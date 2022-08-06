ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

‘Abbott Elementary’ Schools the Competition at TCA Awards: Full Winners List

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPXQO_0h7TGgUb00

Click here to read the full article.

The Television Critics Association has announced winners of the organization’s 38th annual TCA Awards , honoring TV’s best from the 2021-2022 season. The voting body consists of more than 200 TV journalists from across the United States and Canada. Winners were revealed virtually this year due to Covid concerns.

ABC’s beloved first-year public school sitcom “ Abbott Elementary ,” from creator and star Quinta Brunson, made the grade as the night’s top winner with four prizes. The series took home honors including Individual Achievement in Comedy for series creator, producer, writer, and star Brunson; as well as Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Outstanding New Program, and the prestigious Program of the Year Award.

Other winners include “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore, who earned the award for Individual Achievement in Drama for the show’s final season; acclaimed Disney+ rock doc from Peter Jackson, “The Beatles: Get Back,” which won the Outstanding Achievement in News and Information Award; reality series “The Amazing Race” and “Legendary,” sharing an Outstanding Achievement honor for CBS and HBO Max, respectively; Netflix’s surreal sketch comedy “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”; plus “Dopesick,” “Succession,” “The Baby-Sitter’s Club,” and more. See the full winners list below.

The TCA recognized “I Love Lucy” with the Heritage Award. In the TCA’s first tie for Career Achievement Award, Steve Martin and Ted Danson were honored for their lifelong work.

“Tonight was supposed to be our first time celebrating the TCA Awards in-person since 2019 — unfortunately, it was not meant to be,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA president and Salon TV critic said. “Despite this development, we are proud to announce this year’s roster of talented TCA Award winners. Each of them played a vital role in making the 2021-2022 television season one of the best in recent memory. We sincerely congratulate all of our honorees, and we look forward to gathering in person once again in 2023.”

2022 TCA Award recipients are as follows:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Mandy Moore (“This Is Us,” NBC)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary,” ABC)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: “The Beatles; Get Back” (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: TIE: “The Amazing Race” (CBS), “Legendary” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix)

Outstanding New Program: “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Program of the Year: “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Career Achievement Honoree: TIE: Ted Danson & Steve Martin

Heritage Award: “I Love Lucy” (CBS)

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Television Movie — ‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Revamp Makes History

Click here to read the full article. Last Year’s Winner: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: Technically the only chance for a streak is if Netflix wins again this year, after scoring an upset last year with “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square.” For the last decade, the only major Outstanding TV Movie competition the streamer has received has been HBO, which has collected 14 Emmys in the category since 2000. Notable Ineligible Series: “Rosaline” (the film will not premiere in time to be eligible); “Rise” (the film will not premiere in time to be eligible) This article will...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Grease’ Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 at age 73 after a battle with breast cancer. The British born Australian star shot to fame in “Grease” opposite John Travolta in 1978. A four-time Grammy winner, Newton-John won Record of the Year for “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical,” as well as “Grease” song “You’re the One That I Want,” which still ranks as one of the bestselling singles of all time. Newton-John’s husband John Easterling confirmed her passing on Facebook. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by...
CANCER
IndieWire

Donald Glover Defends ‘Atlanta’ Against Criticism It’s Only for White People: ‘Kind of Whack to Me’

Click here to read the full article. Much of the FX series “Atlanta” has been about exposing the performativity of white “woke” advocacy — but Donald Glover’s experimental show has not been immune to criticisms that it’s only for white people. During the ongoing summer Television Critics’ Association press tour, creator/star Glover defended the series against those very criticisms, saying that he does this “shit for the people.” “I do a lot of this shit for the people,” Glover said. “So if you’re sitting there being like, ‘Oh, this is misogynoir,’ I’m wondering why you think that and why you think I...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘A Man in Full’: Diane Lane to Star Opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series

Diane Lane is stepping out from Jeff Daniels’ shadow in David E. Kelley and Regina King’s upcoming Netflix series. Lane has joined A Man in Full, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The six-episode limited series follows an Atlanta real estate mogul, Charlie Croker (Daniels), who faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as he must defend his empire from those who wish to benefit from his downfall.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Ted Danson
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Could Michael Keaton Become the First Man to Sweep the TV Awards?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’ EP Brent Miller Says “I Think The Time Is Right” For ‘Maude’ Episode — Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Nothing has been set in stone for now, but Norman Lear and Brent Miller have a pretty good idea what they’d like to do if ABC decides to air another edition of Live In Front of a Studio Audience. “We’ve talked about Maude for a handful of years and I guess now more than ever, it feels like the right choice,” says Miller, who joined Lear for Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees. “Because of obvious reasons with Roe v. Wade [being overturned], and it having one of the most iconic episodes of television,...
NFL
People

How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'

Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tca Awards#Hbo Max#Abc#Individual Achievement#Program#Cbs#Tca#The Heritage Award
IndieWire

John Travolta, Edgar Wright, and More Remember Olivia Newton-John: ‘You Made Our Lives So Much Better’

Click here to read the full article. When Olivia Newton-John died on Monday at the age of 73, the entertainment world lost an icon. The multi-talented British-Australian performer first rose to prominence as a pop star in the 1970s with the hit albums “If You Love Me, Let Me Know” and “Have You Never Been Mellow,” but movie lovers will always remember her as Sandy Olsson. Her starring role in “Grease” resulted in many of the most iconic musical numbers in film history, from “Summer Nights” to “You’re the One That I Want.” Newton-John’s musical pedigree and chemistry with Travolta...
MUSIC
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
IndieWire

Clu Gulager, Horror Character Actor and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Star, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, the character actor who famously played Burt in “The Return of the Living Dead” and Mr. Walsh in “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” among hundreds of other credits, has died at the age of 93. Gulager was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma in 1928. His legal name was William Martin Gulager, but he received the Cherokee nickname “Clu” at a young age because his middle name is Martin and purple martins are often referred to as “clu-clu birds.” Gulager made his screen acting debut in a 1955 episode of “Omnibus,”...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

‘The Sandman’ Review: Neil Gaiman’s Netflix Series Is All World-Building and Little Else

Click here to read the full article. Like an enormous hourglass with two wobbly ends, “The Sandman” never finds its balance. The Netflix series, based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning comic books and adapted by the author himself (alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg), is tasked with introducing the streaming service’s massive (though slightly shrinking) audience to its elaborate fantasy world, filled with mythical characters who rule and roam their given realms yet live within a shared, ever-expanding universe. As if edifying the masses about the secret significance of our slumber wasn’t tricky enough, the first season can’t settle on a...
TV SERIES
Fox News

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese: How Hollywood’s most dynamic duo made box office billions

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are like peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, gin and tonic – one of the best cinematic pairings of a lifetime. Nearly two decades after first working together on the box office hit "Gangs of New York," DiCaprio and Scorsese are joining forces once again for their sixth feature film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," based on the novel by David Grann.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Mo’ Trailer: Comedian Mo Amer Laughs the Pain Away in A24’s Netflix Show About a Refugee

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has released the official trailer for “Mo,” the upcoming A24-produced comedy series from executive producers and creator Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef. The series reunites Youssef with A24 after his Emmy-nominated work on the Hulu series “Ramy,” while bringing the comedy creator to Netflix for the first time. The series, which drops on the streaming platform August 24, is based on Amer’s own experiences as a Palestinian refugee growing up in Texas. In “Mo,” Mo Najjar (Amer) straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of BS as a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

NBC Expected to Bring Back Golden Globe Awards Telecast in 2023 — Report

Click here to read the full article. NBC is reportedly reviving the Golden Globe Awards telecast in 2023 after taking it off the air for a year in response to backlash over the lack of diversity, and unethical business conduct at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association: the organization of foreign journalists and photographers that run the awards show. The news comes after months of ups and downs, with the HFPA pushing away its crisis PR advisor shortly after its 2021 telecast, then passing multiple reforms before adding 21 new members the following summer, then forging on with an unaired ceremony at...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kaley Cuoco to Lead ‘Based on a True Story’ Comedic Thriller at Peacock

Click here to read the full article. Kaley Cuoco has been cast in a leading role in “Based on a True Story,” Peacock’s upcoming comedic thriller series from Craig Rosenberg. Inspired by an actual event, “Based on a True Story” is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat. Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett. All other details are being kept under wraps. Most recently, Cuoco has starred in HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” earning an Emmy nomination for lead comedy...
MOVIES
Popculture

Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star

Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy