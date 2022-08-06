‘Abbott Elementary’ Tops 2022 TCA Awards

Click here to read the full article.

With five nods, “ Abbott Elementary ” was the most-nominated series at this year’s Television Critics Awards. The hit comedy is going home with four wins, including the top prize: program of the year.

This makes “Abbott” not only the TCA ’s biggest winner this year, but the only series to receive more than one award. (The only nomination the show didn’t win for was Janelle James in the individual achievement in comedy category — because she lost to “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson.)

The TCA consists of more than 200 professional journalists covering television. The organization announced the winners of the 38th annual TCA Awards on Saturday.

Mandy Moore won in the drama individual achievement category for her work in the fifth and final season of NBC’s “This Is Us,” which was shut out of this year’s Emmy nominations. Another highlight was the award for talk, variety and sketch shows, which went to Netflix’s sleeper hit ““I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.” Although there were only 13 categories, 15 awards were doled out this year, thanks to ties in two categories: reality series, won by “The Amazing Race” and “Legendary,” and the career achievement award, won by Ted Danson and Steve Martin.

See the full list of winners below.

Individual Achievement in Drama

WINNER: Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” – NBC

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” – Netflix

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – Hulu

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” – Netflix

Adam Scott, “Severance” – Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” – Hulu

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

Individual Achievement in Comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” – HBO

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information

WINNER: “The Beatles: Get Back” – Disney+

“Benjamin Franklin” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS

“George Carlin’s American Dream” – HBO

“How To with John Wilson” – HBO

“Prehistoric Planet” – Apple TV+

“60 Minutes” – CBS

“The Tinder Swindler” – Netflix

“We Need To Talk About Cosby” – Showtime

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

WINNER (TIE): “The Amazing Race” – CBS; “Legendary” – HBO Max

“Cheer” – Netflix

“Finding Magic Mike” – HBO Max

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” – Bravo

“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” – Paramount+

“Take Out with Lisa Ling” – HBO Max

“Top Chef: Houston” – Bravo

Oustanding Achievement in Youth Programming

WINNER: “The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix

“Ada Twist, Scientist” – Netflix

“El Deafo” – Apple TV+

“Mira, Royal Detective” – Disney Junior

“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” – Netflix

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

WINNER: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

Outstanding New Program

WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Ghosts” – CBS

“Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“The White Lotus” – HBO

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Oustanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

WINNER: “Dopesick” – Hulu

“The Dropout” – Hulu

“The Girl From Plainville” – Hulu

“Maid” – Netflix

“Midnight Mass” – Netflix

“The Staircase” – HBO Max

“Station Eleven” – HBO Max

“Under the Banner of Heaven” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

WINNER: “Succession” — HBO

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix

“This Is Us” – NBC

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Atlanta” – FX

“Barry” – HBO

“Ghosts” – CBS

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Only Murders In The Building” – Hulu

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

Program of the Year

WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO

“The White Lotus” – HBO

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Career Achievement Honoree

WINNER (TIE): Ted Danson; Steve Martin

Heritage Award

WINNER: “I Love Lucy”