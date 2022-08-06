Astros Prospect Dirden Named Texas League Player of the Month

Houston Astros prospect Justin Dirden was named July Player of the Month in the Texas League on Friday.

To the surprise of no one, Justin Dirden claimed another award for his July performance. On Friday, Minor League Baseball named Dirden the July Texas League Player of the Month the same week he won Player of the Week and Houston Astros Minor League Player of the Month.

Dirden recorded 11 multi-hit games, posting a .412 batting average with 18 runs, 15 extra-base hits, 19 RBI and 10 walks. He also had a 1.241 OPS in 22 games for the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks.

Entering Saturday, the lefty led the Texas League in batting average (.327), RBI (73), total bases (213), extra-base hits (56) and doubles (31). Dirden also ranked second in hits (112) and OPS (1.038) and fifth in home runs (20).

The 25-year-old became the second Hook to earn Player of the Month honors — infielder Enmanuel Valdez being the other back in May. Valdez and right-handed pitcher Jimmy Endersby earned Player of the Week honors this season, too.

Dirden went 1-for-4 with a double and a run Friday, hitting third and playing left field. With promotions coming Monday, Dirden should be first in line on the bus to Triple-A Sugar Land.

