WATCH: OCSO giving update on active crime scene on South Orange Blossom Trail

Read on www.wesh.com
Related
fox35orlando.com
New video shows deadly shooting involving Orange County sheriff's deputy
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new video has been released showing the chaotic moments surrounding a shooting involving an Orange County sheriff's deputy. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, two brothers were in an altercation with another man outside the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail. One of the brothers, Dylan Jimenez, 21, and a third person shot each other during that incident, according to investigators.
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
WESH
One killed, 2 hospitalized in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that sent two others to the hospital in Orange County. Deputies responded to the shooting on the 7300 block of Holly Creek Road in Mount Dora at about 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in...
WESH
Vehicle from armed carjacking located, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle connected to an armed carjacking has been located, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 5, deputies say two suspects who were armed carjacked a person at gunpoint around 6 p.m on Sherwood Terrace Drive, in the area of Apopka-Vineland Road and West Colonial Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
4 hospitalized after serious Orange County crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people were seriously hurt Tuesday morning in an Orange County crash. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of University Boulevard and State Road 417. Officials say two people were entrapped and extricated. According to Orange County fire officials, two patients were transported as...
WESH
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
One person shot along Old Cheney Highway east of Colonial Drive in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting along Old Cheney Highway near East Colonial Drive with one person hit. Deputies said they responded to shots fired in the area around 1:45 a.m. and found one person had been shot when someone from another vehicle shot at them.
fox35orlando.com
1 shot while riding in car in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a person riding in a vehicle in Orlando was shot by someone in another vehicle early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they received a call for shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. at Old Cheney Highway near East...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One man is dead and another in jail after a fight in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. Thirty-eight-year-old Durian Atwaters is behind bars at the Volusia County Jail charged with second-degree murder for killing...
3 dead after shooting at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida
Three people died in a shooting at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.
WESH
Police: Double murder-suicide at Edgewater Narcotics Anonymous meeting stemmed from love triangle
EDGEWATER, Fla. — A hostage situation in Edgewater ended with three people dead Monday night. Police are calling it a double murder-suicide. It happened in the area of Ridgewood and East Knapp Avenue. A suspect walked into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, shot a man and took a woman hostage,...
click orlando
Man who fatally shot suspected diaper thief outside Walmart in Orange County to be sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge, a man who fatally shot a suspected diaper thief outside of a Walmart in February 2017 will be sentenced on Tuesday. Lonnie Leonard took a plea deal on Friday, according to court records. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynews13.com
Narcotics Anonymous meeting turns into deadly hostage situation in Edgewater, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are dead in Edgewater after a Narcotics Anonymous meeting turned into a deadly hostage situation on Monday night, according to police. Police said Quinton Hunter, 49, shot two people before turning the gun on himself. Police believe the two victims — Erica Hoffman,...
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Witnesses recall events leading to deadly Orange County shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — WARNING: Some footage above may be disturbing to viewers and is graphic. WESH 2 Investigates has new information and exclusive video from a deadly, deputy-involved shooting Saturday in Orange County. One man was killed and another wounded before deputies arrived. A cellphone video was provided to...
WESH
Deputies: Lake County man struck 4 children, tried to take infant from birthday party
LEESBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested over the weekend following an incident that took place at a Lake County birthday party in May. According to court documents, 30-year-old Joshua Atkins has been arrested for multiple counts of battery. Witnesses told deputies that Atkins was behaving "erratically" when he...
WESH
Woman dies in head-on crash with pickup truck in Volusia County
A woman died Monday in a head-on crash in Volusia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Dickey Lane. Officials say a Dodge Caliber was traveling southbound and swerved into the northbound lane, in the direct path of a pickup truck. The two collided head-on.
mynews13.com
28-year department veteran Eric Smith takes over as Orlando police chief
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has a new chief in Eric Smith, who has taken over the position from former chief, Orlando Rolon. The Orlando Police Department has new chief: Eric Smith. The 28-year-veteran of the force has taken over for Orlando Rolon. Smith said he hopes...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fatal Crash on US-1 in Mims Kills 24-Year-Old Woman From Titusville
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US-1 near Wiley Avenue in Mims that killed a 24-year-old woman from Titusville who was one of the passengers inside a vehicle. The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. ET and has temporarily shutdown...
click orlando
Man accused of stealing woman’s car on first day of school arrested, Titusville police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man was arrested after stealing a mother’s car as she was loading her children for the first day of school Monday morning, according to the Titusville Police Department. Police said the mother was getting ready to take her kids to school when...
Comments / 0