Astros Prospect Dirden Named Texas League Player of the Month
Houston Astros prospect Justin Dirden was named July Player of the Month in the Texas League on Friday.
View the original article to see embedded media.
To the surprise of no one, Justin Dirden claimed another award for his July performance. On Friday, Minor League Baseball named Dirden the July Texas League Player of the Month the same week he won Player of the Week and Houston Astros Minor League Player of the Month.
Dirden recorded 11 multi-hit games, posting a .412 batting average with 18 runs, 15 extra-base hits, 19 RBI and 10 walks. He also had a 1.241 OPS in 22 games for the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks.
Entering Saturday, the lefty led the Texas League in batting average (.327), RBI (73), total bases (213), extra-base hits (56) and doubles (31). Dirden also ranked second in hits (112) and OPS (1.038) and fifth in home runs (20).
The 25-year-old became the second Hook to earn Player of the Month honors — infielder Enmanuel Valdez being the other back in May. Valdez and right-handed pitcher Jimmy Endersby earned Player of the Week honors this season, too.
Dirden went 1-for-4 with a double and a run Friday, hitting third and playing left field. With promotions coming Monday, Dirden should be first in line on the bus to Triple-A Sugar Land.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Astros Have a Dilemma With Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers
- Report: Tucker, Díaz Out of Houston Astros' Friday Lineup
- Prospects Brown, Whitley Spin Seven Innings for Triple-A Sugar Land
- Verlander Reaches Player Option Threshold in Win Over Guardians
- Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Homers in First Professional At-Bat
- Astros Announced Minor League Players of the Month for July
- Altuve Named 2022 Heart and Hustle Award Winner for Astros
- Astros Prospect Whitley Scheduled for First Triple-A Start Since July 10
- Astros Add Lefty Smith, But What Does He Bring to the Bullpen?
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !
Comments / 0