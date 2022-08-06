Venture investors to founders: Turn down for what?

Read on techcrunch.com
SoftBank cautions longer startup winter because unicorn founders are unwilling to cut valuations
The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders are unwilling to accept lower valuations in fresh funding deliberations, an assertion that has led him to believe that the “winter may be longer” for unlisted companies.
Losses at SoftBank’s Vision Funds have consumed nearly all their historical gains
Today, the Japanese conglomerate and startup investing powerhouse reported earnings that were more than a little bleak. SoftBank’s quarterly losses, worth around 3.2 trillion yen ($24.5 billion), were its largest in history, leading to the company posting the following image atop its investor presentation:. They do say an image...
How 3 tech companies are navigating a complicated macro environment
Today we’re riffling through notes from calls with the CEOs of Appian, Amplitude and BigCommerce, companies that we’ve spoken to and covered on a nearly quarterly basis for some time now — meaning that we have context concerning their risk postures and business results apart from the most recent data. Notably, each has a slightly different take on how to best navigate the present market conditions in terms of investment and caution.
Retention platform CleverTap bags $105 million in fresh funding
Canada’s pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) led the California-headquartered startup’s Series D funding, with participation from IIFL AMC’s Tech Fund, Tiger Global, Sequoia India and Recruit Holdings, the startup said Tuesday. The new round values the startup at about $775 million, up from $385 million in 2019.
AppLovin wants to buy video game maker Unity for $20 billion
Unity powers thousands of games across consoles, but when it comes to mobile apps, Unity supports games like Pokémon Go, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Call of Duty: Mobile and more. Unity CEO John Riccitiello said that he was interested in the deal with ironSource because it would give Unity developers more tools to grow and monetize their apps, but the company hasn’t yet responded to AppLovin’s offer, which would offer similar benefits for creators.
PreciTaste lands cash for tech that checks restaurant orders for accuracy
Ingo Stork-Wersborg claims his company, PreciTaste, has the solution — with the key ingredient being AI. PreciTaste sells a service that monitors food quality in quick-service kitchens, predicting demand and supply to make order prep recommendations to workers. PreciTaste was bootstrapped until today, which marks the closure of the...
Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages
Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
Canoo burns cash in race to hit $1B EV sales goal
“We are preparing for [start of production] readiness,” said Ramesh Murthy, chief accounting officer at Canoo, during Monday’s earnings call. “We have customers. We have access to capital. We have a strategy that benefits our company and shareholders against the backdrop of this global economic condition. We are making it happen.”
Pinata raised $21.5M to scale NFT media infrastructure
Pinata, an NFT-focused media distribution platform, has raised a total of $21.5 million in funding, the company exclusively told TechCrunch. This is the only capital the four-year-old company has raised to date. The total amount came from a recently closed $18 million Series A and $3.5 million seed round in 2021, Kyle Tut, co-founder and CEO of Pinata, said to TechCrunch. The Series A was co-led by Greylock and Pantera, and the seed round was co-led by Greylock and Offline Ventures. Other investors include Volt Capital, OpenSea and Alchemy.
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com enters South Korea via acquisitions
The company also said Monday it has secured registrations under South Korea’s electronic financial transaction act and as a virtual asset service provider. “We are committed to working with regulators to continue to bring our products and services to market, particularly in countries like South Korea where consumers have shown strong interest and adoption of digital currencies,” said Crypto.com co-founder and chief executive officer Kris Marszalek.
Ping Identity CEO discusses his company’s long, strange startup trip
Ping CEO Andre Durand launched his identity company way back in 2002, raising around $128 million in venture funding along the way. In a 2015 interview with TechCrunch, Durand talked about going public within a year or two. That didn’t happen, at least not then, but what did happen may be one of the stranger founder tales ever told — one with twists and turns Durand admits he could never have imagined.
Microsoft makes further cuts focused on consumer R&D group
It’s unclear how many employees were let go. When reached for comment, a Microsoft spokesperson declined to provide details but didn’t deny that the layoffs had occurred. Spread across cities, including Vancouver and San Francisco, Microsoft’s MLX group came to be through the company’s 2015 acquisition of Mobile Data Labs, the company behind MileIQ, which at the time was one of the most popular mileage-tracking apps for getting deductions and reimbursements. After spending several years fine-tuning MileIQ under Microsoft, the team expanded its focus, partnering with Microsoft’s Family Safety group to build the first version of the Family Safety apps for iOS and Android.
The cybersecurity funding bubble hasn’t burst — but it’s starting to deflate
Last year was record-breaking for the cybersecurity market. Data from Momentum Cyber, a financial advisory firm for the security industry, showed that cybersecurity startups raised a “record-shattering” $29.5 billion in venture capital in 2021, more than doubling the $12 billion raised in 2020, while a record number — including Dragos and Noname Security — were minted as unicorns.
Hootsuite lays off nearly a third of its workforce as CEO tries to ‘refocus’
“We need to refocus our strategies to drive efficiency, growth and financial sustainability,” CEO Tom Keiser said in a statement sent to TechCrunch. The company offered no specifics on what exactly is changing about the business. It did not disclose the specific number of workers affected, nor would it say if they received any severance.
TechCrunch+ roundup: Bridge round bingo, SaaS sales smarts, tracking monthly expenses
Similarly, in a down market, SaaS startups that help clients make incremental improvements to cash flow are in a much better position to ride things out. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription. “In a downturn,...
Boulevard books $70M to help beauty and wellness salons with their bookings
But that is changing, and today, Boulevard — one of the wave of software companies that’s building a route to digitizing booking appointments, messaging clients, and taking payments for hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, face and skin care service providers, and others in the world of beauty and wellness services — is announcing that it has raised $70 million in funding, a signal of changing demand and the traction this startup in particular is getting in the space.
TikTok parent ByteDance just bought a hospital group in China
The buyout cost ByteDance $1.5 billion, according to Bloomberg. A spokesperson for Xiaohe Health, ByteDance’s healthcare business, confirmed the acquisition but declined to comment on the deal size. The transaction is turning some heads in the tech industry. For one, China has over the past few years ramped up...
Truework, which helps lenders verify borrowers’ income and employment, raises $50M
Founded in 2017, San Francisco-based Truework integrates with payroll providers including Gusto, Zenefits and BambooHR, and enables mortgage providers and lenders (e.g. automotive, personal loans, and student financing) to verify and approve borrowers quickly within their own applications using Truework’s APIs. The company also supports background checks for employers and staffing companies seeking to verify potential new hires.
Binance tells estranged partner WazirX customers to move funds, discontinue off-chain transfer
Patrick Hillmann, chief communications officer of Binance, said in a televised interview Monday that the company is aiming to protect the interest of customers by asking them to move their funds to the world’s largest crypto exchange by trade volume. In a blog post published shortly afterwards, the company...
Tesla’s next gigafactory might be in Canada
It seemed like a throwaway comment at the time, but a July lobbyist registration from Tesla reveals the company might actually have its eyes set on the U.S.’s neighbor to the north. Tesla recently added an amendment to its registration with Ontario’s Office of the Integrity Commissioner that sets...
