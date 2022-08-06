Satanic Panic + ’80s Metal Set the Scene for New Streaming TV Series

Read on loudwire.com
Related
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (July 22)
It’s been some time since the last bumper crop of new streaming service arrivals, and this weekend’s roundup remains relatively lukewarm thanks to a string of franchise-free additions to the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max. Netflix blockbuster The Gray Man – fronted by the imposing...
How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming
Click here to read the full article. The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score). Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior...
Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"
Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, wasthe man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
The 7 most heinous "Trainwreck: Woodstock '99" revelations from Netflix's docuseries
Woodstock, the three-day music & art extravaganza first held in August 1969, wholeheartedly embraced love, unity and harmony within its festivities. The outdoor jamboree, which was attended by at least 400,000 people, showcased how music can be a form of peaceful protest and later became a defining symbol of the counterculture generation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennette McCurdy says she was pressured to try alcohol while underage to give the 'iCarly' cast 'a little edge' like the 'Victorious' stars
In her new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the star said that "The Creator" told her: "The 'Victorious' kids get drunk together all the time."
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 2
The top 10 movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video for Tuesday, Aug. 2 is nearly identical to yesterday's list, as we've reached a state of equilibrium, which begins with The Terminal List dominating in the No. 1 spot... AGAIN. Formally announce The Terminal List Season 2, cowards! Shout out to Reacher, which is the oldest show on the list, having been released in early February, and still holding on strong in the top 5. Change might be coming: There's a chance the list shakes up on Thursday with the new season of the soccer docuseries All or Nothing: Arsenal.
Harper's Bazaar
16 of the Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories
When it comes to scary movies, you call in one of two camps: either you love them and eagerly anticipate the next slasher flick, or if you’re like me, you give a big old “NOPE” any time you see a trailer for one. For those that do enjoy being temporarily frightened, there’s a good psychological reason for this: they can serve a safe channel for us to unleash fear and anxiety, going so far as to actually grant us coping strategies. You know, just in case you encounter The Devil IRL.
Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence
Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
The Sandman Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of Netflix's DC TV Show
Netflix's The Sandman cast finally brings Neil Gaiman's classic DC comic to life.
Fatboy Slim Recalls Horror That Ensued at Woodstock ’99 – “I Did What I Was Told and Ran”
Netflix recently debuted their latest documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99. The three-part series covers all the horrors that ensued during the Woodstock ’99 festival, which was intended to revive the “summer of love,” its sister event spearheaded in 1969. “Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but...
Popculture
'Prey' Is Hulu's Biggest Premiere Ever
Prey, the new Predator franchise prequel, recently debuted on Hulu, and it is the streamer's biggest premiere ever. According to Variety, Disney — who owns Hulu — stated that Prey logged more viewing hours in its first three days of streaming than any other film or TV series in the history of Hulu. The outlet noted that this means Prey "had a bigger aggregate viewing-time total over three days than The Kardashians," which premiered on Hulu in April, and at the time was said to be Hulu's "biggest TV series premiere at the time."
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Metal: A Headbanger's Journey Free Online
Cast: Sam Dunn Chris Adler Tom Araya Gavin Baddeley Blasphemer. The film discusses the traits and originators of some of metal's many subgenres, including the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, power metal, Nu metal, glam metal, thrash metal, black metal, and death metal. Dunn uses a family-tree-type flowchart to document some of the most popular metal subgenres. The film also explores various aspects of heavy metal culture.
John Oliver Tears Into New Warner Bros. Discovery Bosses for ‘Burning Down Network’
Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on its Q2 earnings call that it was not only planning to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming platform but that it would also be killing a number of projects for tax write-offs, presumably to compensate for its low earnings-per-share. A regulatory filing clarified the sum: an $825 million write-down. Among the projects receiving the chop were a $90 million Batgirl film that was well into production and the animated feature Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, both of which were set to premiere on HBO Max. Warner Bros. Discovery also shut...
Netflix viewers horrified at streamer's "shocking" new Woodstock documentary
Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 focuses on the failure of Woodstock '99
Disgraced Disney Head John Lasseter Returns With ‘Luck,’ the Year’s Worst Animated Movie
It’s always an exciting moment when a new animation studio debuts its first feature film. It can tell us what the studio is capable of, and what to expect from it going forward. Disney, for instance, has continued to build its legacy off of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; Pixar brought us computer-generated animation with Toy Story; and Illumination created a legitimate cultural shift by unleashing little yellow Minions in Despicable Me.Luck, now on Apple TV+, is the first movie from Skydance Animation. Skydance is keen on making a big impact in the animated world, bringing on the likes...
Loudwire
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0