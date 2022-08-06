Formula 1 Champion Takes Delivery Of Very First Rimac Nevera

Read on carbuzz.com
Formula 1: Mick Schumacher to Red Bull for 2023?
If Haas move on from Mick Schumacher, could he end up making the switch from Ferrari to Red Bull for the 2023 Formula 1 season?. With Mick Schumacher losing the apparent leverage he would have had with Haas when Alpine’s Fernando Alonso announced his switch to Aston Martin as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement for the 2023 Formula 1 season, it has been revealed that Haas have suspended contract talks with the 23-year-old German.
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
Formula 1: The driver being ignored in ‘silly season’
While the focus has been on the Alpine and McLaren fiasco with Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo, don’t sleep on another potential key player in Formula 1 silly season. Formula 1 silly season ramped up last week after a rather calm start, and that’s putting it mildly. Four-time...
This Ultra-Rare 1936 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Is Heading to Auction This Fall
Click here to read the full article. Ettore Bugatti once said, “Nothing is too beautiful, nothing is too expensive.” This pre-war ride could well be proof of that. The rare Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Coupé in question is one of the most desirable cars in the French marque’s century-long history. It will lead RM Sotheby’s St. Moritz sale on September 9. Additional auction highlights include a sleek silver 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage and an elegant black 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, no less. Designed by the aforementioned founder’s son, Jean Bugatti, the Type 57 included S and SC variants (Surbaissé for “lowered”...
Top Speed
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Punishment Sunday
It's been a rough couple of weeks for Denny Hamlin, who just two weeks ago got disqualified from what would have been his third win of the season. Today he was faced with a new kind of drama. During today's FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan, Hamlin was having a superb...
Autoweek.com
Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut
Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Sergio Perez feels he can ‘definitely’ beat Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen to Formula One title
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is remaining optimistic over his chances of overhauling the current world champion and teammate Max Verstappen in this season’s Formula One title fight.The pair have won eight of the last 10 races between them as F1 reaches the halfway point of the season, though those numbers are heavily skewed in the Dutchman’s favour with just the Monaco Grand Prix seeing Perez triumph.That run of victories for Verstappen leaves him top of the championship standings on 258 points, 80 clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and with Perez five further back.But the Mexican feels he has...
Top Speed
Nürburgring Expert Drives The C8 Corvette for The First Time and is Blown Away
The Nürburgring Nordschleife has the tendency of putting the egos of unsuspecting drivers in check. Those with years of experience know even better that you can’t find every nuance in every one of the 154 turns. Keeping the car clean over 12.9 miles is a grueling test of both endurance and consistency.
NASCAR: What Drivers Said after Michigan
Check out what drivers had to say -- the good, bad and ugly -- after Sunday's race in the Wolverine state
NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally set
Petty GMS Motorsports are set to announce the driver of their #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they would be moving on from Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon was to have...
motor1.com
Wolff: Audi as new entrant could deliver extra value for F1 grid
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff thinks Audi's interest in entering Formula 1 would warrant expanding the grid to 11 teams as it could likely bring extra value to all existing outfits. US racing stalwart Michael Andretti's bid to expand his multi-series operation to F1 has been met by fierce resistance...
Meyers Manx Dune Buggy Revived, New Toyota Overtrail Off-Roader, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crazy Aeros: Cold Start
The alarms have rung, and the coffee's percolating, so it's time to start your day off the right way with Cold Start, your one-stop recap of the most important news from the last day. It was a slow Monday for most, with highlights coming from Ford's aid of Kentucky flood victims and 7,500 new jobs from the newest automaker to hit America, VinFast. We found out that driving on a race track is healthier for you than hitting the gym, too.
insideevs.com
Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV
We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
TEASED: Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Ready To Go Offroad
Honda released the first teaser image of the 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport, which the Japanese manufacturer says will get you there and back. That's nice because that's generally what we look for in a car. It will also be the final SUV Honda launches this year, as the teaser clearly...
Mercedes-AMG Reveals Supercar-Inspired Carbon Fiber Speaker Box
The world of automotive merchandising is perpetually expanding, and brands from Modena to Stuttgart, from Tokyo to Detroit, all want a piece of the pie. Ferrari is arguably the best self-marketing automaker out there, but Mercedes is pretty adept at parting fans from their hard-earned cash too. The latest such...
Sweet Sixteen Cylinder Marmons Selling at Mecum's Monterey Sale
These cars are so rare most people never see one, this guy owns four and is proud of it. In the early 20th century there was one company that seemingly trumped all others in terms of their innovative design and engineering. That brand was called Marmon and to say they were dedicated to the pursuit of better automotive technology would be a vast understatement. Having created models such as the Wasp which won the first ever Indianapolis 500, it's easy to see how the Marmon Motor Company found success in the roaring ‘20s. This collection is a testament to the greatness portrayed by the brand and its automobiles as it combines four incredibly rare vehicles into one piece which you might have the chance to own very soon.
CarBuzz.com
