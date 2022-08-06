Atlanta rapper Lil Baby to host back to school fest ahead of first day of classes

Read on www.cbs46.com
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
CBS 46
Underground Atlanta to host Atlanta Fashion Week Oct. 5-8
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Fashion Week will make its first appearance at Underground Atlanta Oct. 5-8. The event will feature multiple runway shows a day, pop-up shops and various social events. This year’s theme is “rebirth.”. Angela Watts, founder of producers RAGTRADE ATLANTA said, “Atlanta’s influence can...
CBS 46
Ladygang’s ‘Lady Secrets’ tour coming to Buckhead Theatre
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The hosts of the Ladygang podcast are on tour, and they’ll be coming to Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre Sept. 28. The Lady Secrets Tour is in support of their second book, also called Lady Secrets, out Sept. 20. The Ladygang podcast has been downloaded over...
BET
Lil Baby’s Back-To-School Event Canceled Due To The Heat
Lil Baby’s back-to-school event in Atlanta, Georgia was canceled due to the heat. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the rapper’s event took place the afternoon of Aug. 7 at the West End mall in Atlanta. Atlanta fire officials were called at approximately 2:30 p.m. due to people standing in the heat for hours without water and becoming ill. Six people got sick and one hospitalized after having a seizure, the outlet reports.
CBS 46
Indie filmmakers, festivals benefiting from Georgia’s thriving film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s thriving film industry is having a positive impact on independent filmmakers and the festivals that showcase their work. As the director Out on Film, Jim Farmer has seen first-hand the benefits of Georgia’s thriving film industry. “It’s really taken off,” said Farmer about...
CBS 46
404 Fest scheduled for Aug. 13 in Atlanta has been canceled
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 404 Fest, which was scheduled to take place at Pratt Pullman District, has been canceled. The announcement was made on Instagram and Facebook on Monday afternoon. According to the post, the music festival has been canceled “in light of recent events.” They do not say what those recent events are.
CBS 46
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Breakfast at Barney’s
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Atlanta Black Restaurant Week! A chance to celebrate Atlanta’s black-owned food businesses and highlight the restaurants, food trucks and bakeries we love year-round. The celebration runs through Sunday, Aug. 14 and spotlights some of the African American, African and Caribbean cuisine that make...
WMAZ
VERIFY: Viral photo of chicken wings in Chick-fil-A box is real, but it needs context
ATLANTA — A viral post on social media showing what appears to be Chick-fil-A wings has foodies going wild in Atlanta. The photo shows chicken wings with a Chick-fil-A label on the box. Some captions say that Chick-fil-A is looking for feedback from the Nashville location -- and that they could soon be coming to town.
CBS 46
You Are Beautiful Experience to launch at Perimeter Mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The traveling art installation “You Are Beautiful” will launch at the Perimeter Mall Aug. 13. The installation is just the latest version of Chicago-based Matthew Hoffman’s ever-evolving art piece. it consists of three elements: a mirror, seats with affirmative messages and a wall where guests can write something positive.
Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest
The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
CBS 46
Hundreds attend Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Fest at West End Mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of families have lined up to attend Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Fest Sunday afternoon at the West End Mall. Atlanta police officials have blocked off a portion of Lee Street as the large crowd continues to disrupt the traffic flow. Police have directed traffic to turn down Oak Street at the intersection of Lee Street to get to the Back to School Fest.
CBS 46
Final Savanna Night at Zoo Atlanta Aug. 12
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta will hold its final Savanna Nights event of the summer 6 p.m. Aug. 12. Guests will sample wildlife-inspired cocktails made by zoo staff, accompanied by music from and Ben Wade Band and food from Tex’s Tacos, The Fresh Truck and Gotta Have It Catering. Keepers will also dive deep into wildlife preservation and guests will be able to view the African Savanna’s wildlife until dusk.
Tennessee Tribune
Highly-Anticipated ‘I Am John Gabbana’ Documentary Set to Premiere in Atlanta, Ga August 12, 2022
Christian Rapper, Author, and Spiritual Influencer John Gabbana Wants You to Learn from His Mistakes. A exclusive premiere of. Atlanta, GA– John ‘Boonk’ Gabbana’s story is one that has been waiting to be told for quite some time. John Gabbana, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, is a survivor of over 21 years of abuse. In the documentary, John details his journey from a traumatic childhood of food poverty and witnessing his stepfather’s passing from cancer to a teen life of drug addiction, gang violence, becoming a viral, yet unpaid social media star, to eventually, being a victim of gun violence. During his time as a social media influencer, John created prank videos and garnered over five million followers on his Instagram platform. The prank videos were created under the notorious ‘Boonk Gang’, as a tribe for John’s then followers to experience his viral videos.
CBS 46
Code Wiz hosting grand opening event Aug. 20
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Code Wiz will open its new location in Lawrenceville Aug. 20. The Lawrenceville location is the first in the Atlanta area and third in the Southeast. The company, which aims to teach kids how to code, is mostly concentrated in the Boston area. The grand opening...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Film business is big business in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Atlanta grows into its role as “Hollywood of the South,” the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment manages filming permits for locations around the city and the Set South Production Assistant Training Program. Brooks Baptiste interviewed Philana Williams, the office’s co-director for marketing and strategy.
CBS 46
Rapper 21 Savage breaks silence about gun violence in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper 21 Savage has broken his silence about gun violence in his city. On Monday, the rapper posted a message about gun violence on his Twitter page “Atlanta We Have To Do Better Put The F****** Guns Down!!!!!” he tweeted. The rapper posted...
CBS 46
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
Rise in crime in southwest Atlanta has families on edge, and some moving out
ATLANTA — Sunday's shooting at Rosa Burney Park comes as we see a rise in crime in southwest Atlanta. We're eight months into 2022, but we're already on track to surpass the total number of gun crimes committed against people in southwest Atlanta for all of last year. For...
Iconic metro Atlanta restaurant rumored to speed up baby deliveries closing after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An iconic metro Atlanta restaurant is closing after nearly 40 years, its owners said Monday. Scalini’s in Smyrna was the place to go if you were in the last few days of a pregnancy. The Italian restaurant’s eggplant parmigiana was rumored to speed up labor.
CBS 46
Rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton and DeKalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday and The Swag Shop is making sure their students look fresh for the first day. The swag shop is a spot you may see musicians or athletes getting their hair buzzed, but Saturday it was kids getting fresh cuts.
