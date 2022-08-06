ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch Wildflowers: Nettle-leaf Horsemint (Agastache urticifolia)

By TownLift // Ashley Brown
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah — Nettle-leaf Horsemint , also known as Horse Nettle, is a perennial herb native to Utah. The long, ovate, and toothed leaves may look similar to stinging nettle; however, the plant causes no harm when touched. In fact, it has a history of medical use to treat stomach pains, measles, and rheumatism.

Dense flower clusters of lavender, deep purple, rose, or luminescent white grow into a spike up to 6-inches long. The eye-catching plants grow in thick patches, each specimen between two and six feet tall. Look for blossoms June through August, 5,400 to 11,000 feet.

Nettle-leaf horsemint favors moist soil and often grows under quaking aspen canopies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqSBI_0h7TJ5eM00
Fields of Nettle-leaf Horsemint (Agastache urticifolia) – photo: Ashley Brown


