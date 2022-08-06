13 Natick Students Make University of New Hampshire Dean’s List for Spring 2022

Read on framinghamsource.com
14 Marlborough Students on Dean’s List At UNH For Spring 2022
DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE – The following Marlborough students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester. Olivia Parker of Marlborough, MA earning High Honors. Antonia Barber of Marlborough, MA earning Honors. Grady Helliwell of Marlborough, MA earning Honors.
7 Ashland Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at UNH
DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE – The following Ashland students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester. Tyler Kiliulis of Ashland, MA earning Highest Honors. Sofia Chrisafideis of Ashland, MA earning Highest Honors. Isabella Tirabassi of Ashland, MA earning...
0’Gorman Graduates From Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University
MEDFORD Samantha O’Gorman of Natick, recently graduated from Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University during its 40th commencement ceremony on May 22. Across all schools at Tufts University, approximately 3,275 undergraduate, graduate, and professional school students were awarded degrees during the university’s annual commencement, which featured an address by award-winning historian, scholar, and writer Erika Lee.
Eastern Massachusetts in ‘Severe Drought’
BOSTON – The National Weather Service said as of August 4 Eastern Massachusetts is in a ‘Severe drought. Rainfall in July 2022 was below normal across most of southern New England. The lowest rainfall totals were found across eastern Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service Boston/Norton. Rainfall...
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
Aristil Graduates With Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
NEWTON – William James College, a leading school of psychology in Newton, congratulates the graduates of the class of 2022. At a time when behavioral health professionals are needed more than ever, these 193 graduates completed training to become culturally-responsive professionals in psychology, counseling, human services, and leadership. Amdria...
League of Women Voters Hosting Meet the Candidates Forum on August 22 For 6th Middlesex District State Rep. Race
FRAMINGHAM – The League of Women Voters of Framingham is hosting its third candidates’ forum for the 6th Middlesex State Representative race on Monday, August 22 at 7 p.m. in the Costin Room at the main branch of the Framingham Public Library. All of the candidates for 6th...
Weather Alert: Thunderstorms Possible Friday Afternoon
BOSTON – The National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton has forecasted possible thunderstorms this afternoon after 3:30 p.m. A heat advisory remains in effect through 8 tonight, August 5. Heat index values up to 100. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of...
