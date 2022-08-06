ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCA Awards: Abbott Elementary Wins Big — Plus, Justice for Mandy Moore

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16J5BG_0h7TGtio00

Winners for the 38th annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards were announced Saturday and ABC’s Abbott Elementary outclassed the competition with a leading four wins , including Individual Achievement in Comedy for star/creator Quinta Brunson , Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding New Series and the covetedProgram of the Year.

Other highlights: This Is Us ‘ Mandy Moore — whose Emmy snub was heard ’round the world — took home Individual Achievement in Drama honors; Netflix’s cancelled Baby-Sitters Club won Outstanding Youth Programming for the second year in a row; Hulu’s Dopesick triumphed as Outstanding Limited Series; and HBO’s Succession snagged the Outstanding Drama Series prize.

This is the third year in a row that the TCA Awards scrapped its traditional in-person ceremony due to the pandemic. The critics group did, however, assemble pre-taped acceptance speeches from all of the winners — you can watch those above.

Scroll down for the complete TCA Awards winners list (winners in bold) :

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Adam Scott, Severance
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Jeremy Strong, Succession

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Bill Hader, Barry
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jean Smart, Hacks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)
Benjamin Franklin (PBS)
Frontline (PBS)
​​George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO)
How To with John Wilson (HBO)
Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)
60 Minutes (CBS)
The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)
We Need To Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Amazing Race (CBS) TIE
Cheer (Netflix)
Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)
Legendary (HBO Max) TIE
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)
Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)
Take Out with Lisa Lin (HBO Max)
Top Chef: Houston (Bravo)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
El Deafo (Apple TV+)
Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Junior)
Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)
Odd Squad (PBS Kids)
Ridley Jones (Netflix)
Sesame Street (HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ghosts (CBS)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Severance (Apple TV+)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
The Girl From Plainville (Hulu)
Maid (Netflix)
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
The Staircase (HBO Max)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Ziwe (Showtime)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR*
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)

* Given to the best program that has also had a major impact on the medium and the culture .

Comments / 0

Community Policy