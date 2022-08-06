ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Charged In Connection To 2005 Armed Sexual Abuse Incident: Metropolitan Police

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A lengthy investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a minor who was threatened with a handgun in Southeast in 2005 led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man who is facing charges in DC Superior Court, authorities announced.

Marquette Johnson, who has no fixed address, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 4 following a nearly two-decade-long investigation into alleged sexual abuse dating back to an incident in November 2005., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2005, police said that Johnson allegedly approached his juvenile victim on Q Street in Southeast with a handgun, police said.

It is alleged that Johnson forced his victim into a vehicle and drove to the 1300 block of Morris Road in Southeast, where he engaged in forced sexual acts with his underage victim.

Johnson then allegedly dropped the victim off at the original location and fled the scene, police said

On Aug. 4, a warrant was served for Johnson, who was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse while armed with a gun.

No return court date has been announced as of Saturday, Aug. 6.

