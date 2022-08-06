James Franco Criticized Over Fidel Castro Role: 'How is This Still Going On?'

Read on popculture.com
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
Roger Earl Mosley, Original 'Magnum P.I.' Star, Dead at 83
Roger Earl Mosley, who played helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin on the original Magnum, P.I., has died. He was 83. Mosley starred alongside Tom Selleck during the show's entire run, from 1980 to 1988. Mosley appeared in two episodes of the remake series starring Jay Hernandez. Mosley's daughter, Ch-a Mosley,...
Kevin Federline Breaks Silence on Britney Spears, Claims Their Kids Are Avoiding Her on Purpose
Kevin Federline says his kids don't want to see Britney Spears right now. During an extensive interview with DailyMail, the singer's ex-husband discussed how he and their two boys, Jayden and Sean, are currently relating with Spears. In exclusive interviews set to air on ITV news this week, Federline and...
Simon Cowell Speaks out About Death of 'America's Got Talent' Alum Nolan Neal
Simon Cowell is mourning the loss of former America's Got Talent contestant Nolan Neal, calling his death "hard" and "horrible." Neal, who competed on Season 15 of AGT and also competed on The Voice, died last month following a battle with substance abuse. Ahead of the NBC competition series' Season...
Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson's Alarming Text Messages Revealed in Unsealed Court Documents
Johnny Depp's friendship with Marilyn Manson was brought up in the actor's recent defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and now alarming text messages between the two men have been revealed in unsealed court documents. Entertainment Weekly reports that among the newly unveiled communications, was one wherein the shock-rocker texted Depp about a possible groupie. "My new fan meet and greet girl Looks like you need it. Trust me. I'll send a pic. 18," Manson wrote.
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
'The View': Rosie O'Donnell Shades Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Return
Rosie O'Donnell had a reminder of why she no longer watches The View courtesy of Elisabeth Hasselbeck. The former The View panelist, 60, took to TikTok Thursday to share her thoughts about Hasselbeck returning to guest co-host the ABC daytime talk show earlier this week. "Okay, so I prepared myself....
Are 'The View' Co-Hosts 'Furious' Over the New Additions?
The View recently announced that there would be two permanent additions on the panel for the upcoming Season 26 — Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro. But, is there already behind-the-scenes drama related to the new hires? Suggest is setting the record straight on the situation. According to the...
Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju, who was born in India and interviewed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Donald Trump in her long broadcasting career, dies aged 64
One of the founding Fox News Channel anchors, Uma Pemmaraju, has died at the age of 64. Pemmaraju was behind the anchor desk when the cable news channel launched in October 1996. At the time, she was one only Indian-American news anchors who had managed to make it to the...
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 8)
New titles are dropping in the Netflix streaming library this week. After kick starting the month with some big names, such as The Sandman, the streamer is keeping the momentum going as it adds 18 new titles from its August 2022 content list. Of the new additions, all but two – The Nice Guys and Dope – are Netflix original series, films, and specials, including perhaps the most anticipated addition of the week, Locke & Key Season 3.
'The Blacklist' to Introduce Daughter of First Season Character in Season 10
The Blacklist is bringing in a tie to the first season as it enters into its 10th. The NBC drama reportedly plans to introduce a new character in the upcoming season, an MI6 intelligence officer named Siya Malik, who is the daughter of late Season 1 character Meera Malik, according to TV Line.
Jesse Ventura Weighs in on New 'Predator' Prequel 'Prey'
Prey, the prequel to the Predator films, has finally landed on Hulu. Many fans are heaping praise upon the film, calling it a true follow-up to the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger film from 1987. This includes fans who actually starred in the first movie, namely Jesse Ventura. The former WWE superstar,...
