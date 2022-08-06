Heavyweight Contenders Joe Joyce And Joseph Parker Agree To September Bout

Read on defpen.com
Oscar De La Hoya Says He’s ‘Moving On’ From Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Negotiations
Moments after picking up stoppage victory at Crypto.com Arena in July, Ryan Garcia let the world know that he’d like to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis next. “I’m not going back to 135 for nothing, but I want Tank next,” Garcia said. “I’m never afraid, I...
Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Lands November Bout With William Zepeda
Immediately after Ryan Garcia picked up the 19th stoppage of his young pro career, former 130-pound champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz hopped on Twitter and pushed to fight the contender. “Get me Ryan in November, Golden Boy,” JoJo Diaz tweeted. “That’s the date you have planned for me...
Conor Benn, Chris Eubank Jr. Set Showdown For October
Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will fight at a catchweight on October 8, 2022 at The O2 in London. Chris Eubank Jr. enters the October showdown with a record of 32-2 with 23 knockouts. His two professional losses have come at the hands of former super middleweight champions Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves, but he has managed to become a champion in two weight classes himself. Hist most recent win came back in February as he earned a unanimous decision victory against Liam Williams.
How To Watch: Teofimo Lopez Looks To Bounce Back Against Pedro Campa
Last November, George Kambosos shocked the world when he stripped Teofimo Lopez of his undisputed lightweight title via unanimous decision at the Hulu Theater in New York. In the months that have followed that fateful night, Kambosos has gone on to lose his four titles to Devin Haney. Meanwhile, Lopez has undergone multiple surgeries and moved into a new weight class. After spending nearly a year out of the ring, it appears that Lopez is fully healthy and ready to resume his pro career.
Jake Paul Launches Betr Sportsbook
Jake Paul and his business partner, Joey Levy, have launched their own sports betting imprint, Betr. Levy and Paul’s Betr will be split into a sports content hub and a micro-betting sportsbook. The boxing hopeful will host a weekly sports show while fans have the opportunity to bet on the next pitch, play call, etc. To get fans and bettors going, Betr will launch in all 50 states with a free-to-play platform.
