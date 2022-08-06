ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

13 Natick Students Make University of New Hampshire Dean’s List for Spring 2022

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

7 Ashland Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at UNH

DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE – The following Ashland students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester. Tyler Kiliulis of Ashland, MA earning Highest Honors. Sofia Chrisafideis of Ashland, MA earning Highest Honors. Isabella Tirabassi of Ashland, MA earning...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

0’Gorman Graduates From Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University

MEDFORD Samantha O’Gorman of Natick, recently graduated from Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University during its 40th commencement ceremony on May 22. Across all schools at Tufts University, approximately 3,275 undergraduate, graduate, and professional school students were awarded degrees during the university’s annual commencement, which featured an address by award-winning historian, scholar, and writer Erika Lee.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Eastern Massachusetts in ‘Severe Drought’

BOSTON – The National Weather Service said as of August 4 Eastern Massachusetts is in a ‘Severe drought. Rainfall in July 2022 was below normal across most of southern New England. The lowest rainfall totals were found across eastern Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service Boston/Norton. Rainfall...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Conway, NH
Durham, NH
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

Aristil Graduates With Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

NEWTON – William James College, a leading school of psychology in Newton, congratulates the graduates of the class of 2022. At a time when behavioral health professionals are needed more than ever, these 193 graduates completed training to become culturally-responsive professionals in psychology, counseling, human services, and leadership. Amdria...
NEWTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Weather Alert: Thunderstorms Possible Friday Afternoon

BOSTON – The National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton has forecasted possible thunderstorms this afternoon after 3:30 p.m. A heat advisory remains in effect through 8 tonight, August 5. Heat index values up to 100. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy