Hogan's Best Friends, Dakota's Return, Danielson's Talking C**k | Newsworthy

Nick Gage: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho Barbed Wire Everywhere Sucked
Nick Gage weighs in on Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston's barbed wire battle. The Painmaker returned to AEW at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two when Jericho battled Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire everywhere match to culminate their feud. The Painmaker previously showed up for a deathmatch against Nick Gage in July 2021.
Bridges Weren't Burned In Jonathan Gresham-Tony Khan-AEW Situation
Jonathan Gresham doesn't figure into AEW/ROH creative plans as of now after asking for his release. Fightful Select reported Sunday that Gresham asked for his release from the company. The situation was confirmed by both sides as "getting heated" privately. However, we were told from the AEW side of things, they were happy with how the match between Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli came off, and many respected the professionalism of him continuing with the match. Despite the heated nature of the conversation, it didn't appear that any bridges were burned. We also have yet to get a confirmation that a release was granted.
Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On Being Part Of DaParty
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. Speaking to "Doc"...
Miro Says He Doesn't Want To Be On The Road Four Or Five Days A Week
Miro recently signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him with the company through the start of 2026. Miro revealed to Fightful that he initially signed a short-term deal when he joined the company in 2020 and then a longer-term deal once his original deal was set to expire. Along with his AEW commitments, Miro has also booked various acting roles and is continuing to look at life outside of wrestling.
Moose And Jordynne Grace: IMPACT Wrestling Is The Place To Go If You Want Creative Freedom
Moose and Jordynne Grace enjoy having creative freedom in IMPACT Wrestling. Grace, the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, and Moose, a former IMPACT World Champion, have become two of the promotion's top stars. They have stayed loyal to the company despite opportunities to go elsewhere, and they agreed about one of the key factors in this decision.
Adam Cole Turns on the Young Bucks and WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament (Tag Talk #9)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (haleyanne_) discuss the Hung Bucks reunion from AEW Dynamite, the WWE women's tag team tournament, a potential Sasha Banks and Naomi return, and miscellaneous tag team news.
Bayley: I Wanted Something Different For The Division And To Use Women Who Were Underutilized
Bayley made her return to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam, aligning herself with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Bayley had been out of action since July 2021 with a torn ACL and her appearance at WWE SummerSlam was her first time in front of fans since the pandemic. Kai was released by WWE in April while SKY had been in NXT, but hadn't wrestled since NXT Stand & Deliver due to injury.
Triple H Led July 25 WWE Talent Meeting, Told WWE Roster He Wanted Work To Be Fun
Triple H is leading up creative in WWE in place of Vince McMahon, and is talking to talent about it. The move was announced on July 25, and at that night's WWE Raw tapings, the new EVP of Talent Relations and head of creative spoke at a talent meeting. Talent that we were able to speak with said that the meeting went really well, and there as a lot of optimism surrounding the change in creative from others in the company.
WWE NXT 8/9/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
William Regal: The Whole Point Of NXT Was To Change The Carny Culture Of Wrestling
William Regal discusses the formation of NXT UK and the hopeful culture shift NXT would provide. William Regal was handpicked by Triple H to be part of the team tasked with building NXT and the future of WWE’s talent development. As such, William Regal would work with Triple H for nearly a decade and help develop the NXT brand into a world-renowned brand with its own fanbase.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/9): Orange Cassidy, Ruby Soho, Athena And More Compete
AEW Dark (8/9) - Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee, & Sam Moore vs. Private Party, The Butcher, & The Blade. - Heather Reckless & Joseline Navarro vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose. - Ruby Soho, Athena & Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, Leva Bates, & Emi Sakura. - The...
Gail Kim: If Paige Wants To Come To IMPACT Wrestling, The Door Is Open
Paige would be welcomed to IMPACT Wrestling with open arms, says Gail Kim. Paige, who is one of the individuals that kick-started WWE’s Women's Evolution era, is no longer under WWE contract for the first time in a decade. Even though she is not yet cleared to compete, returning to the ring remains a goal of hers. Gail Kim, another trailblazer in modern women's wrestling is open to having her join IMPACT’s Knockouts division.
Matt Hardy: One Last Battle Between The Hardys And Edge & Christian Would Be 'Pretty Magical'
Matt Hardy and Christian Cage recently renewed their rivalry, and the Hardy brother would like to add their respective tag team partners into the mix. Cage faced Hardy on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. For many fans, this bout was a blast from the past. In the early years of their careers, The Hardys often clashed with Edge and Christian in WWE. The two teams competed in some historic battles, including their classic Ladder Match at No Mercy 1999. Many years later, Cage and both Hardys are members of the AEW roster, while Edge remains with WWE.
WWE NXT 2.0 Results (8/9/2022): Zoey Stark vs Cora Jade, Rounds Match, Nikkita Lyons In Action + More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 8/9/2022 edition of NXT 2.0 on USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Rounds Match: Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams (w/...
Tatum Paxley Says She'll Be Okay After 8/6 NXT Live Event Bout Was Stopped Early
Tatum Paxley provides an update on her status. At the August 6 NXT Live event, Tatum Paxley battled Sloane Jacobs in singles competition. The bout was stopped early after Paxley appeared to be injured. On Sunday evening, Paxley took to social media to inform fans that she will be okay...
Lex Luger Episode Of A&E Biography Viewership Up From Kurt Angle Episode, WWE Rivals Up As Well
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on August 7. ShowBuzzDaily reports the Lex Luger episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends drew 586,000 viewers. This number is up from the 406,000 viewers the episode focusing on Kurt Angle drew the previous Sunday. The Lex Luger episode posted a 0.17...
Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views
Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
AC Mack Celebrates 200 Days As IWTV World Champion, Bobby Fish Returning To DEFY | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 9, 2022. - Today marks the 200th day of AC Mack's stint with the Independent Wrestling World Championship:. - Bobby Fish is set to make his first appereance in DEFY Wrestling since 2017:. - Happy Birthday, Alexa Bliss!. - Top 10...
Taya Valkyrie Feels She's Adapted Well To The NWA, Is Excited To Add 'The Burke' To Belt Collection
Taya Valkyrie talks about the opportunity to add The Burke to her belt collection. Since being released by WWE, Taya Valkyrie has taken the wrestling world by storm, amassing a number of title wins, and cementing her status within the industry. Currently, Valkyrie holds gold in MLW, IMPACT, and AAA,...
Andrade And RUSH Are Too Handsome To Respect Masks, But Andrade Respects Tony Schiavone's Earring
Andrade El Idolo doesn't respect a lot of people, but he does respect Tony Schiavone for his accessory choices. Andrade and RUSH are preparing for a Tornado Tag Team Match against the Lucha Brothers on the August 10 episode of AEW Dynamite, Quake by the Lake. In preparation for this match, Andrade El Idolo and RUSH were interviewed by Tony Schiavone on the August 9th episode of AEW Dark.
