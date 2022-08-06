Wabash to move entire refrigerated division to Little Falls

Wabash National is prepared to undergo an even bigger expansion and make a larger investment in the area than what was presented just a few months ago.

Monday, the Little Falls Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Morrison County Rural Development Financing Authority (RDFA) held a joint meeting during which they heard Wabash’s newest proposal from Chief Strategy Officer Dustin Smith. The company — which manufactures semi trailers and other shipping accessories — plans to relocate its entire refrigerated trailer operation to its plant in Little Falls.

The plan would include the addition of 216 jobs in Little Falls and a $23 million investment in equipment for the facility, along with another $12 million in salaries, by the end of 2023.

In April, both the city of Little Falls and Morrison County approved a five-year extension to the 10-year tax rebate Wabash received from each entity when it first moved to the area in 2017 — $50,000 per year from the city and $40,000 per year from the county. That was in exchange for and contingent upon the addition of 140 new jobs and a $14 million investment to the facility, one of 14 the Indiana-based company owns throughout the U.S.

Once those were approved, Smith brought the plan back to his Board of Directors.

“As they were talking, they know they have to do a Phase III, and they were looking at Georgia for Phase III,” said Community Development of Morrison County Executive Director Carol Anderson. “The Board was impressed with the relationship that they had with the community here and they said, ‘Well, let’s do Phase III in Little Falls, as well. Could you get another five years?’”

Monday, Smith presented to the economic boards from the city and county the desire to move forward entirely in Little Falls. In exchange, he asked for an additional five years of tax rebates, meaning they will last until 2037 — a total of 20 years. He said by the end of next year, with that help, Wabash hopes to be manufacturing 3,000 refrigerated trailers in Little Falls, along with 2,000 smaller trailers.

He said he refers to it as his “All-In Plan” in Little Falls.

“This is our most aggressive plan that we’d like to pursue,” he said.

Both the EDA and the RDFA voted unanimously to accept Wabash’s proposal and extend the tax rebates through 2037. The amounts from each group, according to Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher, was based on the taxes paid on the facility by Larsen Boats during its last year in the facility, which is now home to Wabash.

Smith said he has been on the project since day one, in 2017, when the notion of acquiring the facility was first addressed. At the time, he said his board of directors asked him why he wanted to be in north-central Minnesota, of all places.

There were two reasons, he said — the workforce and the equipment. As it turned out, Wabash ended up replacing much of the equipment in the facility from when it was owned by Larsen that it thought it would be able to use. The people have been what has kept the company in Little Falls, and is now giving it reason to expand.

“You can’t replicate the workforce,” Smith said. “You just can’t. That’s what’s keeping us in Little Falls, is the workforce and the potential.”

Following the joint meeting between the EDA and RDFA, the Little Falls City Council held its regular meeting. It also voted to accept the plan and the tax rebate extension. Radermacher told the Council that, after 20 years, it will ultimately be a $1 million subsidy Wabash will receive from the city.

“The EDA levy has the capacity to handle this, and it’s something that we’ve already been budgeting for, we’ve already been levying for it,” he said. “This isn’t a new tax; this isn’t raising anybody’s property taxes.”

Radermacher said he liked the structure of the agreement. Certain options the city might otherwise explore, such as tax increment financing, were not a possibility because there wouldn’t be enough new taxable increment developed by the expansion. If they went with an abatement, he said Wabash was asking for 100% over the course of the agreement.

As the plan is set up, Wabash will pay its taxes each year and then get reimbursed $50,000 from the city and $40,000 from the county. However, those are capped amounts. If the taxable value on the property climbs to the point where each entity receives more than the rebate amount, it will retain the remainder, even prior to the sunset of the agreement.

“We will be able to keep that gap,” Radermacher said. “We’re locked in at the $50,000, so as those taxes improve, that’s more revenue coming into our city and benefiting us as a whole.”

Wabash will also receive $450,000 from a Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) grant. That money, however, is tied to the job creation numbers the company is projecting. It provides further assurance that it will follow through on its plan.

Radermacher said the structure is unique, but it will not hamstring the city if other opportunities arise. He said the city is closing in on $2.5 million in its EDA fund between local, state and federal dollars.

“We have done a lot of grants we did during the COVID era, but we got that money back in the CARES Act,” Radermacher said. “We’re still sitting on a lot of ARPA dollars to be able to use for projects. We’re not in a risky situation where, if something else comes along, we don’t have the capital to really do it. I think this is, in my opinion, the best way we can structure this deal.”

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners held a planning session, Tuesday. Though official action could not be taken, commissioners heard a presentation from Anderson on what was being proposed by Wabash and recommended by the RDFA. She said Smith plans to join the Board at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9, at which time it is expected to pass a resolution to extend its portion of the rebate.

Anderson told the Board that, since it came to Little Falls, Wabash has been a great company with which to work.

“I remember when we got word that Larsen was going to close,” she said. “Wabash is a community’s prayer after a major lay-off like that.

“As it turned out, the Larsen employees were Larsen employees on Friday, they were Wabash employees on Monday,” she added.

Anderson said it was the employees in Little Falls who helped Wabash develop its vacuum system that eventually became part of its state-of-the-art refrigerated trailers.

She said when it was testing the new trailers using the system with its customers, most hoped they could achieve a 3% energy savings. Four years later, she said they are getting a 25% savings.

Anderson told the Board Smith informed her a “regular semi trailer” takes on about eight pounds of water gain per month. Over the course of the life of the trailer — about six years — that equals 500 - 700 extra pounds of weight. The trailers manufactured in Little Falls are completely sealed and are lighter than traditional trailers from the start.

“They’ve had so much success with this trailer now that they have decided in Lafayette, (Indiana), where they make the riveted trailers, the refrigerated ones, they’re going to discontinue that,” Anderson said. “No one’s losing their jobs there. They’re going to make dry trailers rather than the refrigerated. They’re moving all of the refrigerated trailers to Little Falls, and they want to manufacture them all here.”

In terms of community involvement, she said Smith will be in Little Falls next week. During his visit, he intends to meet with local school superintendents and representatives from Central Lakes College to discuss ways they could customize training and promote programs within the schools to help local students learn how to do the specialized jobs at Wabash.

“I think they’re real enthusiastic about helping our schools,” said Commissioner Mike Wilson. “Maybe they’ll help them with some equipment — specialty equipment. But the goal is to keep kids in our local area to come here and work, and to train them so they’re ready to work here.”

Anderson added that Smith also told her the expansion could create a desire for other manufacturers to come into the area.

For example, she said the chassis for the trucks manufactured in Little Falls are still being made in Indiana. They are only able to ship about four up to Little Falls at a time.

As such, she said there would likely be suppliers who would see the benefit in relocating to the area.

“They’re holding up their side of the bargain, which is a great thing,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher. “I look at any business — small businesses, they’re very important to the county — but these manufacturing jobs, that’s a home run for the county. If we can keep these here, I think that’s really important.”

Board Chair Greg Blaine said there were a couple points that gave him peace of mind about extending the rebate. The key, he said, was Smith’s emphasis on the culture within the organization at Wabash and among employees.

He said that spoke to the sustainability and viability of the company moving into the future.

“I think when you have leadership that recognizes that and embraces that, it really sets a greater guarantee of success,” Blaine said.

He also stressed that he didn’t believe this would be the end of local government entities making commitments to partner with Wabash. He said he felt there was a responsibility from both the city and the county standpoints to help the company in maintaining its workforce if they want it to be successful in Little Falls.

“It’s a good thing for the community, I think,” Anderson said. “When we had Larsen, the whole facility, 50-some acres, could have been empty and sitting in cobwebs. Here, the next day, this company came in. Any other community that was faced with that kind of a layoff — this was a blessing from God that they would come here.”