ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Satanic Panic + ’80s Metal Set the Scene for New Streaming TV Series

By Selena Fragassi
Loudwire
Loudwire
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
Variety

How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming

Click here to read the full article. The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score). Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior...
TV & VIDEOS
Herbie J Pilato

Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"

Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, wasthe man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satanic Panic#Metal Music#Streaming Tv#Nbc#All American
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 2

The top 10 movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video for Tuesday, Aug. 2 is nearly identical to yesterday's list, as we've reached a state of equilibrium, which begins with The Terminal List dominating in the No. 1 spot... AGAIN. Formally announce The Terminal List Season 2, cowards! Shout out to Reacher, which is the oldest show on the list, having been released in early February, and still holding on strong in the top 5. Change might be coming: There's a chance the list shakes up on Thursday with the new season of the soccer docuseries All or Nothing: Arsenal.
TV SHOWS
Harper's Bazaar

16 of the Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories

When it comes to scary movies, you call in one of two camps: either you love them and eagerly anticipate the next slasher flick, or if you’re like me, you give a big old “NOPE” any time you see a trailer for one. For those that do enjoy being temporarily frightened, there’s a good psychological reason for this: they can serve a safe channel for us to unleash fear and anxiety, going so far as to actually grant us coping strategies. You know, just in case you encounter The Devil IRL.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence

Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Prey' Is Hulu's Biggest Premiere Ever

Prey, the new Predator franchise prequel, recently debuted on Hulu, and it is the streamer's biggest premiere ever. According to Variety, Disney — who owns Hulu — stated that Prey logged more viewing hours in its first three days of streaming than any other film or TV series in the history of Hulu. The outlet noted that this means Prey "had a bigger aggregate viewing-time total over three days than The Kardashians," which premiered on Hulu in April, and at the time was said to be Hulu's "biggest TV series premiere at the time."
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Metal: A Headbanger's Journey Free Online

Cast: Sam Dunn Chris Adler Tom Araya Gavin Baddeley Blasphemer. The film discusses the traits and originators of some of metal's many subgenres, including the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, power metal, Nu metal, glam metal, thrash metal, black metal, and death metal. Dunn uses a family-tree-type flowchart to document some of the most popular metal subgenres. The film also explores various aspects of heavy metal culture.
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

John Oliver Tears Into New Warner Bros. Discovery Bosses for ‘Burning Down Network’

Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on its Q2 earnings call that it was not only planning to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming platform but that it would also be killing a number of projects for tax write-offs, presumably to compensate for its low earnings-per-share. A regulatory filing clarified the sum: an $825 million write-down. Among the projects receiving the chop were a $90 million Batgirl film that was well into production and the animated feature Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, both of which were set to premiere on HBO Max. Warner Bros. Discovery also shut...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Disgraced Disney Head John Lasseter Returns With ‘Luck,’ the Year’s Worst Animated Movie

It’s always an exciting moment when a new animation studio debuts its first feature film. It can tell us what the studio is capable of, and what to expect from it going forward. Disney, for instance, has continued to build its legacy off of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; Pixar brought us computer-generated animation with Toy Story; and Illumination created a legitimate cultural shift by unleashing little yellow Minions in Despicable Me.Luck, now on Apple TV+, is the first movie from Skydance Animation. Skydance is keen on making a big impact in the animated world, bringing on the likes...
MOVIES
Loudwire

Loudwire

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy