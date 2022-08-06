ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Heavyweight Contenders Joe Joyce And Joseph Parker Agree To September Bout

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

Conor Benn, Chris Eubank Jr. Set Showdown For October

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will fight at a catchweight on October 8, 2022 at The O2 in London. Chris Eubank Jr. enters the October showdown with a record of 32-2 with 23 knockouts. His two professional losses have come at the hands of former super middleweight champions Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves, but he has managed to become a champion in two weight classes himself. Hist most recent win came back in February as he earned a unanimous decision victory against Liam Williams.
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

How To Watch: Teofimo Lopez Looks To Bounce Back Against Pedro Campa

Last November, George Kambosos shocked the world when he stripped Teofimo Lopez of his undisputed lightweight title via unanimous decision at the Hulu Theater in New York. In the months that have followed that fateful night, Kambosos has gone on to lose his four titles to Devin Haney. Meanwhile, Lopez has undergone multiple surgeries and moved into a new weight class. After spending nearly a year out of the ring, it appears that Lopez is fully healthy and ready to resume his pro career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Carlos Takam
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Christian Hammer
defpen

Jake Paul Launches Betr Sportsbook

Jake Paul and his business partner, Joey Levy, have launched their own sports betting imprint, Betr. Levy and Paul’s Betr will be split into a sports content hub and a micro-betting sportsbook. The boxing hopeful will host a weekly sports show while fans have the opportunity to bet on the next pitch, play call, etc. To get fans and bettors going, Betr will launch in all 50 states with a free-to-play platform.
GAMBLING
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy