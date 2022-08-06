Boston police investigating double stabbing in Mission Hill

Read on www.masslive.com
Family friends: Man stabbed to death in Everett died a hero
EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Everett late Monday night. Friends of the man who died are calling the victim a hero. “He went down protecting his son. And he’s a hero in my book. He’s always been a hero in my book,” Liz Stoddard said.
Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
Man stabbed to death during ‘altercation’ in Everett, DA says
EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Everett late Monday night. Officers responding to a report of an altercation in the area of Cherry Street around 10:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie.
Police investigating two different crime scenes in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police have been investigating two separate crime scenes in the town of Randolph since Sunday night. Authorities could be seen placing evidence markers and blocking off sections of both Webster Street and Connolly Street during the overnight hours. Details on either incident have...
Police: Quincy man caught with more than 20 grams of fentanyl in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Quincy man is facing fentanyl trafficking charges in Tewksbury. Police say Jorge Ramirez Andujar, 30, was caught at the Ames Hill apartment complex with more than 20 grams of fentanyl. The arrest came after an investigation by the Tewksbury Police Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with...
Antonio Lucas trial: Witnesses recall seeing Cleucilene Alves da Silva stabbed to death while visiting her at Worcester townhome
Nine witnesses took the stand Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court to testify in the trial of a Worcester man accused of stabbing his former girlfriend, Cleucilene Alves da Silva, to death. Two of those witnesses were friends visiting Alves da Silva’s townhome for the first time and in the kitchen...
Situation resolved after suspect barricaded himself in Quincy storage facility
QUINCY, Mass. — Police say a SWAT situation has been resolved peacefully after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself in a storage facility on Washington Street Tuesday morning. Quincy Police say the suspect was held up in an interior room of the Public Storage rental facility and there was no...
Man charged with impersonating Boston officer, attempted rape
(AP) — Boston police have arrested a man they say posed as a police officer and attempted to kidnap and rape a woman over the weekend. Police say Charles Singleton claimed to be a police officer when he offered a woman he'd recently met a ride early Saturday morning.
At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston
At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
Framingham Man Charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Influence For 3rd Time
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Saturday night on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence for a third time, according to police. A police officer stopped a vehicle on Irving & Arlington street after the driver “crossed into wrong lane nearly striking cruiser,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Antonio Lucas trial: Worcester murder trial in stabbing death of Cleucilene Alves da Silva kicks off
A Worcester man accused of stabbing his former girlfriend, Cleucilene Alves da Silva, to death in front of her two friends in 2019 sat emotionless in Worcester Superior Court as prosecutors described, in detail, the bloody slaying that ended Alves da Silva’s life. Antonio Lucas, who is charged with...
Charles Singleton of Boston accused of impersonating police officer in attempt to rape woman
A Boston man is accused of posing as a police officer in an effort to gain a woman’s trust before attempting to rape her early Saturday morning. Charles Singleton, a 51-year-old Dorchester resident, told a woman he was a police officer and offered her a ride home before pulling a gun, the Boston Police Department said.
Medway Police Department issues ‘community alert’ warning of 3 recent break-ins at homes
A police department in Massachusetts is warning people after three break-ins at different homes. The Medway Police Department issued a “community alert” stating that there were three break-ins, which all likely occurred between 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. They were also all in the Brentwood area and on Oakview Circle.
Man accused of firing shots outside school hosting basketball tournament in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — A man is being held without bail after he was accused of firing a gun outside a middle school where a basketball tournament was happening in Lynn, Massachusetts. Canseco Morillo, 25, is facing nine charges in connection with the shooting, according to his defense attorney. The...
Immigration Has Detainer on Man Arrested Over Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and a Natick Police warrant. Arrested at 12:56 p.m. on August 5 was Wemerson Silva, 20, listed with no known address. He is now being detained on an ICE (Immigration &...
Double Stabbing Reported Overnight in Boston
Two men were stabbed overnight in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood. Police said two men took themselves to two different hospitals around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The first man had serious injuries from a single stab wound, and the second had non-life-threatening injuries. Both stabbings occurred in the same area on Shepherd...
UPDATE: One person injured after overnight shooting in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was wounded after a late night shooting in Randolph, according to police. Officers were first called to a home on Connolly Street around midnight on Monday, where officials said a shooting victim was found with non-life threatening injuries. The victim, who police...
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden hits campaign trail amid allegations of a police coverup and calls for resignation
Key supporters of Acting Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden continue to back their candidate as others call for his resignation amid allegations that his office may have helped cover up a transit police officer misconduct case. In the weeks leading up to the Democratic primary for the Suffolk District...
Canseco Morillo, arrested after allegedly firing shots at Thurgood Marshall Middle School parking lot in Lynn; basketball tournament canceled
The popular Shoe City Basketball Tournament, held at Thurgood Marshall Middle School in Lynn, was shut down early on Friday night after a man reportedly fired shots into the middle school’s crowded parking lot. Canseco Morillo, 25, was arrested on Saturday after Lynn police identified him as the suspect...
23-year-old from NH arrested for B+E in South Boston
At about 11:16 AM on Thursday August 4, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) arrested a 23-year-old from Goshen, NH, after responding to a breaking and entering in progress call in the area of 45 L Street in South Boston. The arresting officers were assisted in their efforts by a BPD officer who also responded to the scene after hearing the call while working a paid detail nearby.
