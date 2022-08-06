ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WATCH: OCSO giving update on active crime scene on South Orange Blossom Trail

By Matt Leonard
WESH
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox35orlando.com

New video shows deadly shooting involving Orange County sheriff's deputy

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new video has been released showing the chaotic moments surrounding a shooting involving an Orange County sheriff's deputy. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, two brothers were in an altercation with another man outside the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail. One of the brothers, Dylan Jimenez, 21, and a third person shot each other during that incident, according to investigators.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Vehicle from armed carjacking located, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle connected to an armed carjacking has been located, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 5, deputies say two suspects who were armed carjacked a person at gunpoint around 6 p.m on Sherwood Terrace Drive, in the area of Apopka-Vineland Road and West Colonial Drive.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
WESH

4 hospitalized after serious Orange County crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people were seriously hurt Tuesday morning in an Orange County crash. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of University Boulevard and State Road 417. Officials say two people were entrapped and extricated. According to Orange County fire officials, two patients were transported as...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 shot while riding in car in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a person riding in a vehicle in Orlando was shot by someone in another vehicle early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they received a call for shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. at Old Cheney Highway near East...
ORLANDO, FL
#The Crime Scene#Ocso#Osco
WESH

Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One man is dead and another in jail after a fight in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. Thirty-eight-year-old Durian Atwaters is behind bars at the Volusia County Jail charged with second-degree murder for killing...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Woman dies in head-on crash with pickup truck in Volusia County

A woman died Monday in a head-on crash in Volusia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Dickey Lane. Officials say a Dodge Caliber was traveling southbound and swerved into the northbound lane, in the direct path of a pickup truck. The two collided head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Fatal Crash on US-1 in Mims Kills 24-Year-Old Woman From Titusville

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US-1 near Wiley Avenue in Mims that killed a 24-year-old woman from Titusville who was one of the passengers inside a vehicle. The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. ET and has temporarily shutdown...
MIMS, FL

