American Psycho Cosplayer in Character Goes Viral on TikTok

ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
ComicBook
Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
Glorious: Horror film starring JK Simmons lands rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes
A new horror film, starring JK Simmons and Ryan Kwanten, has received a rare perfect score on aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes. Glorious, directed by Rebekah McKendry, premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal earlier this week. Already, it has received all-around positive reviews from critics, being praised...
The Ringer
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume
Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Pick For ‘The Greatest Movie Ever Made’
Quentin Tarantino is a person that can actually name their pick for the 'greatest movie ever made.' Though as he explained to ReelBlend, there's some conditions that come with that title.
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
Batgirl: Why DC Fans Deserve To Have The Leslie Grace Movie Released
Batgirl is getting shelved, but fans deserve to see this movie after all that went into it.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Says Season 3 Is "Off the Chain"
In the time since Season 2 of The Mandalorian concluded on Disney+, Star Wars fans have seen figures from that series appearing in other live-action shows, though we've been left to wonder about what came next for Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon. While we don't know quite yet what to expect from him in Season 3, Esposito recently shared his enthusiasm for the new season, saying it was "off the chain" and that audiences will be amazed by it. With the new season not expected to land on Disney+ until early next year, fans are happy to take whatever updates on the new episodes we can get.
ComicBook
John Travolta Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Grease Co-Star Olivia Newton-John
John Travolta is remembering his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John following the news of her death. John Easterling, the husband of Olivia Newton-John, confirmed on the family's Facebook page that the accomplished actress died peacefully at home on Monday. The duo starred in the 1978 musical Grease, but it's obvious John Travolta has high respect for his former co-star. He shared a tribute to Newton-John on Instagram, along with a photo of the actress wearing a button-up jeans shirt with her arms folded.
‘Prey’: Original ‘Predator’ Actor Reviews the New Movie and Actors’ Performances
'Predator' actor Jesse Ventura shares his review on the latest entry in the franchise, 'Prey'
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
