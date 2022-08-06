Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport

Read on www.ky3.com
KYTV
Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Porch Pirates appear to be making the round in Springfield. One woman caught a thief on camera swiping her expensive package costing over $500. The crime happened in the Oak Grove neighborhood, where other packages have been stolen recently. The victim shared she feels violated and will no longer have items shipped to her home.
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted for connection to robbery of couple at a red light in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a theft and attack of a couple at a red light in Springfield. Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, faces only a theft charge in the case. He does not face an assault charge in the case. Investigators say...
KYTV
Police locate man reported missing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department located a man reported missing on Tuesday. Spencer Lee Tomlin disappeared around 9 a.m. from Mercy Hospital. Police say he left the hospital against medical advice. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
Springfield Police Get 3 Deadly Weapons Off The Streets In 4 Days
Police in the City of Springfield, continue to push forward with their efforts to get dangerous firearms off of city streets. They have seized at least three loaded guns since Thursday in various different raids, according to posts made on the department's Facebook page on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday respectively.
KYTV
Springfield overdose numbers increasing according to Springfield Police Department, Mercy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield police responded to more than 376 overdose calls from January to July. They’ve used Narcan 101 times since January. Candy Radcliff is Higher Ground Recovery Center’s certified alcohol and drug counselor. She says they see an increase in overdoses, a steady increase over the past three years. Something we’ve seen through the pandemic.
FBI investigating antisemitic flyers in Springfield
Neighborhoods off East Sunshine in Springfield and Greene County woke up Sunday morning to antisemitic fliers placed on porches and driveways. We talked to a neighbor about the incident, and found out the FBI is investigating.
KYTV
Judge sentences man for Springfield gang-related
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for what police called a gang-related homicide in Springfield. John Damien Hilt, 36, entered an Alford plea, admitting there was enough evidence against him in the death of James Kenney. He pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful use of a weapons charge. A judge sentenced him to 27 years in prison.
ozarkradionews.com
Vehicle in Flames Outside of Mountain Home
Mountain Home, AR. – A vehicle caught ablaze just Northeast of Mountain Home on Friday, August 5th, leaving the three occupants to escape the fire. The fire happened around the intersection of Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane, and was caused by sparks after two of the vehicles tires had blown. It is not known the extent of the injury of those inside, but it appears they were treated by emergency responders on-scene.
KYTV
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages full of rice and anti-Semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Murder suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge, and Duenweg police investigate a stabbing
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – A southwest Missouri man pleads guilty to abandonment of a corpse. Ray Fryling had faced a number of other charges including first-degree murder. In December of 2019, Lawrence County detectives found someone had been using a missing man, Coy Cole’s, car and financial information. They traced the activity to Cole’s former roommate who told detectives that Fryling had shot Cole in the stomach. Deputies searched Fryling’s property in Verona and found a fresh burn pile with human remains. For a full breakdown of events in this case click here.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department investigates Friday evening drive-by shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating another case of gun violence. A drive-by shooting happened Friday at the 600 block of West Silsby Street around 8 p.m. Neighbors say the street is very quiet, and this violence is not typical for the area. “A couple of...
TSA spotted something suspicious in luggage at Springfield’s airport. Here’s what it was
TSA Agents at Springfield-Branson National Airport found a suspicious object in someone's luggage Saturday. Read on to find out what looked like a bomb and caused a hold up at the checkpoint.
KYTV
Bystanders save crash victim from burning vehicle in Everton, Ark.
EVERTON, Ark. (KY3) - Valley Springs Fire Department responded to a single car accident call along State Highway 206 in Everton on Sunday afternoon. Before first responders arrived, a group of bystanders rescued the victim from the burning vehicle. Details of what caused the crash, witnesses say the car came...
KYTV
Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash in Laclede County on Monday. Troopers responded to the crash on Eidson Road, a half mile south of State Highway 32, around 10 a.m. Investigators say the driver’s truck traveled off the right side of the road, hit an...
KTLO
Man, teen injured in 1-vehicle accident in Ozark County
Two Theodosia residents were transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center after being hurt in a one-vehicle accident in Ozark County Tuesday morning. Forty-three-year-old Micheal Renne had minor injuries, and his passenger, a 15-year-old male, suffered moderate injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Renne and the teen...
KTLO
Marion County woman accused of threatening, inappropriately grabbing deputy
A Marion County woman reported for drunk driving is accused of threatening a deputy and grabbing him in an inappropriate manner. Thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Sanford has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication. According to...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
KTLO
2 Baxter County residents arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges
A tip given to Baxter County investigators of two local residents with multiple arrest warrants resulted in additional charges for drugs and weapons. Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Alsup of rural Mountain Home and 27-year-old Rayndii Tolliver of Cotter have been in the Baxter County Detention Center since Friday. According to the probable...
KTLO
Man is both suspect and victim
A 26-year-old man listing a Yellville address pled guilty to charges in two open criminal cases during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and was put on probation for six years. Both of Kevin Andrew Gerts’ arrest came in 2021 and stemmed from traffic stops – one in...
KYTV
Greene County judge deciding Nicholas Godejohn’s murder conviction appeal
Springfield-Greene County Health will host a pop-up vaccine clinic on Aug. 18 with limited doses of the new Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine. Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday’s storms. Valley Springs Fire Department responded to a call of a single car accident along HWY 206 in...
