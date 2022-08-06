Effective: 2022-08-07 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elmore; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Elmore County in east central Alabama Northeastern Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 750 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Emerald Mountain, or 7 miles southeast of Wetumpka, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastern Montgomery, Emerald Mountain, Eastdale Mall, Mount Meigs, Montgomery Zoo, Auburn University In Montgomery, Lagoon Park, Gunter Air Force Base, Blue Ridge, Brassell, Mitylene and Tallapoosa Water Plant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO