together, work really hard and try to find solutions to the problems we faced today.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cameron Brannagan helps Oxford stun Swansea

League One Oxford shocked Championship outfit Swansea 5-3 on penalties after storming back from two goals down at half-time to force a 2-2 draw. Penalties were earned thanks to Cameron Brannagan’s stoppage-time equaliser, but Swansea should have been out of sight after a dominant first half. Jay Fulton fired...
SOCCER
newschain

Elias Kachunga impresses as Bolton sweep aside Salford to go through

Elias Kachunga scored one goal and assisted for a second as Bolton swept aside Salford 5-1 to reach round two of the Carabao Cup for only the third time in eight seasons. Ian Evatt’s Sky Bet League One side suffered a scare when their fourth-tier visitors took a 23rd minute lead through Brandon Thomas-Asante.
SOCCER
newschain

Pete Wild full of praise for penalty hero Paul Farman as Barrow down Blackpool

Pete Wild was full of praise for penalty hero Paul Farman after he helped Barrow to a Carabao Cup shoot-out win over Championship Blackpool. The tie was settled by the lottery of spot-kicks after a 0-0 draw in normal time, with Lewis Fiorini missing the target to put the visitors into the second round.
SOCCER
newschain

Barrow knock Blackpool out on penalties after heroic performance

Sky Bet League Two side Barrow produced a heroic performance to knock Championship club Blackpool out of the Carabao Cup, winning 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw. Paul Farman denied Callum Connolly from the spot, before Lewis Fiorini blazed over the decisive penalty to give the Cumbrians their first win over the Lancashire side.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Travis
Person
Jon Dahl Tomasson
Person
Russell Martin
newschain

Nigel Clough: Mansfield did not deserve to go out against Derby

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said his battling Sky Bet League Two side did not deserve to exit the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle after losing a thriller 2-1 to League One neighbours Derby County. Oli Hawkins levelled for the Stags on 56 minutes after Elliott Hewitt had put...
SOCCER
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

‘Primary suspect’ held over killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Police say they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in the US state of New Mexico’s largest city. Albuquerque’s police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter. Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackburn#Swansea#Qpr#Rovers
newschain

MK Dons give manager Liam Manning the performance he wanted in win over Sutton

A much-changed MK Dons gave manager Liam Manning the performance he wanted as his side progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win over Sutton. Manning made seven changes to the team beaten by Sheffield Wednesday in League One last Saturday, but Conor Grant’s goal rewarded the Dons for largely controlling the contest at Stadium MK.
SOCCER
newschain

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy knew a win was coming after successive league defeats

Kevin Betsy thought Crawley were worthy winners after a late goal from striker Tom Nichols gave his side a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over League One opponents Bristol Rovers. Nichols raced through to send his old club out of the competition at the first round stage for the third season in a row, stroking the ball beyond goalkeeper James Belshaw after his initial shot had been blocked.
SOCCER
newschain

Timmy Abraham scores first Walsall goal in Carabao Cup win against Swindon

Timmy Abraham’s first Walsall goal secured the Saddlers a 2-0 win against 10-man Swindon in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Danny Johnson had put the hosts a goal ahead three minutes earlier following a controversial penalty decision which saw Harrison Minturn sent off on his professional debut.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall heaps praise on matchwinner Armani Little

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall heaped praise on Armani Little as his side made it comfortably into the second round of the Carabao Cup. Little, a summer signing from Torquay, scored a goal in each half as Rovers claimed a 2-0 win against Leyton Orient. “Armani is a great finisher...
SOCCER
newschain

Bradford shock Hull thanks to Andy Cook double

Mark Hughes was celebrating a Carabao Cup scalp as Bradford knocked out Championship visitors Hull 2-1 at Valley Parade. Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to record their first home win in the competition for eight years. Hull manager Shota Arveladze made seven...
SOCCER
newschain

Conor Grant’s first goal for MK Dons secures Carabao Cup win over Sutton

Conor Grant’s first goal for MK Dons earned a 1-0 victory against Sutton of League Two in the first round of the Carabao Cup. It was also a first win of the season for the Dons, who had lost their first two games in League One but controlled the tie despite making seven changes from last weekend.
SOCCER
newschain

Norwich progress in cup after shoot-out win over Birmingham

Norwich beat Birmingham 4-2 on penalties to make progress in the Carabao Cup after throwing away a two-goal lead in the second half to draw 2-2 after 90 minutes at Carrow Road. Josh Sargent converted the decisive spot-kick after Sam Cosgrove and Jonathan Leko had their efforts saved by Angus...
WORLD
newschain

Jon Brady takes positives from youthful Northampton display despite cup exit

Northampton manager Jon Brady and Wycombe assistant boss Richard Dobson were both pleased with the efforts of their younger players during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Sixfields. Wycombe prevailed 2-1 through first-half goals from Joe Jacobson and D’Mani Mellor but they had to survive a second-half fightback as Louis...
SOCCER
newschain

Derek Adams feels Morecambe deserved their penalty shoot-out win over Stoke

Boss Derek Adams said his side fully deserved their Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out success over Stoke. Adams saw his side play the last 28 minutes of the game with 10 men after the harsh sending off of Jensen Weir for two yellow cards in quick succession but despite Dwight Gayle having a goal disallowed and Jordan Thompson hitting a post, the Shrimps held on for a goalless draw to force the shoot-out.
SOCCER
newschain

Neil Harris still looking to bolster his Gillingham squad

Gillingham manager Neil Harris still wants new additions to his squad after they made it into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a hard-fought 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon. Two late goals from substitutes Mikael Mandron and Jordan Green settled the tie and Harris believes he needs even more options from the bench going forward.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy