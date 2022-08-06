ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Prospect Dirden Named Texas League Player of the Month

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gHia_0h7TJdNh00

Houston Astros prospect Justin Dirden was named July Player of the Month in the Texas League on Friday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

To the surprise of no one, Justin Dirden claimed another award for his July performance. On Friday, Minor League Baseball named Dirden the July Texas League Player of the Month the same week he won Player of the Week and Houston Astros Minor League Player of the Month.

Dirden recorded 11 multi-hit games, posting a .412 batting average with 18 runs, 15 extra-base hits, 19 RBI and 10 walks. He also had a 1.241 OPS in 22 games for the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks.

Entering Saturday, the lefty led the Texas League in batting average (.327), RBI (73), total bases (213), extra-base hits (56) and doubles (31). Dirden also ranked second in hits (112) and OPS (1.038) and fifth in home runs (20).

The 25-year-old became the second Hook to earn Player of the Month honors — infielder Enmanuel Valdez being the other back in May. Valdez and right-handed pitcher Jimmy Endersby earned Player of the Week honors this season, too.

Dirden went 1-for-4 with a double and a run Friday, hitting third and playing left field. With promotions coming Monday, Dirden should be first in line on the bus to Triple-A Sugar Land.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Astros Have a Dilemma With Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers
  2. Report: Tucker, Díaz Out of Houston Astros' Friday Lineup
  3. Prospects Brown, Whitley Spin Seven Innings for Triple-A Sugar Land
  4. Verlander Reaches Player Option Threshold in Win Over Guardians
  5. Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  6. Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Homers in First Professional At-Bat
  7. Astros Announced Minor League Players of the Month for July
  8. Altuve Named 2022 Heart and Hustle Award Winner for Astros
  9. Astros Prospect Whitley Scheduled for First Triple-A Start Since July 10
  10. Astros Add Lefty Smith, But What Does He Bring to the Bullpen?

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Pedro Martinez gives brutally honest Red Sox take after MLB trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox' moves before last Tuesday's MLB trade deadline didn't make much sense, and left many fans with even more questions about the franchise's future. The team held on to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They now face the possibility of him leaving for nothing. They also traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez, who's having an excellent season and, by many accounts, was a beloved teammate in the clubhouse. The Red Sox also made a few additions, including Eric Hosmer in a deal with the San Diego Padres, but none of those moves upgraded the roster in a significant way.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Braves Announced A New Acquisition On Saturday

Braves: "The #Braves today claimed LHP Daniel Young off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also outrighted Jesús Cruz to Gwinnett. The Braves are having a very solid season as they are currently in second place in the NL East. They have...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza leaves after hit-by-pitch

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Play suspended in the bottom of the sixth against Buffalo Bisons with game tied 1-1 SS Oswald Peraza 0-2, HBP — left game after getting plunked on hand, sent for X-rays, which revealed no broken bones; might have tweaked his knee earlier too, not good!. PR-SS...
MLB
The Spun

Pete Rose Has Troubling Message For Female Reporter

Baseball's all-time leading hitter Pete Rose was at Citizens Bank Park to commemorate the 1980 World Series title he helped them win. But his return to the Phillies after decades led to a rather uncomfortable moment. At one point, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey asked Rose if he believed his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Astros Prospect Dirden#Texas League Player#The Texas League#Rbi#Ops#Triple A Sugar Land#D Az Out
NBC Sports

Checking in on Red Sox prospects after trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox' farm system has been shaken up since last week's MLB trade deadline. Two prospects -- Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu -- were acquired in the trade that sent veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Pitching prospect Jay Groome, the Red Sox' first-round draft pick in 2017, was shipped to the San Diego Padres for first baseman Eric Hosmer.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Joey Meneses sitting for Nationals Sunday afternoon

Washington Nationals infielder Joey Meneses is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meneses is being replaced in left field by Yadiel Hernandez versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. In 16 plate appearances this season, Meneses has a .200 batting average with a .650 OPS,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Astros Prospect Chaidez Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Adrian Chaidez made a quick rise to Double-A Corpus Christi following six starts in High-A to start the year. But upon his arrival, the Houston Astros prospect posted a 5.57 ERA for the Hooks through July. In two appearances this month, Chaidez has hurled nine scoreless innings with eight strikeouts...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Yardbarker

Astros' McCullers Stretches to 86 Pitches in Fourth Rehab Start

In his fifth rehab start Sunday, Lance McCullers Jr. broke the 80-pitch threshold, tossing five innings for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The righty yielded five runs on seven hits and three walks to his five strikeouts. McCullers ran into his first jam in the second inning, walking Mark Mathias...
HOUSTON, TX
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
408
Followers
165
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy