SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The woes continue for the Kansas City Monarchs (46-29) as they were defeated 8-4 by the Sioux City Explorers (34-40). The Monarchs have now lost five straight games and are 1-6 in the month of August. The Explorers scored right away in the first inning....

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO