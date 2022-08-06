Atlanta rapper Lil Baby to host back to school fest ahead of first day of classes

Christian Rapper, Author, and Spiritual Influencer John Gabbana Wants You to Learn from His Mistakes. A exclusive premiere of. Atlanta, GA– John ‘Boonk’ Gabbana’s story is one that has been waiting to be told for quite some time. John Gabbana, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, is a survivor of over 21 years of abuse. In the documentary, John details his journey from a traumatic childhood of food poverty and witnessing his stepfather’s passing from cancer to a teen life of drug addiction, gang violence, becoming a viral, yet unpaid social media star, to eventually, being a victim of gun violence. During his time as a social media influencer, John created prank videos and garnered over five million followers on his Instagram platform. The prank videos were created under the notorious ‘Boonk Gang’, as a tribe for John’s then followers to experience his viral videos.

