Premier League

Jesse Marsch laughs off battle with Bruno Lage during Leeds’ win over Wolves

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VyNBs_0h7TMHGS00

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch laughed off his verbal battle with opposite number Bruno Lage during his side’s opening Premier League win of the season against Wolves.

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s second-half own goal clinched Leeds a 2-1 victory at Elland Road after Rodrigo had cancelled out Daniel Podence’s opener for Wolves before the interval.

The two managers first clashed after Wolves striker Hwang Hee-Chan went to ground under a first-half challenge and were involved in another heated exchange again at the final whistle.

Marsch played down the row, but recalled a similar incident with Lage in his fourth game in charge of Leeds, which they won 3-2 at Molineux last season.

The Leeds boss said: “It’s normal in some ways. I respect Bruno a lot, he does a great job with his team, so no problem.

“You can go back to Wolves last year, oh yeah. There’s emotion in these moments. I wanted to be respectful afterwards and it didn’t quite go that way.

“But I’m OK. I think he’s OK too.”

Lage explained he had taken exception to something Marsch had said on the touchline in the first half, but would not reveal the details.

“It’s my opinion and nothing against the manager,” the Portuguese said. “They won, absolutely great. But there was a point in the first half that I heard something that I didn’t like.

“I said to him and after when you come at the end and say you want to apologise, I just said you cannot say those things.

“There are some things you cannot say. I just said that and after I didn’t listen.”

Wolves dominated most of the second half after an even first period and were punished for failing to convert several chances when Nouri turned home Patrick Bamford’s superb low cross in the 74th minute.

Lage added: “(I’m) very happy with my (team’s) performance here, unhappy with the result and, one more time, congratulations for Leeds, for their players, for the manager and for the fans because they won the game. Thank you.”

Marsch handed top-flight debuts to four summer signings – Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca – and feels his side are making big strides towards the system he wants to play.

The American added: “I saw Fulham and Liverpool today. When you watch this game you see teams aren’t in top form yet, so the games are going to be a bit more in the balance.

“Finding a way to pick up points in these early stages can help you in your season at the end of the year when you’re really fighting for position.

“The fact that we’re more stable, that we’re clearer with what we want the tactics and playing model to look like, is going to be helpful.

“It’s going to be about making plays, defending well at the right moments and finding ways to capitalise. So, good start that we get the three points.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Jesse Marsch
newschain

newschain

newschain

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Wolves#Molineux#Portuguese
newschain

newschain

newschain

NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
newschain

newschain

newschain

newschain

newschain

