‘Abbott Elementary’ Tops 2022 TCA Awards
Click here to read the full article.
With five nods, “ Abbott Elementary ” was the most-nominated series at this year’s Television Critics Awards. The hit comedy is going home with four wins, including the top prize: program of the year.
This makes “Abbott” not only the TCA ’s biggest winner this year, but the only series to receive more than one award. (The only nomination the show didn’t win for was Janelle James in the individual achievement in comedy category — because she lost to “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson.)
The TCA consists of more than 200 professional journalists covering television. The organization announced the winners of the 38th annual TCA Awards on Saturday.
Mandy Moore won in the drama individual achievement category for her work in the fifth and final season of NBC’s “This Is Us,” which was shut out of this year’s Emmy nominations. Another highlight was the award for talk, variety and sketch shows, which went to Netflix’s sleeper hit ““I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.” Although there were only 13 categories, 15 awards were doled out this year, thanks to ties in two categories: reality series, won by “The Amazing Race” and “Legendary,” and the career achievement award, won by Ted Danson and Steve Martin.
See the full list of winners below.
Individual Achievement in Drama
WINNER: Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” – NBC
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” – Netflix
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – Hulu
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” – Showtime
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Margaret Qualley, “Maid” – Netflix
Adam Scott, “Severance” – Apple TV+
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” – Hulu
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO
Individual Achievement in Comedy
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX
Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” – HBO
Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu
Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max
Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
Outstanding Achievement In News and Information
WINNER: “The Beatles: Get Back” – Disney+
“Benjamin Franklin” – PBS
“Frontline” – PBS
“George Carlin’s American Dream” – HBO
“How To with John Wilson” – HBO
“Prehistoric Planet” – Apple TV+
“60 Minutes” – CBS
“The Tinder Swindler” – Netflix
“We Need To Talk About Cosby” – Showtime
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
WINNER (TIE): “The Amazing Race” – CBS; “Legendary” – HBO Max
“Cheer” – Netflix
“Finding Magic Mike” – HBO Max
“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” – Bravo
“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” – Paramount+
“Take Out with Lisa Ling” – HBO Max
“Top Chef: Houston” – Bravo
Oustanding Achievement in Youth Programming
WINNER: “The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix
“Ada Twist, Scientist” – Netflix
“El Deafo” – Apple TV+
“Mira, Royal Detective” – Disney Junior
“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” – Netflix
“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids
“Ridley Jones” – Netflix
“Sesame Street” – HBO Max
Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch
WINNER: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix
“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS
“Saturday Night Live” – NBC
“Ziwe” – Showtime
Outstanding New Program
WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Ghosts” – CBS
“Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu
“Pachinko” – Apple TV+
“Reservation Dogs” – FX
“Severance” – Apple TV+
“The White Lotus” – HBO
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime
Oustanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials
WINNER: “Dopesick” – Hulu
“The Dropout” – Hulu
“The Girl From Plainville” – Hulu
“Maid” – Netflix
“Midnight Mass” – Netflix
“The Staircase” – HBO Max
“Station Eleven” – HBO Max
“Under the Banner of Heaven” – FX
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
WINNER: “Succession” — HBO
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“The Good Fight” – Paramount+
“Pachinko” – Apple TV+
“Severance” – Apple TV+
“Squid Game” – Netflix
“This Is Us” – NBC
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Atlanta” – FX
“Barry” – HBO
“Ghosts” – CBS
“Hacks” – HBO Max
“Only Murders In The Building” – Hulu
“Reservation Dogs” – FX
“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
Program of the Year
WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“Hacks” – HBO Max
“Severance” – Apple TV+
“Squid Game” – Netflix
“Succession” – HBO
“The White Lotus” – HBO
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime
Career Achievement Honoree
WINNER (TIE): Ted Danson; Steve Martin
Heritage Award
WINNER: “I Love Lucy”More from Variety
- Three Unscripted Series, Including Car Show From Swizz Beatz, Ordered by Disney's Onyx Collective
- Hulu Orders Comedy Series 'The Other Black Girl' With Rashida Jones Producing
- 'Devil in the White City' Ordered to Series at Hulu, Keanu Reeves to Star
Comments / 0