ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Slava Medvedenko auctions Lakers title rings for Ukraine relief

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9jNX_0h7THYqW00

Two NBA championships rings owned by former Lakers forward Slava Medvedenko fetched a combined $253,534 at an auction for Ukraine relief efforts, it was announced Saturday.

SCP Auctions’ “Lakers Rings for Relief” event closed Friday night. Medvedenko’s 2001 ring and his 2002 ring each sold for $126,767, which “blew away any previous result for rings from these years,” auction officials said.

SCP Auctions will give the entire final sale price of both rings to Medvedenko’s Fly High Foundation, which supports Ukrainian children by organizing rehabilitation camps for affected kids, restoring the sports infrastructure of the country’s schools and launching a network of social sports clubs.

“We also plan to purchase sports equipment and goods for damaged school gyms in order to return children to classes and physical activity as soon as possible,” Medvedenko said. “Sport is a great antidepressant, and our objective is to return happiness to the lives of Ukrainian kids.”

Medvedenko, a native of Ukraine who played for the Lakers from 2000-06, served in Ukraine’s territorial defense forces in Kyiv during Russia’s invasion this year.

More information about Fly High can be found at www.flyhigh.fund.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Harper's Bazaar

A Ukrainian Ballet Corps Stranded in Paris

On an unseasonably sultry afternoon in May, I wind my way down the back stairs of the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris’s First Arrondissement, a Haussmannian hall built in the Italian style in the mid-19th century and one of the city’s premier concert venues. It’s my second visit in two weeks, but it’s easy to get lost navigating the twists and turns of the theater’s narrow corridors, with only the growing crescendo of jingling tambourines emanating from below to serve as my guide.
PERFORMING ARTS
bjpenndotcom

Toilet accident forces Christos Giagos to withdraw from UFC Paris

UFC lightweight Christos Giagos is officially out of his return at UFC Paris. ‘The Spartan’ has been out of action since his submission loss to Thiago Moises in June. The California-native was set to face Benoît Saint-Denis in France next month. The event is set to be the first UFC card in the country.
UFC
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy