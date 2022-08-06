ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Hogan's Best Friends, Dakota's Return, Danielson's Talking C**k | Newsworthy

By Fightful Overbooked
 3 days ago
Fightful

Nick Gage: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho Barbed Wire Everywhere Sucked

Nick Gage weighs in on Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston's barbed wire battle. The Painmaker returned to AEW at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two when Jericho battled Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire everywhere match to culminate their feud. The Painmaker previously showed up for a deathmatch against Nick Gage in July 2021.
Fightful

Bridges Weren't Burned In Jonathan Gresham-Tony Khan-AEW Situation

Jonathan Gresham doesn't figure into AEW/ROH creative plans as of now after asking for his release. Fightful Select reported Sunday that Gresham asked for his release from the company. The situation was confirmed by both sides as "getting heated" privately. However, we were told from the AEW side of things, they were happy with how the match between Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli came off, and many respected the professionalism of him continuing with the match. Despite the heated nature of the conversation, it didn't appear that any bridges were burned. We also have yet to get a confirmation that a release was granted.
Fightful

Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On Being Part Of DaParty

During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. Speaking to "Doc"...
Fightful

Miro Says He Doesn't Want To Be On The Road Four Or Five Days A Week

Miro recently signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him with the company through the start of 2026. Miro revealed to Fightful that he initially signed a short-term deal when he joined the company in 2020 and then a longer-term deal once his original deal was set to expire. Along with his AEW commitments, Miro has also booked various acting roles and is continuing to look at life outside of wrestling.
Fightful

Bayley: I Wanted Something Different For The Division And To Use Women Who Were Underutilized

Bayley made her return to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam, aligning herself with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Bayley had been out of action since July 2021 with a torn ACL and her appearance at WWE SummerSlam was her first time in front of fans since the pandemic. Kai was released by WWE in April while SKY had been in NXT, but hadn't wrestled since NXT Stand & Deliver due to injury.
Fightful

Triple H Led July 25 WWE Talent Meeting, Told WWE Roster He Wanted Work To Be Fun

Triple H is leading up creative in WWE in place of Vince McMahon, and is talking to talent about it. The move was announced on July 25, and at that night's WWE Raw tapings, the new EVP of Talent Relations and head of creative spoke at a talent meeting. Talent that we were able to speak with said that the meeting went really well, and there as a lot of optimism surrounding the change in creative from others in the company.
Fightful

William Regal: The Whole Point Of NXT Was To Change The Carny Culture Of Wrestling

William Regal discusses the formation of NXT UK and the hopeful culture shift NXT would provide. William Regal was handpicked by Triple H to be part of the team tasked with building NXT and the future of WWE’s talent development. As such, William Regal would work with Triple H for nearly a decade and help develop the NXT brand into a world-renowned brand with its own fanbase.
Fightful

Gail Kim: If Paige Wants To Come To IMPACT Wrestling, The Door Is Open

Paige would be welcomed to IMPACT Wrestling with open arms, says Gail Kim. Paige, who is one of the individuals that kick-started WWE’s Women's Evolution era, is no longer under WWE contract for the first time in a decade. Even though she is not yet cleared to compete, returning to the ring remains a goal of hers. Gail Kim, another trailblazer in modern women's wrestling is open to having her join IMPACT’s Knockouts division.
Fightful

Matt Hardy: One Last Battle Between The Hardys And Edge & Christian Would Be 'Pretty Magical'

Matt Hardy and Christian Cage recently renewed their rivalry, and the Hardy brother would like to add their respective tag team partners into the mix. Cage faced Hardy on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. For many fans, this bout was a blast from the past. In the early years of their careers, The Hardys often clashed with Edge and Christian in WWE. The two teams competed in some historic battles, including their classic Ladder Match at No Mercy 1999. Many years later, Cage and both Hardys are members of the AEW roster, while Edge remains with WWE.
Fightful

Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views

Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
Fightful

Andrade And RUSH Are Too Handsome To Respect Masks, But Andrade Respects Tony Schiavone's Earring

Andrade El Idolo doesn't respect a lot of people, but he does respect Tony Schiavone for his accessory choices. Andrade and RUSH are preparing for a Tornado Tag Team Match against the Lucha Brothers on the August 10 episode of AEW Dynamite, Quake by the Lake. In preparation for this match, Andrade El Idolo and RUSH were interviewed by Tony Schiavone on the August 9th episode of AEW Dark.
