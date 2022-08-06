CHEVROLET NCS AT MICHIGAN: William Byron Press Conference Transcript

Read on speedwaydigest.com
Chase Elliot, Ryan Blaney, Wiliam Byron, and Bubba Wallace talk Indianapolis Motor Speedway I NASCAR on FOX
Obviously the Indy road course finish was wild with the mayhem in Turn 1. Some perspective from Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Bubba Wallace on the pushing and shoving and the fallout.
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot
Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan
After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Punishment Sunday
It's been a rough couple of weeks for Denny Hamlin, who just two weeks ago got disqualified from what would have been his third win of the season. Today he was faced with a new kind of drama. During today's FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan, Hamlin was having a superb...
NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally set
Petty GMS Motorsports are set to announce the driver of their #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they would be moving on from Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon was to have...
Dr. Diandra: Why Chase Elliott outruns the rest of Hendrick Motorsports
The four Hendrick Motorsports drivers have the same equipment and access to the same knowledge base. So why is Chase Elliott the only driver having a better season than last year?. Let’s start by comparing finishes for the first 22 races of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The table...
VIDEO: Check out the highlights of Sunday's NASCAR race
See what happened in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in just over two minutes!
Kevin Harvick wins FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan, snaps 65-race drought
It had been nearly two full years since Kevin Harvick was in Victory Lane, but on Sunday he snapped the cold streak and won the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick, who drove the red Busch Light Apple No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, outpaced pole-sitter Bubba Wallace...
NASCAR: Kurt Busch’s playoff spot in jeopardy?
Kurt Busch finds himself in a precarious position in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings, despite having won at Kansas Speedway back in May. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in any of the last three NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, or Michigan International Speedway, as a wreck in qualifying for the race at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms.
Erik Jones Foundation Marks One-Year Anniversary with Donation to Melanoma Research Foundation
It was a year ago when NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones launched his own charitable foundation in his home state of Michigan. Today, with Jones back in the Great Lake State to race at Michigan International Speedway in the FireKeepers Casino 400, the Erik Jones Foundation proudly made a $20,000 donation to the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF), the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma.
NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400: Harvick moves into playoff spot
Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak, holding on to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday to move into position for a NASCAR playoff berth. Drivers put it all on the line in the 200-lap, 400-mile race for a chance to take home the Michigan Heritage Trophy as the NASCAR Cup Series kicked off its August schedule by returning to Brooklyn, Michigan.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch Comments on Sunday’s Big Wreck at Michigan, Not Finishing Race
It’s no secret that NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch has had a rough go as of late. Busch, who came into Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 with seven straight finishes outside the top-10, bowed out of action early once again. Busch was part of a nine-car accident on lap 25, which took four drivers out of the race.
