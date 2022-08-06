Talking with ... Padres pitcher Sean Manaea

Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea spent his first six MLB seasons under Bob Melvin in Oakland, before the Athletics traded him to the Padres a few weeks into Spring Training, where he was reunited with his former manager. At 30 years old, Manaea is a solid piece of a rotation that is second in the majors in quality starts and innings pitched per start, and has become known for its camaraderie and mischief off the field , spearheaded by the long-haired Samoan. Touted by others as the “ world’s best teammate ,” Manaea brings a laid-back vibe and silly personality to the clubhouse, but is deceptive on the mound.

Union-Tribune: I feel like you could fit in anywhere, but you seem to really fit with this particular team.

Manaea: It's incredible. Everyone's got their own quirks and their own things going on, but it doesn't stop us from meshing well. I think everyone needs to be an individual and have their own identity and do their own thing, but we're also teammates. You gotta have a good balance.

U-T: How do you look back on your time in Oakland?

Manaea: Love it. A lot of learning, a lot of great memories and a lot of not -so-great memories, but still memories. I wouldn't be where I'm at without them. The people there are incredible and my tenure, I look back at it fondly. I'm definitely very happy that I started my career there.

U-T: Now I have to ask about the not-so-great memories. Is that mostly because of injuries?

Manaea: The way I view injuries is like, they suck, and it's never fun to be on the injured list or missing games. But it was also time for me to grow and figure some things out. Like, why was I hurt, why are these things happening? And to get my body right. I kind of tried to twist it into a more positive outlook. But I'm talking more about games, especially against the Red Sox. They had my number, so a lot of frustrating times out there. But you learn and grow from those things.

U-T: You had a no-hitter against the Red Sox ...

Manaea: A no-hitter in Oakland. My numbers in Fenway are not great …

U-T: Isn’t it interesting how players seem to always remember the ones they want back?

Manaea: Yeah. I mean as a pitcher, you're on a literal island by yourself, and especially an iconic park like Fenway, just the atmosphere there and having balls fly all over the place … you're just walking in after the second inning, like, what happened?! Those are pretty burned in my memory. I mean, the good ones are, too, they just have a different feeling to them.

U-T: What do you remember about your no-hitter (April 21, 2018)?

Manaea: The night before we had just lost, I want to say on a walk — not a walk-off — but like a late inning comeback or something like that. And I was just sitting there like, all right, it's on. Because the last two times I'd faced these guys those games hadn't gone well. I get to the field the next day and ate some sliders from the food truck, which are delicious. Other than that, nothing crazy. It wasn't like I did an extra warm-up or anything. It was just a regular day. Got into the bullpen, felt normal. Got into the game and in the first inning, had a little bit of nerves. That's how every game starts. I walked Mookie (Betts) to start the game and then got the next three guys out, which is great, and then just kept rolling from there. And as the game went on, just got more into the zone and then before I knew it, I had a no-hitter. Crazy.

U-T: Where does that rank as a highlight in your career?

Manaea: Definitely number one. It’s pretty hard to top.

U-T: You had shoulder surgery in 2018. How did that change your pitching style, in terms of throwing at a lower velocity?

Manaea: I wouldn't say I specifically changed it to do that, I think that just kind of happened. And then I learned to deal with that. So when I came back from surgery, I was throwing 88-90 mph. You have to learn to deal with what you've got, you know, play with the cards that you're dealt. I was like, all right, I'm only throwing 88. I'm not going to fixate on trying to throw 100. That's not me right now. I'd rather learn how to pitch and try to get guys out at this speed and then slowly work my way back up towards throwing a little bit harder.

U-T: Did that teach you to be a smarter pitcher?

Manaea: Yeah. When you're throwing 88, you don't really have much room for mistakes, especially at this level and with the guys today. They bang those things. Learning to pitch 88, around that velocity, you definitely have to try to hit your spots a little bit more.

U-T: What would you say has been the most challenging part of your career to this point?

Manaea: Probably just being relaxed out there and not being so tense in certain situations. Like bases loaded, how am I gonna get out of this one? But the more you can stay relaxed in those situations — not necessarily like you’re giving in but more of, ‘I know what the situation is and I'm dealing with this.’ The more tense you are leads to more mistakes and stuff like that. Being calm in stressful situations is definitely a big part.

U-T: When I was looking at highlights of your no-hitter, all your hair fit neatly under your baseball cap. Give us the background on your hair. When did you grow it out?

Manaea: So my hair has been on quite a journey. I've had a lot of different hairstyles over the years. Growing up, my mom would never let me grow my hair out. So I was always combover, clean cut, all that stuff. And then I got to the (Kansas City) Royals and it was kind of the same thing. Even in college you had to be clean cut. So I could never grow my hair out, you know? But then I got to Oakland, and it was like, we don't really care, just go out and play. Nice! So for my debut, I had long hair. And then I had a couple bad starts and cut it off. I've gone from long hair to shaving it, then I grew it out again, then I had cornrows. Cut that and then dyed it blonde just to see what it was going to be like. I had never dyed my hair before, so it turned out a tennis ball color. Like neon green. And I was like, okay, this is not what you were going for. So we made it a little bit darker, then it turned green. But then it faded to blonde after a week. So I had blonde hair right before quarantine. And then I shaved my head in May 2020 and I haven't cut it since.

U-T: So we could come in one day and it could be completely gone, if the moment strikes you?

Manaea: Definitely. At this point, I want to see how long I can get it. But yeah, there's always that possibility of me coming in with no hair at all.

U-T: Can we just give some love real quick to your scrunchies?

Manaea: Yeah, I've got five or six. A fan, I forget her name, she just made a San Diego Padres scrunchie for me. So I've been rocking that at the games. Love that one. I got colorful ones, I got brown ones. I pretty much just go to Walgreens and get whatever is there.

U-T: Why is your nickname Baby Giraffe?

Manaea: Right now I'm like 250 pounds, but when I was with the Royals, I was this height, but 210-215 pounds. Long, gangly, didn't really know where my body was in space. So the first day I was doing (pitchers’ fielding practice) after hip surgery, and just throwing the ball all over the place. One of my teammates started calling me baby giraffe. And then it kind of slowly caught on with everybody.

U-T: Are you still good with it?

Manaea: Yeah, it doesn't bother me. I think I've kind of evolved into a giraffe, like an adult giraffe, at this point.

U-T: Fair point. Okay, your dad is American Samoan; let's talk about your Samoan roots. How much do you know about your heritage?

Manaea: I know very little. That's something I want to spend a lot more time on. I would love to live in American Samoa for an offseason, I think that'd be incredible. Dad didn't really talk a crazy amount. He’s tried to teach me but it's also hard when it's just him trying to teach you about a whole culture that you're nowhere near. It's been forever since he's been back there. It's definitely something I'm very passionate about, definitely a big mission for me.

U-T: Did you go to Samoa and get your arm tattoo there?

Manaea: I started it there back in 2014, and then finished it in Los Angeles.

U-T: Do all the symbols mean something?

Manaea: Yeah, everything has its own little story, message, however you want to call it and everything just kind of flows together, which is beautiful.

U-T: Your dad fought in the Vietnam War, then was stationed in Indiana. And so you guys grew up in Indiana. What was your childhood like?

Manaea: Well, Wanatah is a very small town. One thousand people, one stoplight. To me it was regular, nothing too crazy. Playing in the cornfields and messing around. There's not really too much to do out there. But I had a great childhood. Baseball was obviously a very big part of it.

U-T: Where's home for you now?

Manaea: It was San Francisco for the past couple years but probably going to move down here, to San Diego, for the offseason.

U-T: That usually happens. OK, earlier in the season you copped to being a little bit of a nonconformist. Or put better, you like to be a little different.

Manaea: I guess I like to be my own person, you know?

U-T: I do. That brings me to your quirks. You name your pitching gloves, which I love. The green glove is SheHulk and the mint one, Crestineth, like the toothpaste. Minty.

Manaea: My other black glove, her name is Midnight. That was just kind of random. I've had Abraham Lincoln — he was a red, white and blue glove. My car's name is Sasha. My bike’s name is Salsa Azul.

U-T: I also heard you don't like to make appointments at “normal” times, like 12:30. You like 12:32 or 12:39, right? It's not superstition. You just don't want to be right on the dot.

Manaea: Yeah. It's kind of the nonconformity thing. It's like, I'll be there at 12:37. Expect me there. And I will be there at 12:37.

U-T: Well, it’s 38 past the hour right now, so in the spirit of that, we can't get to the :40 mark. Let’s wrap it here.

Manaea: Exactly. Thank you.

Heilbrunn is a freelancer.

